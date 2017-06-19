Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 29 .567 —

Boston 38 30 .559 ½

Tampa Bay 37 35 .514 3½

Baltimore 34 34 .500 4½

Toronto 33 35 .485 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 36 31 .537 —

Minnesota 34 33 .507 2

Kansas City 33 35 .485 3½

Detroit 32 36 .471 4½

Chicago 31 37 .456 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 46 23 .667 —

Texas 34 34 .500 11½

Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12

Seattle 34 37 .479 13

Oakland 31 38 .449 15

Late games not included

Friday’s RESULTS

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Toronto 4

Detroit 13, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Boston 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Oakland 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game

Houston 7, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston at Houston, late

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10

Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05

Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15

Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05

Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Toronto at Texas, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15

Houston at Oakland, 10:05

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 42 27 .609 —

New York 31 37 .456 10½

Atlanta 31 37 .456 10½

Miami 30 37 .448 11

Philadelphia 22 46 .324 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 33 .535 —

Chicago 34 34 .500 2½

St. Louis 31 37 .456 5½

Pittsburgh 31 38 .449 6

Cincinnati 29 39 .426 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 46 26 .639 —

Los Angeles 44 26 .629 1

Arizona 44 26 .629 1

San Diego 28 42 .400 17

San Francisco 26 45 .366 19½

Late games not included

Friday’s RESULTS

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Colorado 10, San Francisco 8

Saturday’s Results

Colorado 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10

Washington (Roark 6-4) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10

San Francisco (Cueto 5-6) at Atlanta (Dickey 4-5), 7:35

Pittsburgh (Cole 4-6) at Milwaukee (Garza 3-2), 7:40

San Diego (Richard 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4), 8:05

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Washington at Miami, 7:10

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, Twins 2

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 0 J.Cstro c 0 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 3 0 Mauer dh 3 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 2 3 5 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0

Chsnhll rf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Vrgas 1b 2 1 0 0

B.Zmmer cf 4 0 2 0 E.Escbr 2b-ss 3 1 1 1

R.Perez c 4 0 2 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 2 1

Daniel. lf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 0 0 0

Grssman ph-rf 0 0 0 0

Gimenez c 2 0 0 0

B.Dzier ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 29 2 4 2

Cleveland 000″102″101 — 5

Minnesota 000″000″200 — 2

DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B–Jose.Ramirez 2 (21), E.Escobar (6). HR–Encarnacion 2 (16). SB–Jose.Ramirez (7). CS–Chisenhall (1). SF–Encarnacion (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer (W,6-5) 7 4 2 2 2 8

Allen H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0

Miller (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 1 1

Minnesota

Gibson (L,4-5) 6 8 3 3 3 4

Duffey 2/3 2 1 1 1 2

Rogers 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Kintzler 1 1 1 1 0 1

Bauer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Bauer (Vargas). WP–Duffey. Umpires–Home, Dan Bellino. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, Jerry Layne. T–3:01. A–35,039 (39,021).

Rays 9, Tigers 1

Tampa Bay Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0

Dckrson lf 4 1 3 0 An.Rmne 2b 1 0 0 0

Bourjos lf 1 0 0 0 Avila dh 3 1 2 0

Lngoria 3b 2 3 1 1 Mi.Cbrr 1b 2 0 0 0

Fthrstn 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0

Mrrison 1b 4 3 2 3 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 0

Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 4 Upton lf 3 0 1 1

Rasmus dh 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 1 0 0 0

Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 4 0 0 0

Daniel. 2b 4 0 0 0 Presley cf 4 0 1 0

De.Nrrs c 4 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo ss 3 0 2 0

Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 32 1 6 1

Tampa Bay 205″000″200 — 9

Detroit 100″000″000 — 1

DP–Tampa Bay 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 6. HR–Longoria (10), Morrison 2 (21), Souza Jr. (13), De.Norris (8). SB–M.Smith (8), Dickerson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Faria (W,3-0) 7 6 1 1 1 9

Whitley 1 0 0 0 1 1

Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Farmer (L,2-1) 2 1/3 5 7 7 1 2

Bell 4 2/3 5 2 2 1 6

Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0

Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Farmer (Longoria). Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, Ben May. Second, Ed Hickox. Third, Jerry Meals. T–3:05. A–36,442 (41,681).

Dodgers 8, Reds 7

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Pderson cf 5 1 1 1 Hmilton cf 5 2 3 1

C.Sager ss 4 1 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 3

Ju.Trnr 3b 4 1 2 3 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Bllnger 1b 5 1 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

Puig rf 5 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 1 2 1

Frsythe 2b 5 1 2 2 Schbler rf 4 0 0 1

A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1

K.Hrnan lf 2 1 2 0 Alcantr ss-2b 4 1 1 0

Maeda p 2 1 1 2 Brnhart c 3 1 0 0

Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 B.Arryo p 1 0 0 0

Dayton p 0 0 0 0 B.Wood p 0 0 0 0

Utley ph 1 0 0 0 S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0

Fields p 0 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Storen p 0 0 0 0

P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 1 0

Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0

Peraza ss 0 0 0 0

Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 36 7 9 7

Los Angeles 032″003″000 — 8

Cincinnati 000″101″320 — 7

LOB–Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Bellinger (10), K.Hernandez 2 (17), Maeda (1), Hamilton (7), Alcantara (3). HR–Ju.Turner (3), Forsythe (2), Gennett (8), Duvall (16), Suarez (11). SB–Hamilton (29).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Maeda (W,5-3) 5 3 1 1 1 5

Dayton 1 1 1 1 1 2

Fields 2/3 2 3 3 2 0

Avilan H,7 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Baez H,10 1 3 2 2 1 0

Jansen (S,15-15) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Arroyo (L,3-6) 3 7 5 5 0 3

Wood 2 1 0 0 2 3

Peralta 1 2 3 3 1 0

Storen 1 0 0 0 2 1

Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Maeda (Schebler). Umpires–Home, Jim Reynolds. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–3:20. A–27,316 (42,319).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Indians 9, Twins 3

First Game

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kipnis 2b 5 1 3 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 1 1

Daniel. lf 6 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0

Jose.Rm 3b 5 2 3 4 Sano dh 4 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 2 2 1 0 Grssman rf 4 0 0 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 2 1 0 K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 0 0

A.Jcksn rf 3 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 3 1 2 0

Chsnhll ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0

B.Zmmer cf 4 0 2 4 Adranza ss 4 0 2 2

R.Perez c 5 0 0 0 Gimenez c 3 1 0 0

E.Gnzal ss 4 2 3 0

Totals 39 9 14 8 Totals 34 3 8 3

Cleveland 301″202″001 — 9

Minnesota 001″200″000 — 3

E–Grossman (3), E.Gonzalez (1). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Minnesota 5. 2B–Kipnis 2 (12), Jose.Ramirez (18), B.Zimmer (5), Adrianza (4). HR–Jose.Ramirez 2 (11). SB–B.Zimmer (6). CS–Kipnis (2). S–Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Merritt 4 7 3 2 0 2

McAllister (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 1 3

Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2

Otero 2 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota

Wilk (L,0-2) 3 1/3 8 6 6 3 2

Wimmers 1 2/3 1 1 1 3 1

Boshers 2 2 1 1 1 1

Belisle 2 3 1 0 0 1

Wimmers pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Umpires–Home, Marvin Hudson. First, Tom Woodring. Second, Dan Bellino. Third, Mike Estabrook. T–3:20. A–24,010 (39,021).

Indians 6, Twins 2

Second Game

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 1

Daniel. lf 3 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 1

Jose.Rm 2b 5 0 2 0 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 1 3 0 E.Escbr dh 3 0 1 0

A.Jcksn cf 3 2 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0

B.Zmmer pr-cf 0 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0

Gomes c 5 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0

Chsnhll rf 4 2 2 4 Buxton cf 2 1 0 0

Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0

Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 2 5 2

Cleveland 000″203″010 — 6

Minnesota 001″001″000 — 2

E–Clevinger (2), Jose.Ramirez (5). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 10, Minnesota 5. 2B–Jose.Ramirez (19), Mauer (14), E.Escobar (5). HR–Lindor (13), A.Jackson (3), Chisenhall 2 (10), B.Dozier (12). SB–Buxton (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger 4 2 1 1 1 4

Goody (W,1-0) 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 0

Logan H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Allen H,1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Mejia (L,1-3) 4 2/3 5 2 2 3 3

Duffey 1 1/3 3 3 3 1 2

Busenitz 2 2 1 1 1 1

Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Dan Bellino. Second, Mike Estabrook. Third, Tom Woodring. T–2:58. A–21,371 (39,021).

Dodgers 10, Reds 2

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Utley 2b 5 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 2 0

C.Sager ss 2 2 2 1 Cozart ss 5 1 2 0

C.Tylor lf 5 1 1 2 Votto 1b 5 0 3 0

Bllnger 1b 5 2 3 3 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0

Pderson cf 4 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 1

Grandal c 5 0 1 0 Bchanan p 0 0 0 0

Frsythe 3b 5 0 1 0 Schbler rf 3 0 1 0

Puig rf 4 2 2 3 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0

Ryu p 1 2 0 0 Gennett 3b 1 0 0 0

K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0

Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Msoraco c 3 0 1 0

P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 1 0 0 0

Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 Brice p 1 0 0 0

Ravin p 1 0 0 0 Kvlehan rf 2 0 0 0

Totals 39 10 12 10 Totals 37 2 11 1

Los Angeles 105″101″011 — 10

Cincinnati 101″000″000 — “2

E–Cozart (7), Suarez (5), C.Taylor (8). DP–Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 10. 2B–C.Seager (18), C.Taylor (13), Bellinger (9), Cozart (16), Votto 2 (16). 3B–Hamilton (5), Peraza (4), Mesoraco (1). HR–Bellinger (19), Pederson (4), Puig 2 (12). SF–Puig (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Ryu (W,3-6) 5 8 2 2 2 7

Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 2

Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Ravin 2 1 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Wojciechowski (L,1-1) 2 1/3 5 6 5 1 5

Brice 3 1/3 4 2 2 2 3

Cingrani 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Buchanan 2 3 2 2 2 0

WP–Ryu, Cingrani. Umpires–Home, Stu Scheuwater. First, Jim Reynolds. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, Lance Barrett. T–3:28. A–42,431 (42,319).

Rays 3, Tigers 2

Tampa Bay Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

M.Smith cf 4 0 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 1

Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0

Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 1

Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0

Sza Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0

Rasmus rf 4 1 1 0 Presley cf 4 0 1 0

Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 An.Rmne 3b 3 1 1 0

Daniel. 2b 4 1 2 2 Cstllns ph-3b 1 0 0 0

De.Nrrs c 4 0 1 0 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0

Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 35 2 8 2

Tampa Bay 000″010″200 — 3

Detroit 000″011″000 — 2

E–M.Smith (2), Longoria (5). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 9. 2B–Rasmus (7), Kinsler (10), Upton (15). HR–Mi.Cabrera (7). SB–Mahtook (1). CS–M.Smith (2). S–J.Iglesias (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Archer (W,5-4) 6 6 2 2 1 8

Diaz H,5 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

Colome (S,19-22) 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Fulmer (L,6-5) 6 2/3 6 3 3 4 3

Wilson 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Archer 2. Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Chris Conroy. Second, Ben May. Third, Ed Hickox. T–3:23. A–33,478 (41,681).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Judge, New York, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Altuve, Houston, .327; Castro, New York, .324; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .311; Hosmer, Kansas City, .307; Hicks, New York, .306; Correa, Houston, .302; 1 tied at .302.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 60; Castro, New York, 50; Springer, Houston, 50; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 49; Gardner, New York, 47; Altuve, Houston, 45; Betts, Boston, 44; Correa, Houston, 44; Trumbo, Baltimore, 44; 2 tied at 43.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; Davis, Oakland, 45; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45; 3 tied at 44.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 91; Castro, New York, 88; Altuve, Houston, 85; Garcia, Chicago, 84; Hosmer, Kansas City, 80; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Judge, New York, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Andrus, Texas, 76; 2 tied at 75.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 21; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Altuve, Houston, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; 4 tied at 18.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Davis, Oakland, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; 11 tied at 6-3.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Severino, New York, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.21; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.29; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; 1 tied at 3.45.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 92; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 85; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79; Quintana, Chicago, 79; 3 tied at 77.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .354; Zimmerman, Washington, .349; Murphy, Washington, .345; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; Kemp, Atlanta, .326; Ozuna, Miami, .324; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .324; Peralta, Arizona, .321; Cozart, Cincinnati, .320; Harper, Washington, .318; 1 tied at .306.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 60; Blackmon, Colorado, 58; Harper, Washington, 54; Seager, Los Angeles, 50; Thames, Milwaukee, 50; Votto, Cincinnati, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 46; Zimmerman, Washington, 45; 4 tied at 44.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 59; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 57; Reynolds, Colorado, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 54; Zimmerman, Washington, 54; Arenado, Colorado, 51; Harper, Washington, 51; Votto, Cincinnati, 51; Ozuna, Miami, 49; Duvall, Cincinnati, 48; 2 tied at 47.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 94; Murphy, Washington, 89; Inciarte, Atlanta, 87; LeMahieu, Colorado, 84; Ozuna, Miami, 84; Zimmerman, Washington, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 81; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Gordon, Miami, 79; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; 4 tied at 75.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 25; Herrera, Philadelphia, 23; Murphy, Washington, 20; Kemp, Atlanta, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Drury, Arizona, 18; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Broxton, Milwaukee, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Peraza, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Votto, Cincinnati, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Bruce, New York, 18; Ozuna, Miami, 18; Schebler, Cincinnati, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Turner, Washington, 26; Gordon, Miami, 25; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 9-2; Freeland, Colorado, 8-4; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-4; Strasburg, Washington, 8-2; 5 tied at 7-3.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.26; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.86; Ray, Arizona, 2.88; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.89; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.91; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.92; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Leake, St. Louis, 3.14; Strasburg, Washington, 3.28; 1 tied at 3.33.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 134; Ray, Arizona, 114; Martinez, St. Louis, 107; deGrom, New York, 106; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 105; Greinke, Arizona, 104; Samardzija, San Francisco, 104; Strasburg, Washington, 104; 3 tied at 86.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

First Round

(Double Elimination)

Saturday’S RESULTS

Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

LSU 5, Florida State 4

Sunday’S RESULTS

Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4

Florida 3, TCU 0

Monday’S GAMES

Game 5 — Cal State Fullerton (39-23) vs. Florida State (45-22), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Oregon State (55-4) vs. LSU (49-17), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’S GAMES

Game 7 — Texas A&M (41-22) vs. TCU (47-17), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Louisville (53-10) vs. Florida (48-18), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBA

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBA

x-If necessary

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 28: Pairings TBA, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Washington 7 4 .636 —

Atlanta 5 5 .500 1½

Connecticut 5 5 .500 1½

Indiana 6 6 .500 1½

Chicago 2 9 .182 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 1 .900 —

Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1½

Phoenix 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Dallas 5 8 .385 5½

San Antonio 0 11 .000 9½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Connecticut 98, Minnesota 93

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 87, Washington 83

Los Angeles 90, Phoenix 59

Indiana 91, Chicago 79

Seattle 75, San Antonio 57

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15

Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17

New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20

Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21

New York 7 7 2 23 17 21

Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29

Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23

New England 5 6 5 20 27 23

Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22

Philadelphia 4 7 4 16 20 20

D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11

FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14

Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24

Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23

Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19

San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21

Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24

Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35

Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19

Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

Sunday’s result

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30

Friday’S GAMES

New England at Toronto FC, 8

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Saturday’S GAMES

New York City FC at New York, 1:30

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’S GAME

Seattle at Portland, 4

PRO GOLF

U.S. Open Championship

FINAL RESULTS

Brooks Koepka (600), $2,160,000 67-70-68-67–272 -16

Brian Harman (270), $1,050,012 67-70-67-72–276 -12

Hid. Matsuyama (270), $1,050,012 74-65-71-66–276 -12

Tommy Fleetwood, $563,642 67-70-68-72–277 -11

Rickie Fowler (110), $420,334 65-73-68-72–278 -10

Bill Haas (110), $420,334 72-68-69-69–278 -10

Xander Schauffele (110), $420,334 66-73-70-69–278 -10

Charley Hoffman (94), $336,106 70-70-68-71–279 -9

Trey Mullinax (82), $279,524 71-72-69-68–280 -8

Brandt Snedeker (82), $279,524 70-69-70-71–280 -8

Justin Thomas (82), $279,524 73-69-63-75–280 -8

J.B. Holmes (72), $235,757 69-69-72-71–281 -7

Si Woo Kim (64), $203,557 69-70-68-75–282 -6

Patrick Reed (64), $203,557 68-75-65-74–282 -6

Brendan Steele (64), $203,557 71-69-69-73–282 -6

Matt Kuchar (55), $156,809 74-71-70-68–283 -5

Eddie Pepperell, $156,809 72-71-69-71–283 -5

Chez Reavie (55), $156,809 75-65-72-71–283 -5

Steve Stricker (55), $156,809 73-72-69-69–283 -5

Bernd Wiesberger, $156,809 69-72-69-73–283 -5

Sergio Garcia (48), $124,951 70-71-71-72–284 -4

David Lingmerth (48), $124,951 73-69-71-71–284 -4

Kevin Chappell (42), $105,506 74-70-70-71–285 -3

Jim Furyk (42), $105,506 70-74-69-72–285 -3

Louis Oosthuizen (42), $105,506 74-70-68-73–285 -3

Paul Casey (39), $93,094 66-71-75-74–286 -2

Russell Henley (33), $83,331 71-70-67-79–287 -1

Zach Johnson (33), $83,331 71-74-68-74–287 -1

Marc Leishman (33), $83,331 68-72-72-75–287 -1

Jamie Lovemark (33), $83,331 69-69-74-75–287 -1

a-Scottie Scheffler, $0 69-74-71-73–287 -1

Martin Laird (27), $72,420 72-71-72-73–288 E

Kevin Na (27), $72,420 68-76-73-71–288 E

a-Cameron Champ, $0 70-69-73-76–288 E

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $58,637 70-73-70-76–289 +1

Martin Kaymer, $58,637 72-69-75-73–289 +1

Jordan Niebrugge, $58,637 73-72-73-71–289 +1

Michael Putnam (20), $58,637 73-70-71-75–289 +1

Webb Simpson (20), $58,637 74-71-71-73–289 +1

Jordan Spieth (20), $58,637 73-71-76-69–289 +1

Brandon Stone, $58,637 70-74-72-73–289 +1

Rafa Cabrera Bello (14), $44,975 72-73-71-74–290 +2

Andrew Johnston (14), $44,975 69-73-73-75–290 +2

Jack Maguire, $44,975 70-73-71-76–290 +2

Jonathan Randolph (14), $44,975 71-71-73-75–290 +2

Stewart Cink (11), $35,484 74-70-76-71–291 +3

Harris English (11), $35,484 71-69-75-76–291 +3

Satoshi Kodaira, $35,484 73-69-73-76–291 +3

Shane Lowry (11), $35,484 71-74-73-73–291 +3

Branden Grace (9), $28,895 72-72-71-77–292 +4

Whee Kim (9), $28,895 73-70-72-77–292 +4

Gary Woodland (9), $28,895 72-73-73-74–292 +4

Ryan Brehm (8), $26,659 71-74-72-77–294 +6

Jason Kokrak (8), $26,659 75-70-74-75–294 +6

Ernie Els (7), $25,631 70-72-79-74–295 +7

William McGirt (7), $25,631 70-71-79-75–295 +7

Lee Westwood, $25,631 69-75-75-76–295 +7

Thomas Aiken, $25,026 71-71-75-79–296 +8

Kevin Kisner (6), $25,026 74-70-76-76–296 +8

Keegan Bradley (5), $24,301 72-73-75-77–297 +9

Adam Hadwin (5), $24,301 68-74-75-80–297 +9

Stephan Jaeger, $24,301 71-73-74-79–297 +9

Yusaku Miyazato, $24,301 72-70-76-79–297 +9

Kevin Dougherty, $23,696 71-72-80-75–298 +10

Daniel Summerhays (5), $23,454 73-72-74-81–300 +12

Talor Gooch, $23,213 74-71-76-80–301 +13

Tyler Light, $22,971 73-72-78-80–303 +15

Hao Tong Li, $22,722 74-70-82-84–310 +22

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic

FINAL RESULTS

Brooke M. Henderson, $300,000 63-67-67-66–263 -17

Michelle Wie, $160,548 68-68-64-65–265 -15

Lexi Thompson, $160,548 64-68-64-69–265 -15

Su Oh, $85,754 67-70-65-64–266 -14

Madelene Sagstrom, $85,754 65-70-66-65–266 -14

Moriya Jutanugarn, $85,754 67-66-67-66–266 -14

Danielle Kang, $51,113 71-68-63-65–267 -13

Carlota Ciganda, $51,113 68-64-68-67–267 -13

Hyo Joo Kim, $51,113 69-65-65-68–267 -13

Jacqui Concolino, $38,377 71-66-65-66–268 -12

Mi Jung Hur, $38,377 66-66-69-67–268 -12

Lydia Ko, $38,377 65-71-64-68–268 -12

Jane Park, $30,565 66-71-65-67–269 -11

Lee-Anne Pace, $30,565 68-68-61-72–269 -11

Sung Hyun Park, $30,565 67-68-62-72–269 -11

Jenny Shin, $30,565 67-67-63-72–269 -11

Kim Kaufman, $24,412 70-69-67-64–270 -10

Lizette Salas, $24,412 69-70-67-64–270 -10

Cydney Clanton, $24,412 69-70-66-65–270 -10

Haru Nomura, $24,412 69-69-65-67–270 -10

Shanshan Feng, $24,412 64-70-67-69–270 -10

Inbee Park, $18,452 70-69-67-65–271 -9

In-Kyung Kim, $18,452 69-70-67-65–271 -9

Beatriz Recari, $18,452 71-69-63-68–271 -9

Sei Young Kim, $18,452 70-70-63-68–271 -9

Azahara Munoz, $18,452 68-70-65-68–271 -9

Ariya Jutanugarn, $18,452 69-69-64-69–271 -9

Mi Hyang Lee, $18,452 70-67-65-69–271 -9

Cristie Kerr, $18,452 67-68-66-70–271 -9

Stacy Lewis, $18,452 64-71-66-70–271 -9

Emily K. Pedersen, $18,452 67-67-67-70–271 -9

Marissa L Steen, $13,612 69-71-64-68–272 -8

Jessica Korda, $13,612 68-68-68-68–272 -8

Wichanee Meechai, $13,612 70-69-63-70–272 -8

Aditi Ashok, $13,612 68-68-66-70–272 -8

Mirim Lee, $13,612 69-68-64-71–272 -8

Brooke Pancake, $10,851 70-68-68-67–273 -7

Hee Young Park, $10,851 69-71-65-68–273 -7

Holly Clyburn, $10,851 64-74-66-69–273 -7

Morgan Pressel, $10,851 69-67-68-69–273 -7

Sarah Jane Smith, $10,851 69-69-65-70–273 -7

Simin Feng, $10,851 65-72-66-70–273 -7

Alena Sharp, $8,680 67-72-67-68–274 -6

Vicky Hurst, $8,680 70-70-65-69–274 -6

Rachel Rohanna, $8,680 69-69-67-69–274 -6

Nelly Korda, $8,680 72-66-66-70–274 -6

Na Yeon Choi, $8,680 69-68-66-71–274 -6

Therese O’Hara, $7,590 72-68-66-69–275 -5

Brittany Altomare, $7,590 68-69-68-70–275 -5

Giulia Molinaro, $6,724 64-76-69-67–276 -4

Ally McDonald, $6,724 70-70-68-68–276 -4

Wei-Ling Hsu, $6,724 69-71-67-69–276 -4

Jeong Eun Lee, $6,724 68-71-68-69–276 -4

Min Lee, $6,724 69-70-67-70–276 -4

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $5,706 69-71-68-69–277 -3

Brittany Lincicome, $5,706 69-71-67-70–277 -3

Tiffany Joh, $5,706 67-71-68-71–277 -3

Lindy Duncan, $5,706 69-69-67-72–277 -3

Megan Khang, $5,706 69-70-65-73–277 -3

Gerina Piller, $5,044 68-71-67-72–278 -2

Mariah Stackhouse, $5,044 70-67-67-74–278 -2

Dori Carter, $4,839 68-70-70-71–279 -1

Demi Runas, $4,839 67-73-65-74–279 -1

Joanna Klatten, $4,585 76-64-70-70–280 E

Jackie Stoelting, $4,585 71-68-70-71–280 E

Haeji Kang, $4,585 67-72-70-71–280 E

Ryann O’Toole, $4,382 73-65-70-73–281 +1

Angel Yin, $4,228 71-68-71-72–282 +2

Amy Olson, $4,228 69-70-69-74–282 +2

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, $4,076 72-65-73–WD

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Sprint Cup

Monster Energy Cup-FireKeepers Casino 400

Final Results

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 200 laps, 0 rating, 57 points.

2. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 200, 0, 40.

3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 0, 36.

4. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 0, 44.

5. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 200, 0, 32.

6. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 0, 51.

7. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0, 47.

8. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 200, 0, 29.

9. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 200, 0, 28.

10. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 200, 0, 28.

11. (9) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 200, 0, 39.

12. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200, 0, 28.

13. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 24.

14. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 0, 28.

15. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 200, 0, 22.

16. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0, 22.

17. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 200, 0, 20.

18. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 200, 0, 19.

19. (26) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, 200, 0, 0.

20. (37) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 200, 0, 17.

21. (16) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 200, 0, 16.

22. (30) Paul Menard, Chevy, 200, 0, 15.

23. (22) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 200, 0, 14.

24. (20) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 200, 0, 13.

25. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 0, 16.

26. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200, 0, 22.

27. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 199, 0, 10.

28. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 199, 0, 9.

29. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 198, 0, 8.

30. (32) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 197, 0, 7.

31. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 197, 0, 6.

32. (36) Landon Cassill, Ford, 196, 0, 5.

33. (31) Ryan Sieg, Toyota, 196, 0, 0.

34. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 195, 0, 3.

35. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 195, 0, 2.

36. (24) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 194, 0, 1.

37. (23) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 190, 0, 1.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Reinstated RHP James Shields from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 3B Giovanny Urshela and LHP Ryan Merritt to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Shawn Armstrong from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Parker Bridwell from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Cam Bedrosian from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jon Malmin and RHPs Brett Hanewich and Denny Brady on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned RHP Chris Heston outright to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Adam Wilk for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Schuster on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Zac Curtis and RHP Rob Whalen to Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Dillon Overton for assignment. Assigned RHP Ryne Harper outright to Tacoma (PCL). Claimed RHP Pat Light off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Max Povse from Arkansas. Agreed to terms with Cs Troy Dixon and David Banuelos, RHPs Scott Boches, David Gerber, Collin Kober, Austin Hutchison, Bryan Pall, Sam Delaplane, Darren McCaughan, Randy Bell, Seth Elledge and Wyatt Mills, LHPs David Hesslink, JP Sears, Jorge Benitez, Max Roberts and Oliver Jaskie, 1B Ryan Garcia and Evan White, SSs Louis Boyd, Johnny Adams, Connor Hoover and Kevin Santa, 3B Ryan Costello and OFs Johnny Slater and Billy Cooke on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — RHP Dillon Gee rejected outright assignment and elected free agency.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF A.J. Pollock to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jake Buchanan to Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled RHP Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Reinstated C Stuart Turner from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Chad Qualls on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Ravin to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City. Claimed OF Peter O’Brien off waivers from Texas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated C Chris Stewart from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP A.J. Cole from Syracuse.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Joe Hauser.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Darin Gorski and RHP Zachary Morgenstern.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Matty Johnson.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Bubby Rossman.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Michael Kerns and RHP Jon Fitzsimmons.

LOCAL SPORTS

Sunday’s Results

Recreation Softball

CO-ED A-B LEAGUE

Super B 10, Nichole Renae Portraits 9

Super B 17, Team Rylee 7

Fins 19, Rooter Bros. 5

CO-ED C LEAGUE

Lee’s 16, Shear Vanity Salon 8

BVHS 22, Findlay Monument 12

K-Jen Lawn Care LLC 19, Sica Construction 1

Slappin’ Pitches/In the Details 20, Dave’s Hideaway 10

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Findlay Recreation Volleyball

COED “A” LEAGUE

COURT 1

Sand Wasps vs. Sets on the Beach, 6

Husky Bones vs. Sets on the Beach, 6:45

Can You Dig It? vs. Husky Bones, 7:30

COURT 2

Flag City Sports & Spine vs. Grab Bag, 6

Grab Bag vs. Set 2 Kill, 6:45

NW Mutual Free Agents vs. Sand Wasps, 7:30

COURT 3

NW Mutual Free Agents vs. Vapor Emporia, 6

Vapor Emporia vs. #wHaTuPbeaches, 6:45

Set 2 Kill vs. #wHaTuPbeaches, 7:30

COURT 4

J. Alexander Roofing vs. We Like Sets, 6

Property Analysts vs. Rough Sets, 6:45

Rough Sets vs. Spiked Lee, 7:30

LOCAL & AREA

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky is searching for a varsity softball head coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Riverdale Travel Soccer Club Tryouts

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Tryouts for the Riverdale Travel Soccer Club teams will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverdale Soccer Complex (350 West Dixon St., Forest.) Tryouts are open to all area boys and girls; times are 6-6:45 p.m. for U11 and U12 players, 6:45-7:30 p.m. for those in U13 and U14/15. For more information go to www.Riverdaleyouthsoccer.com for the tryouts info or call/ text Dave Barnes at 419-674-7951.

Vanlue Girls Basketball Camp

VANLUE — Vanlue will host a basketball camp for girls in grades 4-8 July 18-21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and all campers will receive a ball and tshirt. Registration forms can be printed from the school website at www.vanlueschool.org For more info, contact assistant coach Zack Bame at 419-722-4686 or email at bamez@vanlueschool.org.

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

UPPER SANDUSKY — Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

