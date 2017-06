McComb High School golf coach Neil Schaublin recorded his first career hole-in-one on the No. 12 hole at Hillcrest Golf Club on Monday.

His dad, Rick Schaublin, witnessed the shot.

On Saturday, Findlay’s Todd Ward aced the 160-yard No. 3 hole at Lakeland Golf Course using a 6-iron.

Tom Moses and Dave and Andy Beach witnessed the shot.

Comments

comments