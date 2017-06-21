Wednesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 30 .559 —

Boston 39 31 .557 —

Tampa Bay 39 36 .520 2½

Baltimore 35 35 .500 4

Toronto 34 35 .493 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 37 32 .536 —

Minnesota 34 33 .507 2

Kansas City 34 35 .493 3

Detroit 32 37 .464 5

Chicago 31 37 .456 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 47 24 .662 —

Los Angeles 37 37 .500 11½

Texas 34 35 .493 12

Seattle 35 37 .486 12½

Oakland 31 39 .443 15½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Kansas City 4, Boston 2

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Results

Baltimore 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 5

Toronto at Texas, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15

Houston at Oakland, 10:05

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-2), 12:10

Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 2:15

Cleveland (Carrasco 7-3) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-4), 7:05

Toronto (Biagini 1-6) at Texas (Ross 1-0), 8:05

Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 8:10

Houston (Fiers 4-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3), 10:05

Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-2), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10

Toronto at Texas, 2:05

Houston at Oakland, 3:35

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 43 28 .606 —

Atlanta 32 38 .457 10½

New York 31 38 .449 11

Miami 31 38 .449 11

Philadelphia 22 47 .319 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 34 .528 —

Chicago 35 34 .507 1½

St. Louis 32 37 .464 4½

Pittsburgh 32 38 .457 5

Cincinnati 30 41 .423 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 46 26 .639 —

Los Angeles 45 26 .634 ½

Arizona 44 26 .629 1

San Diego 28 43 .394 17½

San Francisco 27 46 .370 19½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 8, Washington 7

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 6

Tuesday’s Results

St. Louis 8, Philadelphia 1, 11 innings

Washington 12, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-2), 12:10

Washington (Scherzer 8-4) at Miami (Straily 5-4), 12:10

San Diego (Diaz 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 3-2), 2:20

St. Louis (Wacha 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3), 7:05

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-2), 7:35

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 1-1), 8:10

Arizona (Walker 5-3) at Colorado (Hoffman 4-0), 8:40

N.Y. Mets (Pill 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-3), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Late Boxscore

Mariners 6, Tigers 2

Detroit Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 1 Gamel rf 4 0 1 0

Avila c 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 4 1 2 2

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0

J.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0

Upton lf 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0

Cstllns 3b 4 0 1 0 Vlencia 1b 3 0 1 0

Presley rf 2 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 2 3 0

Mahtook ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 2 2 4

An.Rmne cf 3 1 0 0 Motter ss 4 1 1 0

J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0

Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 32 6 10 6

Detroit 001″010″000 — 2

Seattle 000″022″02x — 6

E–Motter (4). DP–Detroit 2, Seattle 2. LOB–Detroit 9, Seattle 6. 2B–Kinsler (11). HR–Heredia (5), Zunino 2 (9). SB–Motter (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Sanchez 5 5 2 2 3 5

Wilson (L,1-4) 1 2 2 2 0 2

Stumpf 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Rodriguez 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

Seattle

Gaviglio 5 3 2 2 4 1

Cishek 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Pazos (W,2-1) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Vincent H,8 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Sanchez (Zunino), by Pazos (Avila). Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Mark Carlson. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–3:16. A–21,517 (47,476).

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Rays 6, Reds 5

Cincinnati Tampa Bay

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 5 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 1 0 0

Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 2 2 2

Votto 1b 5 1 1 1 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0

Duvall lf 5 2 2 0 Mrrison dh 3 0 1 2

Suarez 3b 5 0 2 2 Plouffe 1b 3 0 1 0

Alcantr pr 0 0 0 0 Daniel. ss 4 0 1 0

Schbler rf 5 0 1 0 Bourjos cf 4 0 0 0

Msoraco dh 4 2 2 0 Fthrstn 2b 2 2 1 0

Brnhart c 4 0 3 1 Sucre c 4 1 1 2

Peraza ss 4 0 2 1

Totals 40 5 13 5 Totals 31 6 8 6

Cincinnati 011″000″012 — 5

Tampa Bay 003″300″00x — 6

LOB–Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B–Duvall (16), Mesoraco (5), Barnhart (13), Longoria (18), Daniel.Robertson (5), Featherston (1). 3B–Duvall (2), Barnhart (1). HR–Votto (20), Dickerson (16), Sucre (3). SB–Hamilton (30), Peraza (15), Featherston (1). CS–Plouffe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Garrett (L,3-6) 3 2/3 5 6 6 4 3

Bonilla 2 2 0 0 0 3

Cingrani 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay

Cobb (W,6-5) 7 8 2 2 2 6

Hunter 1 2 1 1 0 2

Colome (S,20-23) 1 3 2 2 0 2

Umpires–Home, Phil Cuzzi. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Tom Hallion. T–3:20. A–13,375 (31,042).

Orioles 6, Indians 5

Cleveland Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 2 2 S.Smith rf 4 1 1 0

Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Gentry lf 0 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 2 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 3 4 4

Encrnco dh 4 1 2 2 A.Jones cf 4 0 2 1

Daniel. pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0

Chsnhll rf 3 0 2 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1

Gomes c 5 1 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0

B.Zmmer cf 3 1 1 0 Kim lf 2 0 0 0

A.Jcksn lf 3 1 1 1 Rickard ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0

Tejada ss 3 1 1 0

Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 34 6 11 6

Cleveland 200″300″000 — 5

Baltimore 110″030″10x — 6

E–W.Castillo (2). DP–Cleveland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Baltimore 5. 2B–Lindor (20), B.Zimmer (6), M.Machado (14), A.Jones (7). HR–Encarnacion (17), M.Machado 2 (15), Schoop (14). S–Chisenhall (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Tomlin 4 2/3 8 5 5 0 5

Goody 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Logan 1 0 0 0 0 3

Shaw (L,1-2) 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore

Tillman 4 8 5 5 3 0

Asher 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 1

Bleier 2/3 2 0 0 1 0

Castro (W,1-0) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Givens H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0

Brach (S,13-16) 1 1 0 0 1 0

Tillman pitched to 1 batter in the 5th WP–Tillman 2. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Ryan Blakney. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Bill Miller. T–3:40. A–22,891 (45,971).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Judge, New York, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Altuve, Houston, .326; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .325; Castro, New York, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Ramirez, Cleveland, .318; Hosmer, Kansas City, .308; Hicks, New York, .306; Alonso, Oakland, .301; 2 tied at .300.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 60; Springer, Houston, 53; Castro, New York, 50; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 49; Gardner, New York, 47; Altuve, Houston, 46; Betts, Boston, 45; Correa, Houston, 45; Ramirez, Cleveland, 44; Trumbo, Baltimore, 44; 4 tied at 43.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; Smoak, Toronto, 46; 5 tied at 45.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 91; Castro, New York, 88; Altuve, Houston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Garcia, Chicago, 84; Hosmer, Kansas City, 81; Ramirez, Cleveland, 81; Judge, New York, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Andrus, Texas, 78; 5 tied at 75.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; 4 tied at 18.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Ramirez, Cleveland, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Springer, Houston, 20; Davis, Oakland, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; 12 tied at 6.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Severino, New York, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.21; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.45; 1 tied at 3.47.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 96; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 85; Kluber, Cleveland, 80; 2 tied at 79.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .347; Zimmerman, Washington, .347; Murphy, Washington, .346; Ozuna, Miami, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .324; Kemp, Atlanta, .322; Peralta, Arizona, .321; Cozart, Cincinnati, .320; Harper, Washington, .315; 1 tied at .310.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 60; Blackmon, Colorado, 59; Harper, Washington, 57; Seager, Los Angeles, 51; Votto, Cincinnati, 51; Thames, Milwaukee, 50; Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Murphy, Washington, 47; Yelich, Miami, 45; 6 tied at 44.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 59; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 57; Zimmerman, Washington, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Harper, Washington, 55; Reynolds, Colorado, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 54; Ozuna, Miami, 52; Votto, Cincinnati, 52; Murphy, Washington, 49; 4 tied at 48.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 95; Murphy, Washington, 92; Inciarte, Atlanta, 90; Ozuna, Miami, 88; LeMahieu, Colorado, 86; Zimmerman, Washington, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 81; Gordon, Miami, 81; Votto, Cincinnati, 78; 4 tied at 76.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 26; Herrera, Philadelphia, 23; Murphy, Washington, 21; Zimmerman, Washington, 20; Kemp, Atlanta, 19; Drury, Arizona, 18; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 18; Phillips, Atlanta, 18; Seager, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 17.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Broxton, Milwaukee, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Peraza, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Bellinger, Los Angeles, 21; Thames, Milwaukee, 20; Bruce, New York, 19; Ozuna, Miami, 19; Schebler, Cincinnati, 19; Votto, Cincinnati, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; Bour, Miami, 18; Harper, Washington, 18; Stanton, Miami, 18; 1 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Gordon, Miami, 27; Turner, Washington, 27; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Peraza, Cincinnati, 14; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 9-2; Freeland, Colorado, 8-4; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-4; Strasburg, Washington, 8-2; 6 tied at 7.

ERA–Scherzer, Washington, 2.26; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.61; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.86; Ray, Arizona, 2.88; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.91; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.92; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Leake, St. Louis, 3.14; Strasburg, Washington, 3.28; 1 tied at 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 134; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 115; Ray, Arizona, 114; Martinez, St. Louis, 107; deGrom, New York, 106; Greinke, Arizona, 104; Samardzija, San Francisco, 104; Strasburg, Washington, 104; Lester, Chicago, 93; Cueto, San Francisco, 90; 1 tied at 87.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

First Round

(Double Elimination)

Saturday’S RESULTS

Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

LSU 5, Florida State 4

Sunday’S RESULTS

Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4

Florida 3, TCU 0

Monday’S RESULTS

Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4, CSF eliminated

Oregon State 13, LSU 1

Tuesday’S GAMES

Game 7 — TCU 4, Texas A&M 1, Texas A&M eliminated

Game 8 — Florida 5, Louisville 1

Wednesday’s games

Game 9 — Florida State (46-22) vs. LSU (49-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 10 — TCU (48-17) vs. Louisville (53-11), 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 11 — Oregon State (56-4) vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Florida (49-18) vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBA

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBA

x-If necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday, June 26

TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 28

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Washington 7 4 .636 —

Atlanta 5 5 .500 1½

Connecticut 5 5 .500 1½

Indiana 6 6 .500 1½

Chicago 2 9 .182 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 1 .900 —

Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1½

Phoenix 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Dallas 5 8 .385 5½

San Antonio 0 11 .000 9½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 87, Washington 83

Los Angeles 90, Phoenix 59

Indiana 91, Chicago 79

Seattle 75, San Antonio 57

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Dallas, 1

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15

Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17

New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20

Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21

New York 7 7 2 23 17 21

Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29

Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23

New England 5 6 5 20 27 23

Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22

Philadelphia 4 7 4 16 20 20

D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11

FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14

Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24

Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23

Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19

San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20

Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21

Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24

Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35

Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19

Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

Sunday’s Results

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30

Friday’s GAMES

New England at Toronto FC, 8

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

New York City FC at New York, 1:30

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Seattle at Portland, 4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Miami C Roy Morales (Jupiter-FSL) 80 games for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Vidal Nuno and INF David Washington to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk. Transferred LHP Zach Britton to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Craig Gentry from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Austin Maddox to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled INF Deven Marrero and 1B Sam Travis from Pawtucket. Agreed to terms with 1B Zach Sterry and RHP Lukas Young on minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Engel from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chandler Ferguson, Jonathan Teaney and Riley Echols; OFs Clark Scolamiero, Tre Gantt and Pedro Alfonseca; and INF Tyler Friis on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Anibal Sanchez from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms RHP Tyler Ivey, C Nathan Perry, 1B Jake Adams, CF Corey Julks, 2B Kyle Davis, LHP Tim Hardy, RHP Hunter Martin, RHP Alex House, LHP Adam Bleday and OF Reid Russell to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Kevin McCarthy from Omaha. Agreed to terms with C Nick Hutchins on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Bud Norris on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Mike Morin from Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Dalton Lehnen, 1B Eric Wagaman, SS Ricky Surum, 2B Chris Hess, C Ryan Lidge, OFs Canaan Smith and Steven Sensley and RHPs Trevor Stephan, Glenn Otto, Dalton Higgins, Kyle Zurak, Austin Gardner, Chad Whitmer, Shawn Semple, Harold Cortijo, Aaron McGarity, Ron Marinaccio, Bryan Blanton, Janson Junk and Alex Mauricio on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Austin Beck, INF Kevin Merrell, OF Greg Deichmann, INF Nick Allen, INF Will Toffey, C Santis Sanchez, LHP Logan Salow, RHP Parker Dunshee, RHP Brian Howard, LHP Jared Poche, OF Jack Meggs, INF Ryan Gridley, INF Aaron Arruda, RHP Wyatt Marks, OF Garrett Mitchell, LHP Josh Reagan, OF Payton Squier, RHP Josh Falk, OF Raymond McDonald, RHP Michael Danielak, RHP Osvaldo Berrios, RHP Heath Donica, RHP Bryce Conley, RHP Malik Jones, RHP Slater Lee, INF Hunter Hargrove, C Nate Webb, OF Ben Spitznagel, LHP Pat Krall, RHP Adam Reuss, LHP Cody Puckett, RHP Brandon Withers, RHP Caleb Evans, INF Jake Lumley, INF Justin Jones, C Cooper Goldby, OF Logan Farrar, INF Raymond Gil, INF Wil Hoyle, LHP Haydn King and INF Jacob Hoffman.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent SS Jean Segura and RHP Hisashi Iwakuma to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 2B Michael Martinez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Dease, Noah Bremer and Joseph Jarneski LHPs Jake Latz, Joel Urena and John King and OF Tanner Gardner on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Daniel Winkler to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Homer Bailey to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jon Gray to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms withy OF Brett Stephens on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Neftali Feliz.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Michael Saunders for assignment. Selected the contracts of LHP Hoby Milner and OF Cameron Perkins from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Weiman, Cs Jason Delay and Deon Stafford, OFs Jared Oliva and Bligh Madris, RHPs Beau Sulser and Gavin Wallace and INFs Tristan Gray and Nick Valaika on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with INF Zach Kirtley, LHP Jacob Patterson, Cs Cameron Knight and Joe Gomez and RHPs Kevin Hamann, Kodi Whitley, CJ Saylor and Christopher Hunt on minor league contracts. Named Matt Gifford vice president of stadium operations, Joe Abernathy vice president of facility planning and engineering, and Dan Reiter vice president and general manager of Springfield (TL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Manuel Margot to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Sacramento. Sent OF Jarrett Parker to Sacramento for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Brady Dragmire, Kyle Johnston, Jackson Tetreault, Jared Brasher, Trey Turner, Jake Cousins, Leif Strom, David Smith, Jeremy McKinney and Gabe Klobosits LHPs Nick Raquet, Alex Troop, Jackson Stoeckinger, Jared Johnson and Nelson Galindez; Cs Anthony Peroni, Nic Perkins and Adalberto Carrillo; OFs Justin Connell, Jonathan Pryor, Kameron Esthay and Austin Guibor; 1B Jake Scudder, Jamori Blash and Jackson Cramer; and 2B Phil Caulfield on minor league contracts.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Herron. Released LHP Mike O’Neal.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C James Alfonso and RHPs Alex Weingarten and RHP Westin Wuethrich.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Aaron Brooks.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released INF Creighton Wilke.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed C Jonathan Gonzalez.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Brett Marr.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Lachlan Fontaine. Released INF Jonathan Malo.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Kevina Berges and LHP Michael Maiocco. Released RHP Pete Levitt and LHP Zach Wendorf.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Max Bartlett and RHPs Jackson Sigman and Kyle Ulrich.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF L.J. Kalawaia.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released RHP Alex Fishberg.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Anthony Paesano and OF R.J. Thompson. Released OF Trent Leimkuehler.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of LHP Gunnar Kines to the N.Y. Mets.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Zach Taylor. Released 1B Justin Chigbogu and Brandon Cuddy and SS Joel McKeithan.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF John Montgomery, INF Ricardo Ramirez, and RHP Matt Williams. Released 1B Giancarlo Burgoni and RHP Jake Ezell.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Trevor Bradley. Released OF Stefan Sabol and RHP Jordan Schwartz.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of LHP Brady Muller to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Signed RHP Drake Robison.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived C Nikola Pekovic.

NBA G League

NBAGL — Announced the NBA Development League has been renamed NBA G League.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Detroit Lions DT Khyri Thornton for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Marquess Wilson.

Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Penny.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Deshorn Brown.

College

NCAA — Cleared West Virginia QB Will Grier to play this season.

INTERCOLLEGIATE TENNIS ASSOCIATION — Named Corey Pegram business and development coordinator.

BUTLER — Named Jeff Meyer assistant men’s basketball coach.

DAYTON — Named Ryan Gensler and Calamity McEntire assistant women’s basketball coaches.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Chad Eisele director of athletics.

NEBRASKA — Named Scott Booker safeties and special teams coach. Reassigned Bob Elliott to off-the-field defensive football analyst.

NEW MEXICO — Named Paula Congleton softball coach.

PURDUE — Named Jason Butikofer deputy athletics director.

TENNESSEE — Named Phillip Fulmer special adviser for community, athletics and university relations.l

VMI — Promoted Sam Roberts to pitching coach.

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Named Ben Hansbrough assistant men’s basketball coach.

WILLIAM SMITH — Named Ann Dorris women’s assistant basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Senior League Youth Baseball

Rader Environmental 8, Heavenly Pizza 6

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

LOW NET ON ODD HOLES — (1st flight) Deb Schedel 36; (2nd flight) Vicki Bell 34; (3rd flight) Sharon Nichols 35. LOW GROSS — Pat Eyestone 96. LOW NET — Pam Kuenzli 65.

Lakeland Golf Course Senior League

Front 9, best ball: 1, Dave Salucci, Ed Sterling, Dave Meyer & Les Tesnow, -1.

Back 9, Stableford: 1, Ron Minard, Butch Bricker, Al Mireles, Jack Fenton, +4.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Legion Baseball

Napoleon at Findlay, 7:30

LOCAL & AREA

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky is searching for a varsity softball head coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Vanlue Girls Basketball Camp

VANLUE — Vanlue will host a basketball camp for girls in grades 4-8 July 18-21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and all campers will receive a ball and tshirt. Registration forms can be printed from the school website at www.vanlueschool.org For more info, contact assistant coach Zack Bame at 419-722-4686 or email at bamez@vanlueschool.org.

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

UPPER SANDUSKY — Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

