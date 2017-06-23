Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 39 31 .557 —

Boston 40 32 .556 —

Tampa Bay 39 36 .520 2½

Baltimore 35 37 .486 5

Toronto 35 37 .486 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 32 .549 —

Minnesota 36 34 .514 2½

Kansas City 35 36 .493 4

Detroit 32 39 .451 6½

Chicago 32 39 .451 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 50 24 .676 —

Seattle 37 37 .500 13

Texas 36 36 .500 13

Los Angeles 38 38 .500 13

Oakland 31 42 .425 18½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 6, Boston 4

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 4

Toronto 7, Texas 5

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 7, Detroit 5

Thursday’s Results

Texas 11, Toronto 4

Houston 12, Oakland 9

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Texas (Darvish 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-7), 7:05

Baltimore (Jimenez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 5-4), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-3) at Boston (Porcello 3-9), 7:10

Minnesota (Mejia 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 7:10

Oakland (Cotton 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-5), 8:10

Toronto (Happ 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 2-1), 8:15

Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4), 10:10

Houston (Musgrove 4-6) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-2), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:15

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:15

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10

Houston at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 43 29 .597 —

Atlanta 33 38 .465 9½

Miami 32 39 .451 10½

New York 31 40 .437 11½

Philadelphia 23 48 .324 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 35 .533 —

Chicago 37 35 .514 1½

St. Louis 33 38 .465 5

Pittsburgh 33 40 .452 6

Cincinnati 30 41 .423 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 47 26 .644 —

Arizona 46 27 .630 1

Colorado 47 28 .627 1

San Diego 29 44 .397 18

San Francisco 27 47 .365 20½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Miami 2, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 16, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Miami1

San Francisco at Atlanta, late

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 8-2), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-7) at Miami (Urena 5-2), 7:10

Milwaukee (Nelson 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:35

Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15

Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 6-6), 9:40

Colorado (Freeland 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-0), 10:10

Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4), 10:10

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 4-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:10

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:10

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:15

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10

Philadelphia at Arizona, 10:10

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

Detroit Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 Segura ss 3 2 1 0

Cstllns 3b 5 0 2 0 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 2

J.Mrtin rf 4 2 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 2 3

Upton lf 4 0 2 3 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0

J.Hicks dh 3 0 1 0 Vlencia 1b 4 0 0 0

Mahtook cf 3 0 2 0 Haniger rf 4 1 2 1

Presley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0

J.McCnn c 3 1 1 1 Zunino c 3 1 0 0

Avila ph 1 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0

Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 33 7 9 7

Detroit 001″102″001 — 5

Seattle 000″003″40x — 7

E–J.Dyson (2). DP–Seattle 2. LOB–Detroit 7, Seattle 5. 2B–J.Martinez (8), Cano (12), Cruz (15). HR–Kinsler (7), J.McCann (8), Haniger (6). CS–Upton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Verlander 5 2/3 4 3 3 1 11

Greene L,1-1 BS,2 1 3 4 4 2 1

Wilson 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0

Seattle

Paxton 5 1/3 9 4 3 2 8

Zych (W,3-2) 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Vincent H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0

Diaz (S,12-14) 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, CB Bucknor. T–3:16. A–18,526 (47,476).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Garcia, Chicago, .341; Judge, New York, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .326; Altuve, Houston, .323; Bogaerts, Boston, .322; Ramirez, Cleveland, .322; Castro, New York, .321; Hosmer, Kansas City, .305; Smoak, Toronto, .303; Correa, Houston, .301.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 61; Springer, Houston, 54; Castro, New York, 52; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 52; Altuve, Houston, 47; Correa, Houston, 47; Gardner, New York, 47; 4 tied at 45.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 49; Upton, Detroit, 48; Holliday, New York, 47; Smoak, Toronto, 47; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 47; 5 tied at 46.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 94; Castro, New York, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; Garcia, Chicago, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 82; Hosmer, Kansas City, 82; Andrus, Texas, 81; Judge, New York, 81; 2 tied at 78.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; 6 tied at 18.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Ramirez, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Davis, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 3 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Andrus, Texas, 17; DeShields, Texas, 17; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Santana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; 12 tied at 6.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.97; Severino, New York, 2.99; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.45; Sabathia, New York, 3.47.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 146; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 96; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; Carrasco, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Verlander, Detroit, 86; Porcello, Boston, 85.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .347; Murphy, Washington, .346; Posey, San Francisco, .338; Peralta, Arizona, .332; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .330; Ozuna, Miami, .326; Blackmon, Colorado, .324; Cozart, Cincinnati, .320; Kemp, Atlanta, .320; Harper, Washington, .310.

RUNS–Goldschmidt, Arizona, 64; Blackmon, Colorado, 61; Harper, Washington, 57; Seager, Los Angeles, 54; Votto, Cincinnati, 52; Thames, Milwaukee, 50; Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Murphy, Washington, 47; Peralta, Arizona, 46; 4 tied at 45.

RBI–Lamb, Arizona, 61; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 60; Arenado, Colorado, 59; Zimmerman, Washington, 57; Reynolds, Colorado, 56; Harper, Washington, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 54; Votto, Cincinnati, 53; Ozuna, Miami, 52; Shaw, Milwaukee, 51; 2 tied at 49.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Inciarte, Atlanta, 93; Murphy, Washington, 92; LeMahieu, Colorado, 90; Ozuna, Miami, 88; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 85; Zimmerman, Washington, 85; Gordon, Miami, 81; Votto, Cincinnati, 79; 2 tied at 78.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 27; Herrera, Philadelphia, 25; Murphy, Washington, 21; Kemp, Atlanta, 20; Shaw, Milwaukee, 20; Zimmerman, Washington, 20; Drury, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 19; Seager, Los Angeles, 19; Phillips, Atlanta, 18; 4 tied at 17.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Cozart, Cincinnati, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 5; Arenado, Colorado, 4; Broxton, Milwaukee, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Peraza, Cincinnati, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Schebler, Cincinnati, 20; Thames, Milwaukee, 20; Votto, Cincinnati, 20; Bruce, New York, 19; Ozuna, Miami, 19; Zimmerman, Washington, 19; 4 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Gordon, Miami, 27; Turner, Washington, 27; Nunez, San Francisco, 17; Peraza, Cincinnati, 15; Villar, Milwaukee, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 13; Broxton, Milwaukee, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; 2 tied at 10.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 9-2; Freeland, Colorado, 8-4; Greinke, Arizona, 8-4; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5; Strasburg, Washington, 8-2; 6 tied at 7.

ERA–Scherzer, Washington, 2.09; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.61; Martinez, St. Louis, 2.87; Ray, Arizona, 2.88; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.92; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.96; Leake, St. Louis, 3.03; Nova, Pittsburgh, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.14; Strasburg, Washington, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 145; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 115; Ray, Arizona, 114; Samardzija, San Francisco, 112; Greinke, Arizona, 111; Martinez, St. Louis, 111; deGrom, New York, 106; Strasburg, Washington, 104; Lester, Chicago, 93; Cueto, San Francisco, 90.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

First Round

(Double Elimination)

Saturday’S RESULTS

Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

LSU 5, Florida State 4

Sunday’S RESULTS

Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4

Florida 3, TCU 0

Monday’S RESULTS

Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4, CSF eliminated

Oregon State 13, LSU 1

Tuesday’S GAMES

Game 7 — TCU 4, Texas A&M 1, Texas A&M eliminated

Game 8 — Florida 5, Louisville 1

Wednesday’s games

Game 9 — LSU 7, Florida State 4, FSU eliminated

Thursday’s games

Game 10 — TCU (48-17) vs. Louisville (53-11), late

Friday’s games

Game 11 — Oregon State (56-4) vs. LSU (50-18), 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Florida (49-18) vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBA

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBA

x-If necessary

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday, June 26

TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 28

TBA, 8 p.m.

x-If necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Washington 7 4 .636 —

Atlanta 5 5 .500 1½

Connecticut 5 5 .500 1½

Indiana 6 6 .500 1½

Chicago 2 9 .182 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 1 .900 —

Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1½

Phoenix 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Dallas 6 8 .429 5

San Antonio 0 12 .000 10

Wednesday’s Results

Dallas 81, San Antonio 78

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30

Washington at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8

Phoenix at Seattle, 10

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15

Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17

New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20

Orlando City 7 5 5 26 20 22

New York 7 7 2 23 17 21

Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29

Atlanta United FC 6 7 3 21 32 25

New England 5 6 5 20 27 23

Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22

D.C. United 5 8 3 18 12 24

Philadelphia 4 7 4 16 20 20

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11

FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14

Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24

Portland 7 7 3 24 29 26

Los Angeles 6 5 4 22 24 22

Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19

San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20

Seattle 5 7 5 20 20 25

Minnesota United 5 9 2 17 22 36

Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35

Colorado 5 9 1 16 15 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Results

D.C. United 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Minnesota United 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1, Seattle 1, tie

Fridays GAMES

New England at Toronto FC, 8

FC Dallas at Houston, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

New York City FC at New York, 1:30

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’S GAME

Seattle at Portland, 10

Thursday, June 29

Minnesota United at New York City FC, 7:30

Friday, June 30

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Saturday, July 1

D.C. United at Montreal, 7

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 7

Vancouver at Chicago, 7

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, July 2

New England at Philadelphia, 5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 3Bs Jake Burger and Justin Yurchak; 1Bs Gavin Sheets and Sam Abbott; OFs Luis Gonzalez, Craig Dedelow, Alex Destino, Jose Garcia and Michael Staudinger; CF Tyler Frost; RHPs Tyler Johnson, JB Olson, Will Kincanon, Blakely Battenfield, Hunter Kiel, Anthony Herron Jr., Vince Arobio, Michael McCormick and Ted Andrews; LHPs John Parke, Joseph Benitez, Joe Mockbee, Ryan Erickson, Parker Rigler, Greg Minier and Kevin George; 2Bs Tate Blackman, David Cronin and Mikey Duarte; and SSs JJ Muno and Laz Rivera.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Waived RHP Doug Fister to release him from his minor league contract. Activated RHP Reliever Huston Street from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Mike Morin to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Webb from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned INF/OF Rob Refsnyder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment. Placed INF Matt Chapman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled C Bruce Maxwell and 1B/OF Matt Olson from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Tyler Cloyd outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 21. Purchased the contract of RHP Preston Claiborne from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Eddie Gamboa for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Pavin Smith on a minor league contract. Signed C Daulton Varsho.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Ralph Wheeler manager of Florida (FSL). Reassigned Paul Runge as a roving instructor.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 19. Optioned OF Kyle Schwarber to Iowa (PCL). Recalled OF Mark Zagunis and RHP Dylan Floro from Iowa (PCL). Designated LHP Zac Rosscup for assignment. Signed LHP Brendon Little.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brandon Morrow from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Raphael Gladu, RHP Yadiel Flores, RHP MacLeod Lozer and LHP Joshua Walker.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHPs Alex Manasa, Hunter Stratton, Will Reed and Matt Seelinger; INFs Robbie Glendinning, Brett Pope and Benjamin Bengtson; and OF Lucas Tancas.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed CF Chase Pinder, LHP Andrew Summerville, OF Terry Fuller, LHP Jake Dahlberg, RHP Alex Fagalde and RHP Cory Malcom. Agreed to terms with RHP Gabriel Gentner and C Robbie Coman.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned RHP Jered Weaver to El Paso (PCL) and RHP Trevor Cahillon to Elsinore (Cal) on rehabilitation assignments. Transferred LHP Christian Friedrich from San Antonio (TL) to El Paso on a rehabilitation assignment. Sent RHP Zach Lee outright to El Paso.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INF James Land and OF Fernelys Sanchez.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Jorge DeLeon and Carlos Pinales.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Chase McDonald to Sussex County (Can-Am) for cash and a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Earl Burl and RHP Roman Gomez.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Matt Tulley.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Chance DuCharme and INF Austin O’Brien.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Steven Calhoun.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Ryan Smith. Released RHP Joe Iorio.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Jon Escobar and INF Josh Hauser.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Robert Troiano.

Football

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed coach Andy Reid to a contract extension. Fired general manager John Dorsey.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Wilson and Stu Barnes assistant coaches.

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded F Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for F Ryan Strome.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Chris Pronger senior adviser to the team president.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Don Nachbaur assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Peter Budaj to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Christian Djoos to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Nick Luukko and D Chase Golightly. Signed Fs Ryan Penny and Matt Wilkins.

Tennis

World TeamTennis

ORANGE COUNTY BREAKERS — Re-signed Maria Sharapova.

College

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Announced associate commissioner Jason Yaman moved from media relations to corporate marketing. Promoted Phil Perry to assistant commissioner for media relations and Jordan Trolinger to assistant commissioner for external operations. Named Haley Shotwell assistant director of media relations, Kelsey Gomes external operations assistant, Philip Marcello media relations assistant and Zack Vaji championships assistant.

BELMONT — Named Kate Bucknam assistant cross country coach.

BUTLER — Named Omar Lowery men’s assistant basketball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Thomas Butters to men’s assistant basketball coach.

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named Aleah Hayes assistant volleyball coach.

CUMBERLAND — Named Fred Marshall defensive assistant coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Niki Reid Geckeler, Andre Bolton and Erin Dickerson women’s assistant basketball coaches and Steve Yang director of women’s basketball operations.

INDIANA — Named Ashley Williams women’s basketball graduate manager.

OHIO STATE — Promoted Kerry Coombs to assistant football coordinator, defense.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Russell Raley and Cody Atkinson assistant baseball coaches and Ryan Tuntland volunteer assistant baseball coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Charles Hopkins offensive tackles coach. Moved defensive line coach Scott Yielding to outside linebackers coach.

UMASS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a one-year contract extension through April 2022.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship

First Round

Jordan Spieth 31-32 — 63 -7

Johnson Wagner 31-33 — 64 -6

Brett Stegmaier 34-30 — 64 -6

Graham DeLaet 32-33 — 65 -5

Troy Merritt 31-34 — 65 -5

Xander Schauffele 31-35 — 66 -4

Fabian Gomez 32-34 — 66 -4

Hudson Swafford 30-36 — 66 -4

Padraig Harrington 32-34 — 66 -4

Brian Harman 33-33 — 66 -4

Boo Weekley 34-32 — 66 -4

Tom Hoge 34-32 — 66 -4

Matt Every 32-34 — 66 -4

Scott Piercy 32-34 — 66 -4

Mark Hubbard 34-32 — 66 -4

Kevin Na 32-34 — 66 -4

Daniel Summerhays 33-33 — 66 -4

Beau Hossler 33-33 — 66 -4

Harris English 33-34 — 67 -3

Keegan Bradley 34-33 — 67 -3

Robert Streb 33-34 — 67 -3

Rory McIlroy 33-34 — 67 -3

Jim Furyk 34-33 — 67 -3

Patrick Reed 34-33 — 67 -3

Rod Pampling 36-31 — 67 -3

Mackenzie Hughes 33-34 — 67 -3

Michael Kim 34-33 — 67 -3

David Hearn 33-34 — 67 -3

Byeong Hun An 33-34 — 67 -3

Sebastian Munoz 33-34 — 67 -3

David Lingmerth 32-35 — 67 -3

Wesley Bryan 34-33 — 67 -3

Steve Wheatcroft 33-34 — 67 -3

Cameron Percy 33-34 — 67 -3

Morgan Hoffmann 34-33 — 67 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 34-33 — 67 -3

Smylie Kaufman 32-36 — 68 -2

J.J. Henry 35-33 — 68 -2

Paul Casey 34-34 — 68 -2

Danny Lee 34-34 — 68 -2

Hunter Mahan 33-35 — 68 -2

John Peterson 35-33 — 68 -2

Tag Ridings 35-33 — 68 -2

Spencer Levin 34-34 — 68 -2

William McGirt 36-32 — 68 -2

Daniel Berger 32-36 — 68 -2

Brendan Steele 33-35 — 68 -2

Vaughn Taylor 34-34 — 68 -2

Ryan Brehm 37-31 — 68 -2

Chase Seiffert 37-31 — 68 -2

Kevin Streelman 36-33 — 69 -1

Robert Garrigus 34-35 — 69 -1

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 34-35 — 69 -1

Chez Reavie 35-34 — 69 -1

Grayson Murray 34-35 — 69 -1

Greg Chalmers 35-34 — 69 -1

Emiliano Grillo 35-34 — 69 -1

Charley Hoffman 35-34 — 69 -1

Billy Hurley III 34-35 — 69 -1

K.J. Choi 35-34 — 69 -1

Kyle Reifers 34-35 — 69 -1

Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-34 — 69 -1

Rick Lamb 37-32 — 69 -1

Bobby Wyatt 33-36 — 69 -1

Jonathan Randolph 35-34 — 69 -1

Scott Stallings 34-35 — 69 -1

Will MacKenzie 34-35 — 69 -1

Nick Watney 34-35 — 69 -1

Marc Leishman 35-34 — 69 -1

Russell Knox 36-33 — 69 -1

Alex Cejka 34-35 — 69 -1

Ken Duke 34-35 — 69 -1

Ryan Palmer 32-37 — 69 -1

Seung-Yul Noh 35-34 — 69 -1

Joel Dahmen 34-35 — 69 -1

Kyle Stanley 35-35 — 70 E

Andres Gonzales 33-37 — 70 E

Webb Simpson 34-36 — 70 E

Adam Hadwin 35-35 — 70 E

Chad Campbell 35-35 — 70 E

Harold Varner III 33-37 — 70 E

Bryce Molder 35-35 — 70 E

Dominic Bozzelli 35-35 — 70 E

Ricky Barnes 33-37 — 70 E

Sung Kang 34-36 — 70 E

Brandon Hagy 35-35 — 70 E

Brad Fritsch 34-36 — 70 E

Patrick Rodgers 33-37 — 70 E

Kelly Kraft 36-34 — 70 E

Tony Finau 35-35 — 70 E

Retief Goosen 36-34 — 70 E

Brandt Snedeker 37-33 — 70 E

Bud Cauley 33-37 — 70 E

Whee Kim 36-34 — 70 E

C.T. Pan 34-36 — 70 E

Stuart Appleby 35-36 — 71 +1

Jason Kokrak 35-36 — 71 +1

Carl Pettersson 35-36 — 71 +1

Jhonattan Vegas 35-36 — 71 +1

Brian Stuard 35-36 — 71 +1

Nick Taylor 38-33 — 71 +1

John Huh 36-35 — 71 +1

Ryan Ruffels 36-35 — 71 +1

Derek Fathauer 35-36 — 71 +1

Jonas Blixt 36-35 — 71 +1

Chad Collins 35-36 — 71 +1

Brian Campbell 35-36 — 71 +1

Richy Werenski 39-32 — 71 +1

Julian Etulain 36-35 — 71 +1

Ryan Armour 37-34 — 71 +1

Lucas Glover 35-37 — 72 +2

Vijay Singh 36-36 — 72 +2

Jason Day 34-38 — 72 +2

Jim Herman 36-36 — 72 +2

Tim Wilkinson 36-36 — 72 +2

Ben Crane 37-35 — 72 +2

Miguel Angel Carballo 37-35 — 72 +2

Martin Laird 33-39 — 72 +2

Trey Mullinax 37-35 — 72 +2

Brian Gay 38-34 — 72 +2

Peter Malnati 36-36 — 72 +2

Jamie Lovemark 36-36 — 72 +2

Mark Anderson 35-37 — 72 +2

Seamus Power 35-37 — 72 +2

Jason Bohn 36-37 — 73 +3

Geoff Ogilvy 34-39 — 73 +3

Justin Thomas 36-37 — 73 +3

Patton Kizzire 36-37 — 73 +3

Kevin Tway 33-40 — 73 +3

Anirban Lahiri 36-37 — 73 +3

Zac Blair 37-36 — 73 +3

Martin Flores 36-37 — 73 +3

Luke Donald 37-36 — 73 +3

Troy Kelly 36-37 — 73 +3

Shawn Stefani 35-38 — 73 +3

Steven Alker 36-37 — 73 +3

Mark Wilson 36-38 — 74 +4

Bob Estes 37-37 — 74 +4

Cody Gribble 35-39 — 74 +4

Rory Sabbatini 36-38 — 74 +4

Zack Sucher 34-40 — 74 +4

Brett Coletta 38-36 — 74 +4

Nicholas Lindheim 36-39 — 75 +5

J.T. Poston 37-38 — 75 +5

Michael Thompson 38-37 — 75 +5

Bubba Watson 38-37 — 75 +5

Zach Johnson 35-40 — 75 +5

Brett Drewitt 36-39 — 75 +5

Zach Zaback 41-35 — 76 +6

Ryan Blaum 38-38 — 76 +6

Billy Downes 36-40 — 76 +6

Charlie Beljan 38-39 — 77 +7

Wyndham Clark 37-41 — 78 +8

Neil Johnson 38-40 — 78 +8

Bobby Gates 38-42 — 80 +10

Andrew Loupe 42-39 — 81 +11

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Findlay Recreation Softball

MEN’S “C” LEAGUE

Tipton Machinery 25, Marathon 14

Valfilm 17, National Guard 7

S & S Landscaping 13, Bush League 11

Helms Construction 15, Synergy/AEC 11

MEN’S “D” LEAGUE

Marathon 10, Norada Lanes 6

Ace Logistics 17, Western & Southern 3

Reineke Ford 14,. First National 4

Ball Metal 19, Beer Barrel 5

Findlay Recreation Volleyball

‘C’ LEAGUE

Heitkamp Homes 25-25-15, Notorious D.I.G. 6-13-12

My Charmed Chaos 25-25-8, Pickles 21-21-15

Dorecho 25-25-16, Pickles 14-22-14

MBBC 15-25-15, No Dig’gity 25-20-6

Court Jesters 15-25-15, BVVC 25-22-7

Danger Zone 16-25-15, Wingdings 25-22-7

Dorecho 25-9-15, Volley Brawlers 15-25-10

Two Bump Chumps 25-25-6, Heitkamp Homes 19-14-15

MBBC 25-25-10, Screamin’ Sand Monkeys 19-15-15

Screamin’ Sand Monkeys 25-22-15, Danger Zone 22-25-12

No Dig’gity 25-25-15, Notorious D.I.G. 11-12-11

Carmar’s A Beach 21-25-15, BVVC 25-9-12

Hancock Fastpitch Softball

U-12 DIVISION

Liberty-Benton 17, Van Buren 9

Area Golf

Broken Birdie Golf Club

LADIES LEAGUE

THROW OUT HOLES 2 & 3 — (1st flight) Cheryl Conkle 37; (2nd flight) Pam Huff 40; (3rd flight) Marlene Clinger & Dee McCamey 50. LOW GROSS — Conkle 50.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Legion Baseball

PEMBERVILLE TOURNAMENT

AT EASTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Findlay vs. Milan, 1:30

Findlay vs. Oak Harbor, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay Recreation Ultimate Frisbee

The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a learn to play ultimate frisbee program afrom 6-7:30 p.m. June 28 qt the Flag City Sports Complex Roethlisberger Youth Football Field, 3430 N. Main St. The event is free and equipment will be provided. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the activity will be canceled. For more information call the Findlay Recreation Dept. at 419-424-7176.

Ada Seeks Girls Tennis Coach

ADA — Ada High School has an opening for a head girls tennis coach for the upcoming season. Candidates may contact athletic director Ken Jochims at 419-634-2746 or by email at jochimsk@adabulldogs.org.

NB Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore is accepting applications for a varsity girls basketball coach. Applications should be directed to athletic director Sarah Bugner at sbugner@nbls.org or superintendent Ryan Delaney at rdelaney@nbls.org.

McComb Seeks Jr. High Volleyball Coaches

McCOMB — McComb Middle School is looking for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches for the 2017 season. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Shawn Woolf at woolfs@mb.noacsc.org

Upper Sandusky Seeks Softball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky is searching for a varsity softball head coach for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, June 23.

Vanlue Girls Basketball Camp

VANLUE — Vanlue will host a basketball camp for girls in grades 4-8 July 18-21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 and all campers will receive a ball and tshirt. Registration forms can be printed from the school website at www.vanlueschool.org For more info, contact assistant coach Zack Bame at 419-722-4686 or email at bamez@vanlueschool.org.

Upper Sandusky Hall of Fame

UPPER SANDUSKY — Jerry Snodgrass, Scott Elchert and Joe Harbour will be inducted into the Upper Sandusky Athletic Hall of fame prior to the Rams’ home football game against Mohawk on Sept. 22. A reception is scheduled for 5:45-6:30 p.m. in the athletic complex weight room for fans to greet the inductees. The induction ceremony is set for 6:40 p.m. on the stadium field.

