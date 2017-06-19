Legion baseball: Post 3 wins Hillsboro tourney

HILLSBORO — Nathan Insley pitched Findlay’s third two-hitter of the weekend and the Post 3 American Legion baseball team capped an overwhelming 5-0 run through the Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament with a 12-1 romp over Chillicothe in Sunday’s championship game.

Findlay, which got a combined one-hitter from Kyle Reinbolt and Ricky Buckingham in Friday’s 17-0 win over Highland County, got a two-hitter from Trey Bame in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Troy and a two-hitter from Trevor Solether in a 12-0 romp over Chillicothe.

Findlay also defeated Waverly 8-7 in Sunday’s early game, getting a game-tying three-run home run from Max Rinebolt in the bottom of the sixth inning. Angel Garcia then led off the seventh with a double and later scored on a throwing error on Nick Kidwell’s sacrifice bunt.

Rinebolt, who had a grand slam home run in Friday’s game and a three-run double in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Troy, had a monster tournament for Findlay. The Findlay High grad was 10 for 13 and drove in 13 runs in the five games.

Insley (2-1) allowed just the two hits, struck out five and allowed one unearned run in Sunday’s final. Kyle Reinbolt belted a grand slam in the win, with Austin Harper (1B, 2B, 2 RBI), Garcia (1B, 2B, RBI), Rinebolt (2-1B) and Brayden Wentling (2-1B, 2 RBI) each adding two hits as well.

Findlay, which has won six straight games and eight of its last 10 to improve to 13-3 on the season, will host Napoleon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SUNDAY’S GAMEs

CHAMPIONSHIP

Findlay 036 03 — 12 12 1

Portsmouth 000 01 — 1 2 2

WP — Insley (2-1). LP– Carter. TOp hitters: (Fin) Harper 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Garcia 2B, 1B, RBI; Rinebolt 2-1B; Wentling 2-1B, 2 RBI. Reinbolt HR, 4 RBI.

records: Findlay 13-3.

FINDLAY 8, WAVERLY 7

Waverly 000 214 0 — 7 8 1

Findlay 200 203 1 — 8 9 0

WP — Reinbolt (3-0). LP — Furo. TOp hitters: (Wav) Spriggs 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. (Fin) Rinebolt HR, 1B, 4 RBI; Wentling 3-1B, 2 RBI.

SATURdAY’S GAMEs

FINDLAY 3, TROY 0

Troy 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Findlay 300 000 x — 3 6 0

WP — Bame (2-1). LP– Bunkley. TOp hitters: (Fin) P. Buckingham 2-1B; Rinebolt 2B, 3 RBI.

FINDLAY 12, CHILLICOTHE 0

Findlay 005 16 — 12 11 0

Chillicothe 000 00 — 0 2 0

WP — Solether (2-1). LP — Long. TOp hitters: (Fin) P. Buckingham 2B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Rinebolt 2B, RBI; Shelt-Palm 3B, 2 RBI.

