Youth baseball: Findlay team wins tournament

AKRON — Two bases-loaded doubles — one in the semifinals, another in the championship game — helped the Findlay Diamond Dawgs win the 12-under championship of the Nations Select State baseball tournament in Canton and Akron.

A first-inning bases-loaded double by Maverisk Usry set the stage for Findlay’s 5-3 win over the Dayton Dodgers in Sunday’s championship. Javonte Hill chalked up the win and Usry came on in the seventh to earn the save. Hill added a triple to Usry’s three-run double, and Luke Montgomery had two singles.

Ethan Klotz, whose bases-loaded double in the seventh inning got Findlay into the final, also had two singles, a triple and drove in six runs in the tournament. Montgomery (2-2B, 7-1B) had nine hits, Usry (5-1B, 2-2B) seven, and Hill (3B, HR, 3-1B) and Brandon Stutzman (4-1B, 2B, 4 RBI) five each. Durham Heiserman (3-1B) and Mason Hoskins (3B, 2-1B) both had three hits and Luke Wiehrauch (1B, 2B) had two.

