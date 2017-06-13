Prep football: Area players stepping on the field one more time

By ANDY WOLF

FOSTORIA — The 34th annual Sunny Farms Landfill East-West All-Star Football Game is another chance for gridiron memories to be made.

For some, it’s their last opportunity.

A collection of 85 graduated seniors from 29 high schools will showcase their talents 7 p.m. Saturday at Fostoria Memorial Stadium.

“I feel old because I was in the 14th annual (game),” said Chad Long, coach of the East squad and Fremont Ross.

Cory-Rawson’s Cory Hefner will coach the West.

“I’m just hoping the kids have fun and a good time; one more game for a lot of those (graduated) seniors,” Hefner said.

“I talked to a couple and they seem pretty excited about it. I’m just looking forward to coaching a lot of the area’s great talent. I’ve seen and heard about them on the weekends. Some kids I haven’t heard about out of the area but I’m really excited to coach the finest.”

Both coaches get two practices to prepare their rosters however they feel fit.

Even for a friendly all-star game, it’s just enough time to cover the basics.

“You’ve got to be very basic,” Long said. “The defense is going to be pretty easy. Most of the focus is going to be on offense, how many plays we can get in in two practices before we actually play the game.”

Long noted he only has one quarterback on the roster in Gibsonburg’s Ryan Clark. He added a strength is at running back with nine listed from eight different schools.

“It’s just the terminology and how much they can pick up, how much we can give them to understand,” Long said.

As a general rule, defenses won’t be allowed to blitz.

To some degree the personnel reflects the type of offenses and defense they can run.

“For us, we’re going to try running some zone (defense),” Long said. It’s about all we can do with a lot of these kids working the first time together.

“(Offensively), it will probably be based a lot on run, some play action, some spread, throw the ball up a little bit.”

Neither coach was worried about the quality of football, despite the little prep time and friendliness of the game.

“I think it will be easy for those kids to keep the intensity,” Hefner said. “Pretty big roster; if they’re getting sloppy we can take them out.”

Long added: “These kids are the ones that typically don’t make those (sloppy) mistakes. For us as coaches, it’s trying to find and get each of the kids to touch the ball so they can shine.”

Hefner said he’s “relying on the kids being athletes and understanding the game”.

The limited time won’t prevent them from cooking up a crafty trick play or two.

Just don’t expect to see linemen taking goal-line carries.

“No refrigerator Perrys,” Long said.

“I’m sure they’d want to,” Hefner said, right after Long.

The coaches feel there’s a good mix of players who are going on to play Division II or Division III collegiately, but also those who may be putting on the pads for the last time.

“For me, it’s all about building relationships with these kids, seeing these kids be able to bond,” Long said. “It’s just the memories of these all-star games and trying to put on a good show for the fans, let the kids have fun and go out there and show their talents.”

east roster

CLYDE: Tanner Davenport, Joe Bair, Frank Sewell. FOSTORIA: Jayden Stanton, Jordyn Bunley, Ryan Phillips. FREMONT ROSS: Nate Mayle, Trevan Alridge, Boston Swaisgood, Austin Busold, Alijah Fuller, Hayden Abdoo. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH: Derek Rosengarten, Jordon Huntley, Zach Millitello. GENOA: Matthew Herrick, Alex Hodulik. GIBSONBURG: Trent Hovis, Alex Richards, Ryan Clark. NORWALK: Trenten Morrow, Garrett Underwood, Keegan Livingston. PORT CLINTON: A.J. Carpenter, Emerson Lowe, Russell DeMarco. ROSSFORD: Adam Sauter, Joseph Burlage, Zach Lewis. SANDUSKY: Shayne Work. SANDUSKY PERKINS: Keysean Amison, Joe McNulty, Evan Sparks, Luke Zahniser. ST. WENDELIN: Brayden Moon, Brody Whetsel. TIFFIN CALVERT: Tyler Clouse, Drew Ronski, Fred Fabrizio, Dominic Bickley. TIFFIN COLUMBIAN: Cain Lachner, Guy Traxler, Donovan Solomon, Tyler Eisenhower.

WEST ROSTER

ARCADIA: Austin Bohn, Ethan Boes. ARLINGTON: Colton Kidd, Drew Begg. CAREY: Garrett Billock, Devon Orwick, Xavier Boes, Jon Racheter, Gavin Woods. CORY-RAWSON: Garrett Kisseberth. ELMWOOD: Noah Baker, Griffin Sperry. FINDLAY: Cameron Crotinger, D’on Stinson. HOPEWELL-LOUDON: Trent Ardner, Gauge Sadler, Tristan Molotla. LIBERTY-BENTON: Clay Lenhart, Jacob Nichols, Nick Burner. MCCOMB: Matt Cherry, Mike Cherry, Nick McDowell, Caden Schroeder, Malachi Abbott, Jake Crouse. NORTH BALTIMORE: Noah Brian, Jimmy Smith, Taylor Bishop. OTTAWA-GLANDORF: Trevor Rieman. PANDORA-GILBOA: Gunner Stall. PATRICK HENRY: Triston Novak, Kallen Harris, Sean Norden, Mitchell Bonner. VAN BUREN: Tyler Saltzman, Riley Adolph. VANLUE: Andrew Reed, Andrew Biller, Quin Creager.

