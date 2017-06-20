Grove, Bluffton share NWC Bachman award

Bluffton and Columbus Grove were the top overall schools with regards to athletics in the Northwest Conference this year as the Pirates and Bulldogs tied for the Northwest Conference 2016-17 Don Bachman Award of Excellence.

The tie puts both schools at the top of the conference standings for the third time each. This award recognizes the school in the conference that exhibits the highest level of consistent excellence in conference-sponsored sports and scholastic bowl competition each school year.

Both the Pirates and the Bulldogs compiled a total of 75 points with Lincolnview and Spencerville (651/2) finishing tied for third.

Convoy Crestview (621/2) was fifth followed by Paulding (611/2), Delphos Jefferson (60), Allen East (59) and Ada (53).

The award was started during the 2005-06 school year to honor longtime Northwest Conference commissioner/secretary, Don Bachman, who served in that position for more than thirty years before passing away late in 2005.

This year Bluffton earned three outright NWC titles in boys and soccer and boys track. Columbus Grove also earned three outright NWC titles in girls cross country, track and basketball.

In addition to the conference championships, the Bulldogs had second place finishes in volleyball and boys track. Bluffton also had a second place finish in girls basketball.

Other NWC champions/co-champions were Ada (volleyball), Allen East (softball, wrestling), Convoy Crestview (baseball), Delphos Jefferson (football, academic team), Lincolnview (golf, boys cross country), Spencerville (boys basketball).

