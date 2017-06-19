Youth softball: Abbott-Lahey wins Junior Miss Bantam tournament

Abbott-Lahey won its rubber match with Dark Horse on Sunday and in the process claimed the championship of the Young Miss Softball Bantam Division tournament.

Abbott-Lahey edged Dark Horse 7-5 early in the tournament. Dark Horse roared back to reach the championship game, where it posted a 3-2 win over Abbott-Lahey. In a winner-take-all second championship game, Abbott-Lahey used two-run rallies in the second and third innings to forge a 7-4 lead, then held on for the 7-5 victory.

Neveah Hickerson drove in three runs and Abigail Abbott and Hannan Steinman had two RBI each in the final game. Rylee Taylor homered, tripled and drove in three runs for Dark Horse.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 2

ABBOTT-LAHEY 7, DARK HORSE 5

Dark Horse 301 1 — 5

Abbott-Lahey 322 0 — 7

WP — Hardwick. LP — Boes. TOp hitters: (DH) Flores 2B; Brown RBI; Taylor 3B, HR, 2 RBI. (A-L) Gonzales RBI; Hardwick 2B; Hickerson 3 RBI; Abbott 2 RBI; Steinman 2 RBI.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 1

DARK HORSE 3, ABBOTT-LAHEY 2

Abbott-Lahey 000 11 — 2

Dark Horse 000 21 — 3

WP — Taylor. LP — Wilson. TOp hitters: (A-L) Hardwick HR; Neville 2B; Diaz 2B. (DH) Brown 3B, RBI; Keefe RBI; Spoon 2B.

OTHER GAMES

DARK HORSE 2, ILLUSIONS 1

Dark Horse 000 02 — 2

Illusions 001 0 — 1

WP — Boes. LP — Ziegler. TOp hitters: (DH) Taylor 2B; Mosser 2B, RBI; Spoon RBI. (Ill) Savage RBI; Brown 2B.

ABBOTT-LAHEY 6, ILLUSIONS 1

Abbott-Lahey 402 0 — 6

Illusions 100 0 — 1

WP — Rios. LP — Ziegler. TOp hitters: (A-L) Wilson 2B, RBI; Abbott 2B, RBI; Neville 3B, 4 RBI. (Ill) Ziegler 2B; Develvis RBI; Bramel 2B.

PERFECT 10 LAWN CARE 10, DARK HORSE 1

Dark Horse 001 0 — 1

Perfect 10 Lawn Care 024 4 — 10

WP — Boes. TOp hitters: (DH) Keefe 3 RBI; Taylor HR 2 RBI; Spoon RBI; Alvarez 2 RBI. (P10) Aller 2B, RBI.

PERFECT 10 LAWN CARE 3, FOP 2

FOP 002 — 2

Perfect 10 Lawn Care 210 — 3

WP — Ortega. LP– Campbell-Walter. TOp hitters: (FOP) Seibert RBI; Ingram RBI. (P10) Ortega 2B, 2 RBI; L. Williams 2B; K. Williams 2B; Kennedy RBI; Paynter 3B.

DARK HORSE 13, 4-MILE SQUARE 2

4-Mile Square 002 — 2

Dark Horse 445 — 13

WP — Boes. LP — Zehender. TOp hitters: (4-M) Burrows RBI; Sparks RBI. (DH) Burleson 2B, 2 RBI; Brown 4 RBI; Keefe 3B, 2 RBI; Taylor 2B, 5 RBI.

ILLUSIONS 2, FOP 1

FOP 100 0 — 1

Illusions 001 1 — 2

WP — Ziegler. LP — Campbell-Walters. TOp hitters: (FOP) Campbell-Walters 2B; Seibert RBI. (Ill) Develvis RBI; Ziegler 2B; Seckle RBI.

ABBOTT-LAHEY 7, DARK HORSE 5

Dark Horse 103 1 — 5

Abbott-Lahey 403 0 — 7

WP — Wilson. LP — Taylor. TOp hitters: (DH) Flores 2B, 2 RBI; Taylor 2B; Burleson 2B, RBI; Spoon 2B, 2 RBI. (A-L) Nussbaum RBI; Hardwick RBI; Abbott RBI; Neville 2B, 2 RBI; Rios 2 RBI.

FOP 4, 4-MILE SQUARE 3

4-Mile Square 020 1 — 3

FOP 101 1 — 4

WP — Campbell-Walters. LP — Zehender. TOp hitters: (4-M) Cambell-Walters 3B; Seibert 2 RBI; Simmons RBI; Ingram RBI. (FOP) Burrows RBI; VanAtta 2B; Zehender RBI; Courtney RBI.

ABBOTT-LAHEY 9, PERFECT 10 5

Abbott-Lahey 360 0 — 9

Perfect 10 Lawn Care 320 0 — 5

WP — Wilson. LP — Aller. TOp hitters: (A-L) L. Williams 2B, 2 RBI; K. Williams 3B, 2 RBI; Kennedy RBI. (P10) Gonzales RBI; Wilson 3B, RBI; Nussbaum 2 RBI; Hardwick 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Veville 2B; Diaz 3B, 2 RBI.

