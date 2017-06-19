Track and field: Pauley triple winner in throws

CEDARVILLE — Riverdale graduate Carrol Pauley swept the throwing events over the weekend at the USA Track and Field Ohio Junior Olympic Championships at Cedarville University.

Pauley won Saturday’s shot put competition with a throw of 40-6. She won Sunday’s discus with a personal-best 159-7 and finished with a win in Sunday’s hammer throw at 163-8.

Pauley advanced in the three events to the USATF Region 5 championships on July 8-9, also at Cedarville. Region 5 includes athletes from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The USATF National Junior Olympics are July 24-30 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Comments

comments