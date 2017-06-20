Foltz tops Wehrle for title at Country Acres

KALIDA — Hunter Foltz edged Brandon Wehrle in a battle of Van Buren High School teammates to win the boys 16-18 division in a Findlay Area Golf Association event Monday at Country Acres.

Foltz fired a 72 to edge Wehrle by two strokes. Other boys age group winners included Andrew Kuenzli (14-15) with an 81; Carson Foltz (12013) at 93; and Sam Swisher (10-11) who edged Conner Nartker in a scorecard playoff after each shot 62 for nine holes.

Girls age group winners were Kiana Robinson (14-18) at 104 and Kayla Nartker (10-13) with a 60 for nine holes.

Findlay Area Golf Association

At Country Acres

BOYS 10-11: Sam Swisher 62 (won playoff); Conner Nartker 62; Reid Patterson 64.

BOYS 12-13: Carson Foltz 93; Arata Uchiyama 100 (won playoff); Brice McDaniel 100.

BOYS 14-15: Andrew Kuenzli 81; Noah Brand 87; Sam Crawford 95.

BOYS 16-18: Hunter Foltz 72; Brandon Wehrle 74; Quintin Weddell 80.

GIRLS 10-13: Kayla Nartker 60; Claire Recker 66.

GIRLS 14-18: Kiana Robinson 104; Taylor Adams 105.

