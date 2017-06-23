Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Prep Track: McComb’s Leppelmeier named Gatorade athlete of the year

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
MCCOMB — McComb High School graduate Molly Leppelmeier has been named the Gatorade Ohio Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Leppelmeier, who will compete for Purdue University, won two Division III state championships earlier this month at the OHSAA state meet. She won the discus with a toss of 159-11. She set a Division III state meet record with her winning 49-6 throw in the shot put and, earlier in the season, set a Division III overall state record at 49-8.
Both Leppelmeier and McComb will receive trophies from Gatorade, and the company will donate $1,000 to a sports-based organization of Leppelmeier’s choice.

