Track and field: Area athletes compete at New Balance Outdoor Nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Competing against some of the top prep athletes in the country, Bluffton’s Trevor Bassitt was 13th in the 110-meter high hurdles on Friday and Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont was 24th in the 100-meter dash on the first day of the 2017 New Balance Outdoor Nationals track and field meet being held in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bassitt ran a time of 14.55 in the prelims of the 110 hurdles. He did not qualify for the finals but will be running again on Sunday in the prelims of the 400 intermediate hurdles. Two weeks ago, Bassitt won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 110s at the OHSAA Division III state meet in Columbus.

Warnimont, who capped his senior year by winning both the 100 and 200 at the state meet, ran a time of 11.22 in Friday’s prelims. While not making the finals in that event, he will also compete in the 200 prelims today.

McComb’s Molly Leppelmeier is competing in the New Balance Nations in three events. The Division III state champion in the shot put and discus, she will be competing in the discus today and the shot and hammer throw on Sunday.

Comments

comments