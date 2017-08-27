Boys Soccer Roundup: Van Buren, L-B earn shutout wins

BATAVIA — Nick McCracken broke the scoreless tie just five minutes before halftime as Van Buren went on to beat Batavia 2-0 in Saturday’s boys soccer match at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus.

Hunter Stone scored the second-half goal for the Knights (2-1), who are now 3-0 in games played at the Columbus Crew’s pitch in program history, while Thomas Piccirillo and Nate Gregory each finished with an assist.

Jax Gibson made 12 saves in goal for Batavia, which lost its first match of the season and is now 2-1 overall.

goals: (VB) Nick McCracken & Hunter Stone 1. Assists: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo & Nate Gregory 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 14, Batavia 6. saves: (VB) Hunter Fleck 6, (Bat) Jax Gibson 12.

records: Van Buren 2-1, Batavia 2-1.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

LIMA BATH 0

Three different Liberty-Benton players scored in its 3-0 victory over Lima Bath on Saturday in nonconference play.

Cameron Schroeder scored the only goal of the first half, Austin Patrick scored in the second half and later assisted on Brady Shellhammer’s goal.

Chris Dole stopped the only three shots he faced in net for the Eagles (2-1).

goals: (L-B) Cameron Schroeder, Austin Patrick, Brady Shellhammer. Assists: (L-B) Patrick. shots-on-goal: Lima Bath 3; Liberty-Benton 8. saves: (LB) Dylan Mohr 5; (L-B) Chris Dole 3.

records: Lima Bath 1-2, Liberty-Benton 2-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lima Bath, 5-2.

BLUFFTON 3

MANSFIELD ST. PETER’S 0

ELIDA — Bluffton goalkeeper Dakota Clymer stopped all four shots as the Pirates scored a 3-0 win over Mansfield St. Peter’s in the consolation game of the Elida Kickoff Tournament Saturday.

Tristan Smucker, Luke Young and Tayton Kleman scored goals for the Pirates as Bluffton finished with a 13-4 edge in shots.

Ian Sinter recorded 10 saves for the Spartans.

OTTOVILLE 2

FORT JENNINGS 0

FORT JENNINGS — Connor Fanning accounted for both goals as Ottoville knocked off Fort Jennings in a nonconference match.

Ottoville (3-0) outshot Fort Jennings (0-3) 9-3.

Records: Ottoville 3-0-0 Ft. Jennings

ADA 8

SPENCERVILLE 0

ADA — Logan Williams racked up three goals with two assists to power Ada to an 8-0 Northwest Conference win over Spencerville.

Ada’s Brayan Casiano and Nate Allen both scored two goals and Blaine Dearth netted one goal.

The Bulldogs’ Miguel Jordan and Chris Reyes both registered two assists.

Goalkeeper Ace Gamble recoreded one save.

