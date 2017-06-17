Saturday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 26 .594 —

Boston 37 29 .561 2

Tampa Bay 35 35 .500 6

Toronto 32 34 .485 7

Baltimore 32 34 .485 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 34 30 .531 —

Cleveland 33 31 .516 1

Detroit 32 34 .485 3

Kansas City 31 34 .477 3½

Chicago 30 36 .455 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 45 22 .672 —

Los Angeles 35 35 .500 11½

Texas 32 33 .492 12

Seattle 33 35 .485 12½

Oakland 28 38 .424 16½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5

Minnesota 6, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Results

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4

Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Seattle at Texas, 8:05

Boston at Houston, 8:10

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:35

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5) at Toronto (Stroman 7-2), 1:07

Cleveland (Merritt 0-0) at Minnesota (Wilk 0-1), 2:10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at Oakland (Hahn 2-4), 4:05

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 4:10

Seattle (Gallardo 3-6) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 5:05

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-2), 8:10, 2nd game

Boston (Porcello 3-8) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 8:15

Kansas City (Junis 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 8:15

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10

St. Louis at Baltimore, 1:35

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10

Seattle at Texas, 3:05

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 3:37

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05

Boston at Houston, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 41 26 .612 —

Miami 30 35 .462 10

New York 30 36 .455 10½

Atlanta 29 37 .439 11½

Philadelphia 22 44 .333 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 32 .529 —

Chicago 33 33 .500 2

St. Louis 31 35 .470 4

Pittsburgh 30 37 .448 5½

Cincinnati 29 37 .439 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 43 26 .623 —

Los Angeles 42 26 .618 ½

Arizona 42 26 .618 ½

San Diego 27 40 .403 15

San Francisco 26 42 .382 16½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, San Francisco 9

Friday’s Results

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 0

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Cain 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-4), 3:10

Arizona (Godley 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 4:05

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0), 4:10

Miami (Locke 0-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-5), 4:10

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 4:10

Washington (Strasburg 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-0), 4:10

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-4), 8:15

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35

St. Louis at Baltimore, 1:35

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Dodgers 3, Reds 1

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Utley 2b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0

K.Hrnan ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Cozart ss 4 0 0 0

C.Sager ss 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0

Ju.Trnr 3b 3 1 2 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0

Bllnger 1b 5 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 2 0 1 0

C.Tylor lf-2b 4 0 1 1 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0

Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0

Pderson cf 3 2 2 1 Msoraco c 3 1 1 1

Puig rf 2 0 0 0 Adleman p 1 0 0 0

A.Wood p 3 0 1 1 Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0

Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

B.Wood p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 5 1

Los Angeles 011″000″010 — 3

Cincinnati 000″000″010 — 1

DP–Los Angeles 1. LOB–Los Angeles 10, Cincinnati 3. 2B–C.Taylor (12), Pederson (8), Hamilton (6), Suarez (13). HR–Pederson (3), Mesoraco (6). CS–C.Seager (1), Peraza (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Wood (W,7-0) 8 4 1 1 0 5

Jansen (S,14-14) 1 1 0 0 0 3

Cincinnati

Adleman (L,4-3) 6 5 2 2 4 4

Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 1

Storen 1 1 1 1 2 0

Wood 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Adleman (Utley), by Wood (Suarez). Umpires–Home, Lance Barrett. First, Stu Scheuwater. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Jim Wolf. T–2:45. A–35,613 (42,319).

Tigers 13, Rays 4

Tampa Bay Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Sza Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1

Dckrson dh 4 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b 1 0 0 0

Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Avila 1b 5 2 2 1

M.Mrtin 3b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 2 1 0

Mrrison 1b 1 1 0 0 J.Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Fthrstn ph-1b 2 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 3 3 2 0

Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 Mahtook rf 1 0 1 0

M.Smith cf 3 1 2 0 Upton lf 4 3 2 3

Daniel. 2b 3 0 2 3 Cstllns 3b 4 1 2 4

Sucre c 4 0 0 0 Presley cf 4 0 1 0

Bourjos lf 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 0 1

J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 1

D.Mchdo ss 1 0 0 0

Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 37 13 13 11

Tampa Bay 001″100″101 — “4

Detroit 100″552″00x — 13

E–Castellanos (13), Beckham (8). DP–Detroit 3. LOB–Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 4. 2B–Mi.Cabrera (15), Mahtook (5), Upton (14), Castellanos (15). 3B–Beckham (3), M.Smith (1), Bourjos (1), Castellanos (4). HR–Kinsler (5), Avila (10). CS–Beckham (3), M.Smith (1). SF–Daniel.Robertson (1), J.McCann (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Ramirez (L,3-2) 4 2/3 9 10 8 2 2

Pruitt 1 1/3 3 3 2 1 2

Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1

Farquhar 1 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Norris (W,4-4) 6 8 3 3 1 8

Saupold 2 0 0 0 0 0

Stumpf 1 1 1 1 1 1

Da.Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox. First, Jerry Meals. Second, Chris Conroy. Third, Ben May. T–3:05. A–29,674 (41,681).

Indians 8, Twins 1

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 1 0

E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Grssman dh 4 0 0 0

Daniel. lf 4 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0

Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Sano 3b 3 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 4 2 1 3 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 3 0 J.Plnco ss 2 0 0 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0 Adranza ph 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 2 3 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0

Chsnhll rf 4 0 2 2 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0

A.Jcksn cf 3 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 2 1 1 1

B.Zmmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 8 10 8 Totals 30 1 4 1

Cleveland 013″040″000 — 8

Minnesota 000″001″000 — 1

DP–Cleveland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB–Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5. 2B–Lindor (19), Jose.Ramirez 2 (17), Chisenhall (9). HR–Encarnacion (14), E.Rosario (9). SB–Kipnis (3). S–Daniel.Robertson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,7-3) 6 1/3 4 1 1 3 7

Shaw 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Logan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Turley (L,0-1) 4 2/3 9 8 8 4 3

Breslow 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 3

Pressly 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Turley (Kipnis), by Pressly (Ramirez). WP–Pressly. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Marvin Hudson. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Dan Bellino. T–2:50. A–30,563 (39,021).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Garcia, Chicago, .343; Judge, New York, .335; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .332; Castro, New York, .328; Altuve, Houston, .320; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Hosmer, Kansas City, .315; Alonso, Oakland, .306; Hicks, New York, .306; Sano, Minnesota, .297; 1 tied at .297.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 58; Castro, New York, 50; Springer, Houston, 49; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 48; Gardner, New York, 46; Altuve, Houston, 43; Correa, Houston, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; 5 tied at 41.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 52; Judge, New York, 49; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 3 tied at 43.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 88; Castro, New York, 85; Garcia, Chicago, 83; Altuve, Houston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Hosmer, Kansas City, 79; Judge, New York, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 74; Andrus, Texas, 74; 3 tied at 72.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; 3 tied at 17.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Davis, Oakland, 17; Sano, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 2 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 11 tied at 6-3.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.10; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Severino, New York, 2.75; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Darvish, Texas, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.29; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.36; 1 tied at 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Darvish, Texas, 93; Estrada, Toronto, 92; McCullers, Houston, 89; Severino, New York, 84; Porcello, Boston, 82; Bauer, Cleveland, 81; Pineda, New York, 77; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; 1 tied at 75.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .365; Posey, San Francisco, .356; Murphy, Washington, .344; Ozuna, Miami, .333; Blackmon, Colorado, .329; Kemp, Atlanta, .327; Cozart, Cincinnati, .324; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .323; Peralta, Arizona, .314; Harper, Washington, .314; 1 tied at .306.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 58; Blackmon, Colorado, 56; Harper, Washington, 53; Votto, Cincinnati, 49; Thames, Milwaukee, 48; Seager, Los Angeles, 47; Arenado, Colorado, 45; Zimmerman, Washington, 45; Conforto, New York, 44; 2 tied at 43.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 57; Reynolds, Colorado, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 53; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 53; Zimmerman, Washington, 52; Votto, Cincinnati, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Harper, Washington, 50; Duvall, Cincinnati, 47; Ozuna, Miami, 47; 2 tied at 46.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 92; Murphy, Washington, 85; Inciarte, Atlanta, 84; Ozuna, Miami, 83; Zimmerman, Washington, 81; LeMahieu, Colorado, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 76; Nunez, San Francisco, 75; 2 tied at 74.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 24; Herrera, Philadelphia, 23; Kemp, Atlanta, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Drury, Arizona, 17; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 17; Murphy, Washington, 17; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Seager, Los Angeles, 17; Shaw, Milwaukee, 17; 5 tied at 16.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Broxton, Milwaukee, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Votto, Cincinnati, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Schebler, Cincinnati, 18; Thames, Milwaukee, 18; Bruce, New York, 17; Harper, Washington, 17; Ozuna, Miami, 17; Reynolds, Colorado, 17; Stanton, Miami, 17; 2 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 28; Turner, Washington, 22; Gordon, Miami, 21; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Senzatela, Colorado, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-3; Freeland, Colorado, 7-4; Ray, Arizona, 7-3; Scherzer, Washington, 7-4; Strasburg, Washington, 7-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 7-4; 8 tied at 6-1.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.36; Ray, Arizona, 2.62; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.69; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.83; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.83; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.89; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Leake, St. Louis, 3.14; 1 tied at 3.16.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 124; Ray, Arizona, 107; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 105; Greinke, Arizona, 104; Samardzija, San Francisco, 100; deGrom, New York, 100; Martinez, St. Louis, 99; Strasburg, Washington, 99; Cueto, San Francisco, 86; Lester, Chicago, 86; 2 tied at 79.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

First Round

(Double Elimination)

saturday’s games

Game 1 — Cal State Fullerton (39-22) vs. Oregon State (54-4), 3 p.m.

Game 2 — LSU (48-17) vs. Florida State (45-21), 8 p.m.

sunday’s games

Game 3 — Louisville (52-10) vs. Texas A&M (41-21), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — TCU (47-16) vs. Florida (47-18), 7 p.m.

monday’s games

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

tuESday’sgames

Game 7 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 games

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 games

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23 games

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 games

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBA

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBA

x-If necessary

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 28: Pairings TBA, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 7 3 .700 —

New York 7 4 .636 ½

Atlanta 5 5 .500 2

Connecticut 4 5 .444 2½

Indiana 5 6 .455 2½

Chicago 2 7 .222 4½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2½

Phoenix 5 4 .556 4

Seattle 5 5 .500 4½

Dallas 4 8 .333 6½

San Antonio 0 10 .000 9½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 85, Atlanta 74

Los Angeles 80, San Antonio 75

Friday’s Results

Dallas 93, New York 102, OT

Chicago at Phoenix, 10

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 3

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 5

Indiana at Chicago, 6

San Antonio at Seattle, 7

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15

Chicago 8 3 4 28 25 16

New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19

Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18

Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26

New England 5 5 5 20 26 21

New York 6 7 2 20 15 21

Atlanta United FC 5 6 3 18 28 22

Montreal 4 4 5 17 20 19

Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18

D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 5 26 20 11

Portland 7 5 3 24 26 21

FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 21 13

Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22

Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18

Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22

San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19

Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33

Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35

Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

Chicago 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Montreal 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Portland 2, FC Dallas 0

Saturday’s GAMES

Seattle at New York City FC, 1

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9

Portland at Colorado, 9:30

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10

Houston at Los Angeles, 11

Sunday’s GAMES

New York at Philadelphia, 5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Vidal Nuno and RHP Gabriel Ynoa from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Placed RHP Mike Wright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 15.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Michael Brantley on the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Griffin Canning and OF Jo Adell on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Adam Warren on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and OF Mason Williams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Aroldis Chapman to Trenton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Tyson Ross from the 60-day DL and 1B Mike Napoli and OF Carlos Gomez from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dario Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 15. Assigned INF-OFs Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar to Round Rock. Designated RHP Dillon Gee for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Bubba Thompson, SS Chris Seise and RHP Hans Crouse on minor league contracts and assigned them to the Arizona League.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Wright on a minir league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Ben Zobrist on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 13. Recalled INF Tommy La Stella from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Ross Stripling to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-Day DL, retroactive to June 15. Placed OF Juan Lagares on the 10-Day DL. Recalled INF Matt Reynolds and OF Brandon Nimmo from Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Baz on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Edwin Jackson on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Kevin Reiher.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released C Matt Passerelle and RHP Mark Vasquez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Casio Grider to Texas for a player to be named. Released RHP Josh Laxer.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and LHP Rafael Perez. Placed RHPs John Brownell and Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo and OF Daniel Rockett

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP El’Hajj Muhammad from Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Justin Brock, OF Manny DeJesus and RHP Diego Ibarra.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Brandon Texiera to Milwaukee (NL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Travis Bolin. Released INF C.J. Needam.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of LHP Austin Warner to St. Louis (NL).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Riley Moore.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Trevor Belicek.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Clay Chapman to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Detroit’s Reggie Bullock and Indiana’s Monta Ellis five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Football

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Justice Liggins, OL Trevan Brown, OL Cody Speller, LB Nick Temple, DB Darnell Walker Jr. and DB Matt Smalley.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the resignations of president and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and president of hockey operations Gary Drummond. Named Ahron Cohen chief operating officer.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Joe Fallon to a one-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Sporting Kansas City M Benny Feilhaber an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during the 83rd minute of a June 10 match against Montreal and fined Montreal M Andres Romero an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating an incident in the 86th minute of the match. Suspended Vancouver D Sheanon Williams after he was arrested and charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

College

BARTON — Named Andrea Roca compliance coordinator.

BROWN — Promoted Jeffrey Kirpas to women’s assistant basketball coach.

COKER — Named Tom Scott track and field/cross country coach.

FLORIDA — Signed football coach Jim McElwain and men’s basketball coach Mike White to contract extensions through 2023.

PITTSBURGH — Announced the retirement of Tom Richardson, men’s assistant basketball coach. Promoted director of basketball operations, Dan Cage, to men’s assistant basketball coach and video coordinator/director of analytics, Jason Richards, to director of basketball operations. Named Chris Jones men’s basketball graduate manager.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Frank Young and Patrick Moynihan men’s assistant basketball coaches.

STANFORD — Named David Esquer baseball coach.

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE — Named Ron Macosko men’s and women’s golf coach.

WISCONSIN — Signed men’s tennis coach Danny Westerman, women’s tennis coach Kelcy McKenna, men’s golf coach Michael Burcin, women’s golf coach Todd Oehrlein, softball coach Yvette Healy, men’s rowing coach Chris Clark, women’s rowing coach Bebe Bryan, and director of men’s and women’s cross country and track and field Mick Byrne to three-year contract extensions through 2020.

WOFFORD — Named Jay McAuley men’s associate head basketball coach and Will Murphy director of men’s basketball operations. Named Kate Goldstein women’s assistant lacrosse coach.

PRO GOLF

U.S. Open Championship

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Paul Casey 66-71-137 -7

Brian Harman 67-70-137 -7

Tommy Fleetwood 67-70-137 -7

Brooks Koepka 67-70-137 -7

Jamie Lovemark 69-69-138 -6

Rickie Fowler 65-73-138 -6

J.B. Holmes 69-69-138 -6

Si Woo Kim 69-70-139 -5

Xander Schauffele 66-73-139 -5

a-Cameron Champ 70-69-139 -5

Brandt Snedeker 70-69-139 -5

Hideki Matsuyama 74-65-139 -5

Brendan Steele 71-69-140 -4

Marc Leishman 68-72-140 -4

Harris English 71-69-140 -4

Bill Haas 72-68-140 -4

Charley Hoffman 70-70-140 -4

Chez Reavie 75-65-140 -4

William McGirt 70-71-141 -3

Russell Henley 71-70-141 -3

Sergio Garcia 70-71-141 -3

Bernd Wiesberger 69-72-141 -3

Martin Kaymer 72-69-141 -3

Satoshi Kodaira 73-69-142 -2

Andrew Johnston 69-73-142 -2

Adam Hadwin 68-74-142 -2

Justin Thomas 73-69-142 -2

Jonathan Randolph 71-71-142 -2

Yusaku Miyazato 72-70-142 -2

Thomas Aiken 71-71-142 -2

David Lingmerth 73-69-142 -2

Ernie Els 70-72-142 -2

Jack Maguire 70-73-143 -1

Eddie Pepperell 72-71-143 -1

a-Scottie Scheffler 69-74-143 -1

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-73-143 -1

Trey Mullinax 71-72-143 -1

Whee Kim 73-70-143 -1

Kevin Dougherty 71-72-143 -1

Michael Putnam 73-70-143 -1

Martin Laird 72-71-143 -1

Patrick Reed 68-75-143 -1

Brandon Stone 70-74-144 E

Kevin Na 68-76-144 E

Louis Oosthuizen 74-70-144 E

Jim Furyk 70-74-144 E

Kevin Chappell 74-70-144 E

Stewart Cink 74-70-144 E

Haotong Li 74-70-144 E

Lee Westwood 69-75-144 E

Kevin Kisner 74-70-144 E

Branden Grace 72-72-144 E

Jordan Spieth 73-71-144 E

Stephan Jaeger 71-73-144 E

Daniel Summerhays 73-72-145 +1

Keegan Bradley 72-73-145 +1

Shane Lowry 71-74-145 +1

Steve Stricker 73-72-145 +1

Ryan Brehm 71-74-145 +1

Jordan Niebrugge 73-72-145 +1

Talor Gooch 74-71-145 +1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-73-145 +1

Gary Woodland 72-73-145 +1

Jason Kokrak 75-70-145 +1

Zach Johnson 71-74-145 +1

Matt Kuchar 74-71-145 +1

Webb Simpson 74-71-145 +1

Tyler Light 73-72-145 +1

Failed to qualify

Kyle Thompson 76-70-146 +2

Yuta Ikeda 72-74-146 +2

Pat Perez 76-70-146 +2

Richie Ramsay 73-73-146 +2

Peter Uihlein 74-72-146 +2

Justin Rose 72-74-146 +2

a-Mason Andersen 73-73-146 +2

Davis Love IV 71-75-146 +2

Ross Fisher 75-71-146 +2

Lucas Glover 74-72-146 +2

Chris Wood 73-74-147 +3

Adam Scott 72-75-147 +3

C.T. Pan 73-74-147 +3

Henrik Stenson 74-73-147 +3

Charl Schwartzel 71-76-147 +3

Byeong Hun An 71-76-147 +3

a-Maverick McNealy 73-74-147 +3

a-Alex Smalley 73-74-147 +3

Ryan Palmer 78-69-147 +3

Bradley Dredge 74-73-147 +3

Thomas Pieters 76-71-147 +3

Francesco Molinari 74-73-147 +3

Daniel Miernicki 73-74-147 +3

Troy Merritt 74-74-148 +4

Bubba Watson 75-73-148 +4

Roberto Diaz 72-76-148 +4

Hideto Tanihara 72-76-148 +4

Paul Dunne 75-73-148 +4

Bud Cauley 73-75-148 +4

Tyrrell Hatton 76-72-148 +4

a-Scott Gregory 75-73-148 +4

Dustin Johnson 75-73-148 +4

Tyson Alexander 71-77-148 +4

Gregory Bourdy 77-72-149 +5

Sean O’Hair 76-73-149 +5

Rory McIlroy 78-71-149 +5

Sam Ryder 76-73-149 +5

Shugo Imahira 76-73-149 +5

Jeunghun Wang 76-73-149 +5

Jon Rahm 76-73-149 +5

Graeme McDowell 76-73-149 +5

Angel Cabrera 71-78-149 +5

Russell Knox 73-76-149 +5

a-Joaquin Niemann 74-75-149 +5

Joel Stalter 77-72-149 +5

Max Greyserman 76-73-149 +5

Wade Ormsby 75-75-150 +6

Chan Kim 74-76-150 +6

a-Brad Dalke 78-72-150 +6

Bryson DeChambeau 74-76-150 +6

Scott Piercy 72-78-150 +6

Jimmy Walker 77-73-150 +6

Ted Potter Jr. 74-76-150 +6

Andres Romero 74-76-150 +6

Brice Garnett 75-75-150 +6

J.T. Poston 78-72-150 +6

Alex Noren 73-77-150 +6

a-Christopher Crawford 75-75-150 +6

Oliver Bekker 75-76-151 +7

Ben Kohles 77-74-151 +7

George Coetzee 72-79-151 +7

Matt Wallace 76-75-151 +7

Jason Dufner 76-75-151 +7

Corey Conners 76-76-152 +8

Alexander Levy 77-75-152 +8

Jhonattan Vegas 77-75-152 +8

Roberto Castro 76-76-152 +8

Emiliano Grillo 76-76-152 +8

Andy Pope 77-75-152 +8

a-Stewart Hagestad 77-75-152 +8

a-Sahith Theegala 77-75-152 +8

Daniel Berger 78-75-153 +9

Derek Barron 70-83-153 +9

Aaron Rai 73-80-153 +9

Gene Sauers 77-76-153 +9

Nick Flanagan 75-79-154 +10

Jason Day 79-75-154 +10

a-John Oda 78-76-154 +10

a-Scott Harvey 78-76-154 +10

Garrett Osborn 83-71-154 +10

Brian Stuard 81-75-156 +12

Roman Robledo 78-79-157 +13

Daniel Chopra 77-80-157 +13

Billy Horschel 79-78-157 +13

Matt Campbell 77-81-158 +14

Wesley Bryan 76-83-159 +15

a-Walker Lee 81-83-164 +20

Danny Willett 81 — WD

LPGA Tour-Meijer LPGA Classic

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Brooke M. Henderson 63-67 — 130 -12

Carlota Ciganda 68-64 — 132 -10

Mi Jung Hur 66-66 — 132 -10

Lexi Thompson 64-68 — 132 -10

Moriya Jutanugarn 67-66 — 133 -9

Hyo Joo Kim 69-65 — 134 -8

Emily K. Pedersen 67-67 — 134 -8

Jenny Shin 67-67 — 134 -8

Shanshan Feng 64-70 — 134 -8

Cristie Kerr 67-68 — 135 -7

Sung Hyun Park 67-68 — 135 -7

Madelene Sagstrom 65-70 — 135 -7

Stacy Lewis 64-71 — 135 -7

Morgan Pressel 69-67 — 136 -6

Michelle Wie 68-68 — 136 -6

Jessica Korda 68-68 — 136 -6

Lee-Anne Pace 68-68 — 136 -6

Aditi Ashok 68-68 — 136 -6

Lydia Ko 65-71 — 136 -6

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 72-65 — 137 -5

Jacqui Concolino 71-66 — 137 -5

Mariah Stackhouse 70-67 — 137 -5

Mi Hyang Lee 70-67 — 137 -5

Mirim Lee 69-68 — 137 -5

Na Yeon Choi 69-68 — 137 -5

Brittany Altomare 68-69 — 137 -5

Su Oh 67-70 — 137 -5

Jane Park 66-71 — 137 -5

Simin Feng 65-72 — 137 -5

Ryann O’Toole 73-65 — 138 -4

Nelly Korda 72-66 — 138 -4

Brooke Pancake 70-68 — 138 -4

Sarah Jane Smith 69-69 — 138 -4

Rachel Rohanna 69-69 — 138 -4

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-69 — 138 -4

Haru Nomura 69-69 — 138 -4

Lindy Duncan 69-69 — 138 -4

Dori Carter 68-70 — 138 -4

Azahara Munoz 68-70 — 138 -4

Tiffany Joh 67-71 — 138 -4

Holly Clyburn 64-74 — 138 -4

Danielle Kang 71-68 — 139 -3

Angel Yin 71-68 — 139 -3

Jackie Stoelting 71-68 — 139 -3

Kim Kaufman 70-69 — 139 -3

Wichanee Meechai 70-69 — 139 -3

Inbee Park 70-69 — 139 -3

Amy Olson 69-70 — 139 -3

Megan Khang 69-70 — 139 -3

Lizette Salas 69-70 — 139 -3

Cydney Clanton 69-70 — 139 -3

In-Kyung Kim 69-70 — 139 -3

Min Lee 69-70 — 139 -3

Gerina Piller 68-71 — 139 -3

Jeong Eun Lee 68-71 — 139 -3

Haeji Kang 67-72 — 139 -3

Alena Sharp 67-72 — 139 -3

Joanna Klatten 76-64 — 140 -2

Therese O’Hara 72-68 — 140 -2

Beatriz Recari 71-69 — 140 -2

Ally McDonald 70-70 — 140 -2

Sei Young Kim 70-70 — 140 -2

Vicky Hurst 70-70 — 140 -2

Hee Young Park 69-71 — 140 -2

Marissa L Steen 69-71 — 140 -2

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 69-71 — 140 -2

Brittany Lincicome 69-71 — 140 -2

Wei-Ling Hsu 69-71 — 140 -2

Demi Runas 67-73 — 140 -2

Giulia Molinaro 64-76 — 140 -2

Failed to Qualify

Marina Alex 72-69 — 141 -1

Jing Yan 70-71 — 141 -1

Katherine Kirk 70-71 — 141 -1

Becky Morgan 69-72 — 141 -1

Xiyu Lin 68-73 — 141 -1

Jennifer Song 67-74 — 141 -1

Min Seo Kwak 72-70 — 142 E

Caroline Masson 71-71 — 142 E

Laura Davies 71-71 — 142 E

Jenny Coleman 71-71 — 142 E

Jessy Tang 71-71 — 142 E

Pavarisa Yoktuan 70-72 — 142 E

Sarah Kemp 70-72 — 142 E

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 70-72 — 142 E

Cheyenne Woods 69-73 — 142 E

Stephanie L Meadow 69-73 — 142 E

Katherine Perry 67-75 — 142 E

Ilhee Lee 73-70 — 143 +1

Christina Kim 72-71 — 143 +1

Mina Harigae 72-71 — 143 +1

Paula Reto 72-71 — 143 +1

Emily Tubert 71-72 — 143 +1

Ayako Uehara 71-72 — 143 +1

Peiyun Chien 69-74 — 143 +1

Dana Finkelstein 69-74 — 143 +1

Katie Burnett 77-67 — 144 +2

Eun-Hee Ji 75-69 — 144 +2

Jaye Marie Green 74-70 — 144 +2

Madeleine L Sheils 72-72 — 144 +2

Annie Park 72-72 — 144 +2

Chella Choi 72-72 — 144 +2

Sun Young Yoo 72-72 — 144 +2

Cindy LaCrosse 71-73 — 144 +2

Dani Holmqvist 70-74 — 144 +2

Austin Ernst 70-74 — 144 +2

Karrie Webb 68-76 — 144 +2

Jennifer Ha 64-80 — 144 +2

Belen Mozo 76-69 — 145 +3

Karen Chung 75-70 — 145 +3

Justine Dreher 74-71 — 145 +3

Prima Thammaraks 74-71 — 145 +3

Lee Lopez 73-72 — 145 +3

Caroline Hedwall 73-72 — 145 +3

Emily Collins 73-72 — 145 +3

Thidapa Suwannapura 72-73 — 145 +3

Kris Tamulis 71-74 — 145 +3

Yani Tseng 71-74 — 145 +3

Kelly W Shon 75-71 — 146 +4

Ssu-Chia Cheng 75-71 — 146 +4

Augusta James 73-73 — 146 +4

Sakura Yokomine 72-74 — 146 +4

Julie Yang 72-74 — 146 +4

Dottie Ardina 71-75 — 146 +4

Maria Parra 68-78 — 146 +4

August Kim 75-72 — 147 +5

Liz Breed 73-74 — 147 +5

Kelly Tan 72-75 — 147 +5

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 71-76 — 147 +5

Min-G Kim 76-72 — 148 +6

Pernilla Lindberg 76-72 — 148 +6

Nontaya Srisawang 74-74 — 148 +6

Amelia Lewis 74-74 — 148 +6

Paula Creamer 74-74 — 148 +6

Celine Herbin 73-75 — 148 +6

a-Allyson Geer 75-74 — 149 +7

Ashleigh Buhai 74-75 — 149 +7

Regan De Guzman 74-75 — 149 +7

Sadena A Parks 74-76 — 150 +8

Brianna Do 75-76 — 151 +9

a-Megan Kim 79-75 — 154 +12

Nasa Hataoka 74-81 — 155 +13

Allyssa Ferrell 76-80 — 156 +14

Britney K Yada 78-79 — 157 +15

Ji Young Oh 78 — WD

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Energy

Firekeepers Casino 400

Lineup

1. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 202.156 mph.

2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 202.117 mph.

3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 201.664 mph.

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 201.523 mph.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 201.337 mph.

6. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200.854 mph.

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.770 mph.

8. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 200.742 mph.

9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 200.730 mph.

10. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 200.378 mph.

11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.206 mph.

12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200.050 mph.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 200.306 mph.

14. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.178 mph.

15. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 199.712 mph.

16. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 199.369 mph.

17. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 199.225 mph.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 198.961 mph.

19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 198.708 mph.

20. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 198.533 mph.

21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 198.522 mph.

22. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 198.211 mph.

23. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 197.775 mph.

24. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 197.525 mph.

25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 197.482 mph.

26. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Ford, 197.401 mph.

27. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 197.158 mph.

28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 196.223 mph.

29. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 195.780 mph.

30. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 195.615 mph.

31. (23) Ryan Sieg, Toyota, 193.668 mph.

32. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 192.472 mph.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 191.520 mph.

34. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 190.305 mph.

35. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 189.999 mph.

36. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 0.000 mph.

37. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 0.000 mph.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Legion Baseball

HILLSBORO WOoDEN BAT TOURNAMENT

Findlay vs. Troy, 3

Findlay vs. Chilicothe, 8

Sunday’s Events

Legion Baseball

HILLSBORO WOoDEN BAT TOURNAMENT

Waverly, 11 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky is searching for a varsity softball head coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Riverdale Travel Soccer Club Tryouts

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Tryouts for the Riverdale Travel Soccer Club teams will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverdale Soccer Complex (350 West Dixon St., Forest.) Tryouts are open to all area boys and girls; times are 6-6:45 p.m. for U11 and U12 players, 6:45-7:30 p.m. for those in U13 and U14/15. For more information go to www.Riverdaleyouthsoccer.com for the tryouts info or call/ text Dave Barnes at 419-674-7951.

Vanlue Girls Basketball Camp

VANLUE — Vanlue will host a basketball camp for girls in grades 4-8 July 18-21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and all campers will receive a ball and tshirt. Registration forms can be printed from the school website at www.vanlueschool.org For more info, contact assistant coach Zack Bame at 419-722-4686 or email at bamez@vanlueschool.org.

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

UPPER SANDUSKY — Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

