Track and field: Leppelmier third in three throwing events at New Balance

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Molly Leppelmeier’s discus, shot put and hammer throws have been among the best by any prep female athlete in the country. The McComb graduate proved it again over the weekend by finishing third in all three events at the 2017 New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet held in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ohio’s Division III state champion in the shot and discus, Leppelmeier was third in the discus on Saturday with a throw of 159 feet, 1 inch, and third on Sunday in the shot with a heave of 49-73/4. New Jersey’s Alyssa Wilson won both events, unleashing the discus 179-7 and the shot 54-103/4.
In the hammer throw, Lepplemeier’s throw of 177-6 was also third. Jillian Shippee of New York won that event with a mark of 192-10.
Two other area athletes also competed on Sunday. Bluffton’s Trevor Bassitt was 12th in the prelims of the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.47. Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont was 21st in the prelims of the 200-meter dash in 22.33.

