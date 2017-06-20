Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 29 .567 —

Boston 39 30 .565 —

Tampa Bay 37 36 .507 4

Baltimore 34 35 .493 5

Toronto 33 35 .485 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 37 31 .544 —

Minnesota 34 33 .507 2½

Kansas City 33 35 .485 4

Detroit 32 36 .471 5

Chicago 31 37 .456 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 46 24 .657 —

Texas 34 34 .500 11

Los Angeles 36 37 .493 11½

Seattle 34 37 .479 12½

Oakland 31 38 .449 14½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto at Texas, late

Boston at Kansas City, late

Houston at Oakland, late

Detroit at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3), 7:05

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05

Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4), 8:10

Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3), 8:15

Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 12:10

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Texas, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

Houston at Oakland, 10:05

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 42 28 .600 —

New York 31 37 .456 10

Miami 31 37 .456 10

Atlanta 31 37 .456 10

Philadelphia 22 46 .324 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 34 .528 —

Chicago 34 34 .500 2

Pittsburgh 32 38 .457 5

St. Louis 31 37 .456 5

Cincinnati 30 39 .435 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 46 26 .639 —

Los Angeles 44 26 .629 1

Arizona 44 26 .629 1

San Diego 28 42 .400 17

San Francisco 26 45 .366 19½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5

Monday’s Results

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 8, Washington 7

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco at Atlanta, late

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, late

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Leake 5-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-5), 7:05

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10

Washington (Gonzalez 6-1) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10

San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-4), 7:35

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-3), 7:40

San Diego (Chacin 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3), 8:05

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Colorado (Marquez 5-3), 8:40

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 12:10

Washington at Miami, 12:10

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Baseball Boxscores

Reds 7, Rays 3

Cincinnati Tampa Bay

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 2 2 2 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0

Votto 1b 5 2 3 1 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 1

Schbler rf 3 1 2 1 Beckham ss 1 0 1 0

Winker dh 5 0 1 2 Fthrstn 2b 2 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Plouffe dh 4 1 1 0

Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Daniel. 2b-ss 4 1 1 2

De.Nrrs c 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 7 9 6 Totals 33 3 7 3

Cincinnati 000″012″031 — 7

Tampa Bay 000″001″200 — 3

E–Peraza (4). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B–Gennett (9), Schebler (10). HR–Gennett (9), Schebler (19), Souza Jr. (14), Daniel.Robertson (5). CS–Gennett (1), M.Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Feldman 6 6 2 2 1 6

Lorenzen W,4-2 BS,2 2 1 1 1 0 2

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay

Odorizzi 7 5 3 3 3 4

Alvarado (L,0-2) 0 2 3 3 1 0

Farquhar 2 2 1 1 2 2

Feldman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Alvarado pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Feldman (Beckham), by Farquhar (Peraza), by Farquhar (Suarez). WP–Farquhar 2. Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–3:08. A–17,117 (31,042).

Indians 12, Orioles 0

Cleveland Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 6 0 0 0 S.Smith rf 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 6 2 3 0 C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 4 1 1 A.Jones cf 3 0 1 0

Chsnhll rf-1b 6 1 3 2 Janish ss 1 0 0 0

C.Sntna 1b 2 2 2 3 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0

Daniel. pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0

Gomes c 5 1 2 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0

B.Zmmer cf 5 0 2 1 W.Cstll c 2 0 0 0

A.Jcksn lf 4 0 2 3 Wshngtn rf 1 0 0 0

Kim lf 3 0 1 0

Tejada ss-3b 3 0 0 0

Totals 44 12 17 11 Totals 30 0 3 0

Cleveland 000″443″001 — 12

Baltimore 000″000″000 — “0

E–Janish (1), Mancini (2). DP–Baltimore 1. LOB–Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3. 2B–Jose.Ramirez 2 (23), Encarnacion (7), Chisenhall (10), Gomes (10), A.Jackson 2 (9). 3B–Jose.Ramirez (3). HR–Kipnis (8), C.Santana (9). SF–C.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber (W,6-2) 9 3 0 0 0 11

Baltimore

Bundy (L,7-6) 4 1/3 6 6 6 3 2

Nuno 2/3 6 5 5 2 0

Ynoa 3 4 0 0 1 2

Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 1

Nuno pitched to 4 batters in the 6th HBP–by Bundy (Gomes). WP–Bleier. Umpires–Home, Adam Hamari. First, Bill Miller. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Ryan Blakney. T–2:57. A–13,875 (45,971).

Braves 9, Giants 0

San Francisco Atlanta

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Span cf 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 3 1

E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 L.Adams pr-cf 0 0 0 0

Crwford ss 4 0 0 0 Bra.Phl 2b 5 1 1 0

Posey c 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0

Pence rf 4 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 3 1 0 0

Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0

Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 2 2 2

G.Hrnan lf 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 0 0

Tmlnson ph 1 0 1 0 Swanson ss 4 1 2 2

Osich p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 2 2 1

Law p 0 0 0 0 Dickey p 2 0 0 0

B.Mrris p 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0

Cueto p 2 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0

Slater ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph-lf 1 1 1 3

Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 35 9 11 9

San Francisco 000″000″000 — 0

Atlanta 001″100″07x — 9

LOB–San Francisco 5, Atlanta 6. 2B–Span (13), Inciarte (12), Bra.Phillips (18). HR–M.Adams (11), Da.Santana (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Cueto (L,5-7) 7 5 2 2 0 4

Osich 2/3 1 3 3 2 0

Law 0 5 4 4 1 0

Morris 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta

Dickey (W,5-5) 7 3 0 0 1 6

Vizcaino H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2

Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Law pitched to 6 batters in the 8th HBP–by Cueto (Markakis), by Dickey (Posey). Umpires–Home, Ramon De Jesus. First, Paul Emmel. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Quinn Wolcott. T–2:46. A–24,723 (41,500).

Pirates 8, Brewers 1

Pittsburgh Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

A.Frzer lf 4 1 1 2 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0

Hrrison 2b 4 1 1 1 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0

G.Plnco rf 5 1 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0

Freese 3b 4 1 2 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 1

J.Bell 1b 5 0 0 0 Espino p 0 0 0 0

McCtchn cf 5 1 2 3 Frnklin ph 1 0 0 0

Crvelli c 3 1 1 0 H.Perez lf-3b 2 0 0 0

Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0

G.Cole p 2 1 1 0 Pina c 3 0 0 0

E.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 Bandy ph 1 0 0 0

Marinez p 0 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0

Arcia ss 3 0 1 0

Garza p 2 0 0 0

Wi.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Brinson lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1

Pittsburgh 002″002″400 — 8

Milwaukee 010″000″000 — 1

E–H.Perez 2 (5). DP–Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Harrison (13), Aguilar (12), Arcia (10). HR–McCutchen (13), T.Shaw (13). S–G.Cole (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Cole (W,5-6) 7 3 1 1 2 5

Marinez 2 2 0 0 0 2

Milwaukee

Garza (L,3-3) 5 1/3 6 4 4 2 3

Peralta 1 5 4 4 1 2

Espino 2 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Marinez (Sogard), by Espino (Harrison). WP–Marinez. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Marvin Hudson. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Dan Bellino. T–3:18. A–25,489 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Judge, New York, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Altuve, Houston, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Castro, New York, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Hosmer, Kansas City, .307; Hicks, New York, .306; Correa, Houston, .304; 1 tied at .302.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 60; Springer, Houston, 52; Castro, New York, 50; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 49; Gardner, New York, 47; Altuve, Houston, 46; Betts, Boston, 45; Correa, Houston, 45; Trumbo, Baltimore, 44; 3 tied at 43.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; Davis, Oakland, 45; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45; 4 tied at 44.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 91; Castro, New York, 88; Altuve, Houston, 87; Garcia, Chicago, 84; Bogaerts, Boston, 82; Hosmer, Kansas City, 80; Judge, New York, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Andrus, Texas, 76; 4 tied at 75.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; 4 tied at 18.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Springer, Houston, 19; Davis, Oakland, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; 11 tied at 6-3.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Severino, New York, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.21; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.29; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; 1 tied at 3.45.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 92; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 85; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79; Quintana, Chicago, 79; 3 tied at 77.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .352; Zimmerman, Washington, .349; Murphy, Washington, .345; Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Kemp, Atlanta, .326; Ozuna, Miami, .324; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .324; Peralta, Arizona, .321; Cozart, Cincinnati, .320; Harper, Washington, .318; 1 tied at .306.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 60; Blackmon, Colorado, 59; Harper, Washington, 54; Seager, Los Angeles, 50; Thames, Milwaukee, 50; Votto, Cincinnati, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Zimmerman, Washington, 45; 4 tied at 44.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 59; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Reynolds, Colorado, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 54; Zimmerman, Washington, 54; Harper, Washington, 51; Votto, Cincinnati, 51; Ozuna, Miami, 49; Duvall, Cincinnati, 48; 2 tied at 47.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Murphy, Washington, 89; Inciarte, Atlanta, 87; LeMahieu, Colorado, 86; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Ozuna, Miami, 84; Zimmerman, Washington, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 81; Gordon, Miami, 79; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; 4 tied at 75.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 23; Murphy, Washington, 20; Kemp, Atlanta, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Drury, Arizona, 18; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Broxton, Milwaukee, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Peraza, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Votto, Cincinnati, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Bruce, New York, 18; Ozuna, Miami, 18; Schebler, Cincinnati, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Turner, Washington, 26; Gordon, Miami, 25; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 9-2; Freeland, Colorado, 8-4; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-4; Strasburg, Washington, 8-2; 5 tied at 7-3.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.26; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.86; Ray, Arizona, 2.88; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.89; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.91; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.92; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Leake, St. Louis, 3.14; Strasburg, Washington, 3.28; 1 tied at 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 134; Ray, Arizona, 114; Martinez, St. Louis, 107; deGrom, New York, 106; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 105; Greinke, Arizona, 104; Samardzija, San Francisco, 104; Strasburg, Washington, 104; 3 tied at 86.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

First Round

(Double Elimination)

Saturday’S RESULTS

Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

LSU 5, Florida State 4

Sunday’S RESULTS

Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4

Florida 3, TCU 0

Monday’S RESULTS

Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4, CSF eliminated

Oregon State 13, LSU 1

Tuesday’S GAMES

Game 7 — Texas A&M (41-22) vs. TCU (47-17), 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Louisville (53-10) vs. Florida (48-18), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Game 9 — Florida State (46-22) vs. LSU (49-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBA

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBA

x-If necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday, June 26

TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 28

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Washington 7 4 .636 —

Atlanta 5 5 .500 1½

Connecticut 5 5 .500 1½

Indiana 6 6 .500 1½

Chicago 2 9 .182 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 1 .900 —

Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1½

Phoenix 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Dallas 5 8 .385 5½

San Antonio 0 11 .000 9½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 87, Washington 83

Los Angeles 90, Phoenix 59

Indiana 91, Chicago 79

Seattle 75, San Antonio 57

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Dallas, 1

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15

Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17

New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20

Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21

New York 7 7 2 23 17 21

Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29

Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23

New England 5 6 5 20 27 23

Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22

Philadelphia 4 7 4 16 20 20

D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11

FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14

Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24

Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23

Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19

San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21

Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24

Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35

Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19

Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

Sunday’s Results

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30

Friday’s GAMES

New England at Toronto FC, 8

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

New York City FC at New York, 1:30

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Seattle at Portland, 4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Upheld the six-game suspenson of San Francisco’s Hunter Strickland for brawling with Washington’s Bryce Harper on May 29. Suspended New York Yankees minor league RHP Matt Marsh (TRenton-EL) and Minnesota minor league LHP Cam Booser (Fort Myers-FSL) 50 games each following second positive tests for a drug of abuse, a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed SS J.J. Hardy on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Paul Janish from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Tanner Nishioka and OF Jordan Wren on minor league contracts and assigned them to Lowell (NYP).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 16.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Jarrett Grube from Toronto for cash and assigned him to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Michael Brantley from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 16.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Nick Pratto.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Stevens, Connor Riley, Daniel Procopio, Isaac Mattson and Zac Ryan LHP James Ziemba OFs Jonah Todd, Brandon Sandoval and Kevin Williams SSs Matt McCann and Bernabe Camargo 1B David MacKinnon and C Harrison Wenson on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Garvin Alston bullpen coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Purchased the contract of RHP Tanner Scheppers from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Jared Hoying to Round Rock. Transferred RHP A.J. Griffin to the 60-day DL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Bronson Arroyo and SS Zack Cozarton the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Jesse Winkler from Louisville (IL) and RHP Ariel Hernandez from Pensacola (SL). Agreed to terms with LHP Packy Naughton and RHPs Connor Ryan, Ryan Nutof, Robby Howell and Tyler Buffett on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Tyler Anderson to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rearick on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Drew Steckenrider to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated LHP Justin Nicolino from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria and 3B Martin Prado to Jupiter (SL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Roberto Delgado on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tony Dibrell, Marcel Renteria, Connor O’Neil, Trey Cobb, Cannon Chadwick, Stephen Villines, Nate Peden, Joshua Payne, Joe Cavallaro, Billy Oxford, Liam McCall, Ryan Selmer and Noah Nunez INFs Dylan Snypes, Carl Stajduhar, Gavin Garay and Jeremy Vasquez LHPs Aaron Ford and Jose Sierra and C Robby Kidwell on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Evan Kruczynski, Brett Seeburger and Patrick Dayton 3B Evan Mendoza RHPs Evan Mendoza, Jake Walsh, Will Latcham, Evan Guillory, Thomas St. Clair and Paul Balestrieri 2Bs Irving Lopez and Wood (John) Myers and OF J.D. Crowe, Brandon Benson and Michael Brdar on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed LHP Dillon Overton off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Zach Lee for assignment.

Signed INF David Glaude.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Traded the 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 1) to Philadelphia for the 76ers’ 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 3) and a conditional first-round pick in 2018 or 2019.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Named Jerry West consultant.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kenny Golladay.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted regional scout Chip Flanagan to national scout, scouting assistant RJ Gillen to pro scout, scouting assistant Jacob Nierob to player personnel assistant, scouting assistant John Stevenson to regional scout and NFS scout John Stevenson to regional scout.

Hockey

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Announced an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Rapid City (ECHL) for the upcoming season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Joonas Lyytinen to a two-year, entry-level contract. SOCCER

College

BARTON — Named Warren Shumate men’s lacrosse coach.

BLOOMFIELD — Named Vanessa Watson women’s basketball coach.

DELAWARE — Bob Clark women’s associate head basketball coach.

NC STATE — Announced junior S Stephen has transferred from Tennessee.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the resignation of defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Charles McMillian.

PENN STATE — Named Rose Pietrzak Carter associate director of communications.

PEPPERDINE — Announced the retirement of men’s volleyball coach Marv Dunphy.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Darren Flowers track and field and cross country coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Findlay Recreation Volleyball

COED “A” LEAGUE

Sand Wasps 25-25-15, Set on The Beach 18-18-10

Sets On The Beach 25-25-16, Husky Bones 18-18-14

Can You Dig It 25-16-15, Husky Bones 18-25-9

Flag City Sports & Spine 25-25-13, Grab Bag 22-21-15

Grab Bag vs. Set 2 Kill 25-25-17, Grab Bag 16-23-15

Sand Wasps 25-25-15, NW Mutual Free Agents F-F-F

Vapor Emporia 25-25-15 NW Mutual Free Agents F-F-F

What Up Beaches 25-25-15, Vapor Emporia 14-18-9

What Up Beaches 25-25-15, Set to Kill 18-11-13

We Like Sets 25-25-15, J. Alexander Roofing 11-20-9

Rough Sets 25-18-25, Property Analysts 16-25-4

Spiked Lee 25-16-15, Rough Sets 23-25-11

LOCAL & AREA

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky is searching for a varsity softball head coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

