Golf: Thompson set to play in Marathon Classic

TOLEDO — Lexi Thompson, the world’s highest-ranked American golfer and the LPGA’s top money winner this season, has committed to play in next month’s Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania.

The 22-year-old Thompson and many other top LPGA players will compete July 20-23 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Thompson ranks No. 4 on the Official Rolex World Ranking, and her $999,590 have her atop the LPGA’s earnings list.

Thompson has a victory in the Kingsmill Championship and four runner-up showings to her credit this season.

Other top players in the field will include defending champion Lydia Ko, Toledo native and former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis and 20-year-old Brooke Henderson, who won last week’s Meijer Classic.

Tickets for the Marathon Classic can be purchased online at www.marathonclassic.com or at Kroger stores (2 for 1 on weekly grounds tickets). Patrons can designate an area children’s charity to receive 100 percent of the purchase price as part of the Marathon Classic Charity Ticket Program. Children age 17 and under will be admitted free all week as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

