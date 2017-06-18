Tampa Bay Rays bounce back, beat Tigers 3-2

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT — After seeing their team trounced by the Detroit Tigers, Chris Archer and Jesus Colome pitched in to stop them.

Archer threw six strong innings and Colome got the final five outs as the Rays held off Detroit 3-2 on Saturday.

Daniel Robertson drove in Tampa Bay’s first two runs, then scored the tiebreaker in the seventh inning. Detroit had won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Rays 18-7.

“That’s a nice team win after a couple frustrating days,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We got beaten up, but we bounced back against a really good pitcher.”

Archer (5-4) gave up two runs on six hits and a walk, striking out eight.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit his second homer of the series after not hitting one since May 20.

“That’s a very, very good lineup,” Archer said. “Everything was working well today, but I made one mistake to Miggy, and he capitalized on it. He does that to everyone.”

Mikie Mahtook led off the Detroit ninth with an infield single and took second on Jose Iglesias’s bunt down the first-base line. Iglesias was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a short replay review.

Ian Kinsler flied and after Mahtook stole third, Colome got Alex Avila to ground out to end it.

“This is one of those days where you just tip your cap to the opposing pitchers,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s not easy to score runs against Chris Archer and Jesus Colome.”

Michael Fulmer (6-5) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. He made his first start since skipping a start and receiving a cortisone shot to reduce inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

“I felt fine, but I was a little out of rhythm after eight days off,” he said. “I went three days where I didn’t even play catch, and I think that led to some of the walks.”

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Colby Rasmus doubled with one out and after Fulmer walked Tim Beckham, Robertson lined an RBI single to center. Robertson took second on the throw to third, but Fulmer struck out Derek Norris and Mallex Smith grounded out.

Ian Kinsler hit a tying double in the bottom half, and Cabrera hit his seventh homer in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Ray rallied for two runs in the seventh. Robertson hit an RBI single off Kinsler’s glove at second with two outs and Norris also singled. After Alex Wilson relieved, Smith grounded a go-ahead single.

“I had a chance to shut that inning down, and I just didn’t get it done,” Fulmer said. “That’s the one frustrating thing about today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) caught seven innings for Triple-A Durham on Friday and was scheduled to catch again on Saturday, his first back-to-back outings behind the plate. He will have today off before being evaluated on Monday.

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez (irregular heartbeat) was released from a hospital in the morning after two nights of observation. Martinez, who was placed on the disabled list on Friday, will undergo monitoring next week while the Tigers are on the West Coast.

NO CONCERNS ABOUT FULMER

Ausmus said he was pleased by Fulmer’s performance after the shoulder inflammation.

“He looked perfectly normal out there, which is just what we wanted to see,” Ausmus said. “He didn’t win, but he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings, which is a good start.”

RED-HOT ROBERTSON

A night after driving in a career-best three runs, Robertson had two more. He has now reached safely in 17 straight starts, the longest stretch of his career.

“Any hit is a good hit, but I had some luck on my side that time,” he said. “It looked like Kinsler had it, but it just slipped out.”

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Faria (2-0, 1.42) will try to become the second pitcher in Rays history to win his first three career games as a starter. Jeremy Hellickson was the other, doing it in 2010.

Tigers: RHP Buck Farmer (2-0, 3.52) will start the series finale. After winning his first two starts this season without allowing a run, he gave up six runs in 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Tuesday.

Comments

comments