ONU’s Richards to compete in 800 at USATF nationals

ADA — Ohio Northern University junior Emily Richards is set to compete in the 2017 United States Track and Field Outdoor National Championships Thursday in Sacramento, California.

After claiming NCAA Division III national championships in the 800 and 1,500-meter runs last month, Richards competed in the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville, Tenn.

During that meet, Richards broke her own NCAA Division III record in the 800-meter run and automatically qualified for the national meet by finishing the race in a school-record time of 2:00.62.

Richards enters the race with the ninth-fastest time in the country in the race and owns the second fastest time among collegiate athletes in the event.

She will compete at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday.

