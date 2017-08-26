Prep football: Vikings edge rival Patriots

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

LEIPSIC — Leipsic needed a boost on Friday. And when Patrick Henry was on the verge of extending its lead, Leipsic got it.

Trailing 6-0, the Vikings forced a fumble just before Patrick Henry’s Xavier Wensink reached the goal line and recovered the ball in the end zone. Four plays later, Leipsic quarterback Dylan Schroeder went untouched for a 64-yard touchdown run.

The Vikings survived a late drive and a missed field goal attempt from the Patriots as time expired to post a 7-6 nonleague football win at Leipsic High School.

“Not just the points or the situation: the attitude change, the atmosphere change, our fans, our sidelines,” Leipsic coach Joe Kirkendall said of the momentum change after recovering the fumble. “It was the quarterback who said ‘I want the ball.’ That’s what it comes to.

“We made a play. We didn’t quit on the run, we fought through the run, we’re attacking the football. We give them a turnover and got a stop; they could have stopped us and our kids rallied to put points on the board and that is huge.”

Patrick Henry (0-1), a Division VI state semifinalist last year which lost 18 seniors to graduation, appeared to grab a two-possession lead. Wensink busted his way for 37 yards before fumbling just before the end zone.

“You’ve seen it before, a kid gives a great effort and gives a second and third effort, and that’s what that was and then the kid hit him and he didn’t hang onto the ball,” Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann said. “So it was a great effort and just got to secure the ball.”

Leipsic (1-0), playing through several injuries at running back and wide receiver, responded right away.

It was Schroeder’s legs, more than his arm, that carried the Vikings.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound junior rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries. The 64 yards on his touchdown run were more than the Vikings had in the entire first half (39).

“Our quarterback grew up some today “¦ We had guys playing through injuries and fighting through them and we challenged them,” Kirkendall said. “The best thing about that run is that’s the college RPO. It’s his decision to throw it or run it, and he made the right call and the boys up front did their job. A young man who nobody says can run it put it in the end zone for us.”

After trading several possessions in the fourth quarter, Patrick Henry forced a Leipsic punt and took over at its own 20 with 1:34 left and no timeouts.

Senior quarterback Jarrett Maas led them right down the field.

Maas was 4 of 6 passing for 58 yards on the drive. He found T.J. Rhamy (17-yard completion), Logen Schwiebert (15) and Sam Zimmer (17) in a four-play span to help advance the Patriots to the Leipsic 24.

Schroeder picked off Maas’ pass on the next play, but a holding penalty by Leipsic negated the interception. Maas found Schwiebert for a 9-yard completion, and after Wensink’s 2-yard run gave them the first down on the Leipsic 3, Maas spiked the ball with four seconds left.

Rhamy’s 22-yard field goal attempt as time expired was off the mark.

“I thought my quarterback did a great job on that last drive of hitting people that were open,” Inselmann said. “We didn’t quit. It never goes down to a field goal on a high school kid. Never.

“If I’m disappointed in anything tonight, it is my offense. We had missed opportunities all night and part of that’s because they have a good defense, and partly we did not make some plays and do some things.”

Patrick Henry’s score came with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Maas found Kolton Holloway for a 17-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone. A failed 2-point conversion run gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead.

Maas completed 10 of 30 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and had a pass picked off by Cole Rieman late in the fourth quarter. Wensink led the Patriots’ ground game with 49 yards on 12 carries, while Schwiebert hauled in four catches for 55 yards. Overall, Patrick Henry had 266 total yards to Leipsic’s 151.

Schroeder was just 4 of 16 passing for 30 yards. Rieman had two catches for 20 yards and Braydon Niese, who left the game briefly in the second quarter with an injury, had 33 rushing yards on 13 carries.

“These kids needed a win. These kids needed this,” Kirkendall said. “It’s a great start to things and the beauty of it is, I know my guys, I’ll be able to come back in and watch film and we can make things unpleasant for our offense and they will embrace it and they will become better for it. We need to use this as a jumping point.”

Kirkendall, a 1995 Patrick Henry graduate who played under Inselmann, coached the Patriots from 2014-15 before coming back to Leipsic last season for his second stint with the Vikings.

When asked about getting a win against his mentor, Kirkendall paused for several seconds and did not say much.

“It’s best if I say less,” Kirkendall said. “There are some tremendous people in the Patrick Henry community. I think I’ll end it there.”

Patrick Henry 0 6 0 0 — 6

Leipsic 0 0 7 0 — 7

Second Quarter

PH — Holloway 17 pass from Maas (run failed)

Third Quarter

LEIP — D. Schroeder 64 run (Pena kick)

PH Leip

First Downs 16 7

Rushes-yards 39-135 34-121

Passing Yards 131 30

Comp-Att-Int 10-30-1 4-16-0

Punts-Avg. 5-32.6 10-29.3

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-35 7-50

individual statistics

rushing — Patrick Henry, Wensink 12-49, Morrow 8-36, Holloway 4-4, Rhamey 7-26. Leipsic, D. Schroeder 14-111, Niese 13-33, Sanchez 6-4, Pena 1-(-26).

passing — Patrick Henry, Maas 10-30-1, 131 yards. Leipsic, D. Schroeder 4-16-0, 30 yards.

receiving — Patrick Henry, L. Schwiebert 4-55, Holloway 3-34, Zimmer 2-29, Rhamey 1-17. Leipsic, Rieman 2-21, A. Schroeder 1-6, Chamale 1-3.

