Legion baseball: Post 3 romps 17-0 in Hillsboro tourney opener

HILLSBORO — The scheduled opponent didn’t show up. But the Findlay American Legion bats certainly did as the Post 3 squad pummeled Hiland County 17-0 on Friday in the first game of the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament.

Findlay was originally scheduled to play a Legion team from Reading, Pennsylvania in its opener. Hiland County stepped in when the Reading team backed out of the tournament, but lasted only five innings as Findlay rode the pitching of Kyle Reinbolt and a 17-hit attack to a quick victory.

Reinbolt pitched four innings of no-hit ball. The right-hander out of Hopewell-Loudon High School struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Hiland County scratched out a two-out single off reliever Ricky Buckingham in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sam Shelt-Palm (2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI), Trey Bame (3-1B, 2 RBI) and Brayden Wentling (2-1B, 2B, RBI) led the offense with three hits each. Philip Buckingham (1B, 2B) and Nick Kidwell (2-1B) added two hits each, but the big blow of the game was Max Rinebolt’s grand slam in the fifth inning. Rinebolt accounted for five RBIs by drawing a bases loaded walk in the fourth.

Findlay is scheduled to face Troy at 3 p.m. and Chillicothe at 8 p.m. today and Waverly at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The top two teams in pool-play will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.

Findlay 204 65 — 17 17 2

Hiland County 000 00 — 0 1 2

WP — Reinbolt (2-0). TOp hitters: (Fin) Palm 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; P. Buckingham 1B, 2B; Bame 3-1B, 2 RBI; Wentling 2B, 2-1B RBI; Kidwell 2-1B; Rinebolt HR, 5 RBI.

records: Findlay 9-3.

