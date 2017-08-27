Cross Country Roundup: Siefker, Lucke win titles at DSJ Invite

DELPHOS — Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker and Kalida’s Taylor Lucke both won individual titles to lead the way for area cross country runners at Saturday’s Delphos St. John’s Invitational at Stadium Park.

While Siefker and Lucke were grabbing individual crowns, Columbus Grove’s girls dominated the girls team race.

The Bulldogs’ Alyssa Ellerbrock (3rd, 19:40), Erin Downing (6th, 20:55), Leanndra Price (7th, 20:58) and Taylor Ellerbrock (10th, 21:03) all finished in the top 10 to help Columbus Grove outscore runner-up Lincolnview 25-75 for the team championship.

Liberty-Benton, which got a top 10 finish from Lindsey Bishop (5th, 20:49) was fifth in the team standings while Leipsic ended up 10th with 253 points.

Lucke toured the 5,000-meter course in 19:25 to win the race. Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky was ninth in 21:02.

Siefker, the returning state runner-up in Division III, cruised to victory in a time of 16:02.

Van Wert topped Lincolnview 47-68 for first place in the boys meet. Columbus Grove (138) was fourth, Kalida (211) finished eighth and Van Buren (249) was 10th. Bluffton (11th, 266) and Ottoville (14th, 301) also competed.

Bluffton’s Christopher Harnish, a first-year runner, was fifth in 17:48 while Grant Mumaugh led Columbus Grove by placing ninth in 17:55.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Wert 47. 2, Lincolnview 68. 3, New Bremen 111. 4, Columbus Grove 138. 5, Antwerp 170. 6, Anna 199. 7, Lima Central Catholic 205. 8, Kalida 211. 9, Swanton 220. 10, Van Buren 249. 11, Bluffton 266. 12, Spencerville 287. 13, Lima Bath 294. 14, Ottoville 301.

WINNER & AREA BOYS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Brendan Siefker (Otto) 16:02.0. 5, Christopher Harnish (Blu) 17:48.0. 9, Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:55.0. 20, Breece Pingle (CG) 18:42.0. 21, Ryan Lucke (Kal) 18:55.0. 25, Jordan Bellman (CG) 18:54.0. 27, Will Zeller (Kal) 18:55.0. 29, Cameron Hilty (P-G) 19:01.0. 30, Ethan Chambers (Leip) 19:08.0. 36, Carey Ware (VB) 19:17.0. 38, Tanner Pinks (Blu) 19:21.0. 47, Cody Tabler (CG) 19:37.0. 48, Kyle Van Horn (VB) 19:38.0. 49, Jacob Bish (CG) 19:44.0.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 25. 2, Lincolnview 75. 3, New Bremen 87. 4, Van Wert 122. 5, Liberty-Benton 150. 6, Lima Bath 156. 7, Antwerp 211. 8, Delphos St. John’s 224. 9, Anna 237. 10, Leipsic 253. 11, Wayne Trace 277.

WINNER & AREA GIRLS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Taylor Lucke (Kal) 19:25.0. 3, Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 19:40.0. 5, Lindsey Bishop (L-B) 20:49.0. 6, Erin Downing (CG) 20:55.00. 7, Leanndra Price (CG) 20:58.0. 9, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 21:02.0. 10, Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 21:03.0. 11, Sydney Witteborg (CG) 21:05.0. 12, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:19.0. 16, Audrey Murphy (L-B) 21:51.0. 20, Sydney Hoff (Blu) 22:06.0. 25, Alycea Ruhlen (CG) 22:30.0. 30, Peyton Henry (Leip) 22:41.0. 39, McKenna Byrne (Otto) 23:02.0. 40, Allie Choi (CG) 23:07.0. 41, Paige Hoersten (Otto) 23:10.0. 43, Morgan Deffenbaugh (CG) 23:19.0. 47, Addi Schafer (CG) 23:30.0. 50, Hannah Berheide (Kal) 23:40.0.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lincolnview 68. 2, Van Buren 92. 3, Van Wert 106. 4, Columbus Grove 115. 5, Liberty-Benton 129. 6, Ottoville 156. 7, Lima Bath 194. 8, Bluffton 200. 9, Anna 240. 10, Kalida 280. 11, New Bremen 283. 12, Wayne Trace 285. 13, Convoy Crestview 308.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Anna 35. 2, Antwerp 79. 3, New Bremen 89. 4, Liberty-Benton 118. 5, Lima Central Catholic 138. 6, Lima Bath 151. 7, Delphos St. John’s 174. 8, Van Wert 200. 9, Convoy Crestview 212. 10, Columbus Grove 255.

Halliday leads Trojans

FREMONT — Jordan Halliday ran to fourth place in the boys race for Findlay High’s top showing as both the Trojans boys and girls teams claimed second in the Division I team standings of Saturday’s Norm Bray Invitational at Walsh Park.

Halliday circuited the course in 16:42.80 to lead Findlay’s boys, who finished with 64 points, trailing only champion Bedford, Mich. (33 points).

Claire Short placed sixth in 21:10.94 to lead Findlay’s girls team. Katie Corbin (7tth, 21:21.79) and Amanda Tremains (10th, 22:12.65) also finished in the top 10 for FHS. Toledo Notre Dame topped the Trojans 23-50 for the team crown.

Division I Boys Team Standings

1, Bedford-Temperance 33. 2, Findlay 64. 3, Bowling Green 70. 4, Fremont Ross 105. 5, Toledo St. John’s 106. 6, Clyde 153.

Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

4, Jordan Halliday (Fin) 16:42.80. 12, Greg Konecny (Fin) 17:47.11. 13, Trevor Hellman (Fin) 17:48.27. 25, Kyle Herold (Fin) 18:09.01. 29, Dru Hernandez (Fin) 18:18.00. 33, Joseph Carlson (Fin) 18:27.58. 40, Joran Fuller (Fin) 18:51.86.

Girls Team Standings

1, Toledo Notre Dame 23. 2, Findlay 50. 3, Bowling Green 62. 4, Fremont Ross 99.

Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

6, Claire Short (Fin) 21:10.94. 7, Katie Corbin (Fin) 21:21.79. 10, Amanda Tremains (Fin) 22:12.85. 11, Megan Cassata (Fin) 22:23.39. 16, Madeline Woodhull (Fin) 22:39.73. 17, Larkin Warner (Fin) 23:00. 24, Maggie Yarcusko (Fin) 23:38.17. 26, Analese Lutz (Fin) 23:46.04. 32, Alyssa Cassata (Fin) 23:57.19. 37, Kayla Keckler (Fin) 24:30.03. 39, Alexis Schlitz (Fin) 24:42.42. 40, Emily Doepker (Fin) 24:50.02. 42, Margeaux Lazar (Fin) 25:23.95. 43, Mary Moser (Fin) 25:30.02. 45, Cami Wetz (Fin) 25:32.26. 46, Emily Klein (Fin) 25:38.57.

O-G boys place 7th

DEFIANCE — Josh Rosengarten led Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans’ boys cross country team was seventh at Saturday’s Defiance Early Bird Invitational at Camp Lakota.

Rosengarten was 35th in 17:51.41 to lead the Titans. Topeka, Indiana’s Westview High School topped Defiance 33-48 for the boys team championship as Westview’s Matthew Yoder won the race in 15:36.88.

Bedford, Michigan outscored Fort Wayne Concordia 50-74 for first in the girls meet. Pettisville’s Nichole Foor was the individual champ in 19:45.15.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Maggie Rump was 60th in 23:17.59.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Topeka Westview, Ind. 33. 2, Defiance 48. 3, Fort Wayne Concordia 70. 4, Wauseon 151. 5, Fairview 172. 6, Edgerton 233. 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 238. 8, Pettisville 249. 9, Ayersville 261. 10, Ida, Mich. 264. 11, Bryan 275. 12, Ottawa Hills 335. 13, Fayette 386. 14, Paulding 401. 15, Evergreen 431. 16, Archbold 435. 17, Tinora 472. 18, North Central 484. 19, Montpelier 504. 20, Hilltop 506.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Matthew Yoder (Westview) 15:36.88. 35, Josh Rosengarten (O-G) 17:51.41. 41, Brent Siefker (O-G) 17:58.66. 48, Parker Schomaeker (O-G) 18:20.41.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bedford, Mich. 50. 2, Fort Wayne Concordia 74. 4, Pettisville 139. 5, Bryan 174. 6, Topeka Westview, Ind. 225. 7, Archbold 244. 8, Evergreen 252. 9, Edgerton 254. 10, Wauseon 295. 11, Montpelier 295. 12, Fairview 310. 13, Ida, Mich. 318. 14, Tinora 344. 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 357. 16, Hilltop 438. 17, Ayersville 443. 18, Paulding 468. 19, North Central 499.

WINNER & AREA GIRLS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Nichole Foor (Pettisville) 19:45.15.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Topeka Westview, Ind. 40. 2, Defiance 61, 3, Bryan 155. 4, Sylvania St. Joseph 159. 5, Archbold 163. 6, Wauseon 163. 7, Fairview 166. 8, Fayette 173. 9, Napoleon 210. 10, Montpelier 257. 11, Ottawa Hills 11, 12, Edgerton 302. 13, Glandorf 332. 14, Tinora 383. 15, Evergreen 391.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Napoleon 46. 2, Topeka Westview, Ind. 123. 3, Edgerton 151. 4, Ottawa Hills 156. 5, Pettisville 162. 6, Sylvania St. Joseph 172. 7, Bryan 177. 8, Defiance 197. 9, Evergreen 205. 10, Fayette 208. 11, Wauseon 234. 12, Archbold 276. 13, Tinora 321. 14, Fairview 366.

Shasteen 2nd for Upper

NORTH ROBINSON — Upper Sandusky’s Madelyn Shasteen claimed second place in the girls race and Carey’s boys were second in the team standings at Saturday’s Colonel Crawford Early Bird Invitational.

Shasteen finished in 20:48.14, trailing only Galion Northmor’s Jessica Duryea (20:37.0). Carey’s Destiny DeFeo was third in 20:55.70.

Northmor won the girls team title with 55 points to 57 for Western Reserve.

Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson, the defending Division III state champ, zoomed to first place in 14:54.88 to lead the Eagles to the boys team championship. Colonel Crawford recorded 45 points to 74 for Carey.

Joe Oren led Carey with a sixth-place showing in 17:22.74.

Varsity Races

Boys Team Standings

1, Colonel Crawford 45. 2, Carey 74. 3, Galion Northmor 100. 4, Plymouth 129. 5, Western Reserve 150. 6, Marion Elgin 155. 7, Upper Sandusky 171. 8, Bucyrus 185. 9, Cardington-Lincoln 219. 10, Lucas 271. 11, Marion Pleasant 286. 12, Clear Fork 302. 13, Buckeye Central 319.

Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

6, Joe Oren (Car) 17:22.74. 11, Tyler Leist 17:38.05. 12, Jack Yeater (Car) 17:42.68. 20, Isaiah Hoepf (Car) 18:09.01. 27, Troy Mawer (US) 18:48.52. 28, Andrew Kurtz (US) 18:49.64. 30, Tanner Stoll (Car) 18:51.60. 32, Allans Ramos (US) 18:55.75. 33, Chaz Ropp (Car) 18:58.18. 37, Emery Paul (US) 19:14.06.

Girls Team Standings

1, Galion Northmor 55. 2, Western Reserve 57. 3, Upper Sandusky 75. 4, Colonel Crawford 80. 5, Carey 105. 6, Riverdale 191. 7, Buckeye Central 195. 8, Cardington-Lincoln 213. 9, Plymouth 253. 10, Bucyrus 257.

Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

2, Madelyn Shasteen 20:48.14. 3, Destiny DeFeo (Car) 20:55.70. 6, Adriane Weininger (US) 21:02.32. 7, Juleigha Collier (Riv) 21:03.16. 18, Nellie Bianchi (Car) 22:15.77. 19, Kendra Collier (Riv) 22:16.87. 22, Madison McLaughlin (US) 22:23.27. 24, Gracie Manns (US) 22:27.04. 30, Kenzie Sammet (Car) 23:13.28. 32, Claire Swavel (US) 23:21.29. 33, Keely Wentz (Car) 23:26.98. 38, Josie Traxler (Car) 23:37.03. 40, Elizabeth Plymale (US) 23:42.27. 48, Liberty Heinze (Car) 24:06.39. 49, Emma Brown (US) 24:07.60.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Marion Pleasant 64. 2, Mount Gilead 74. 3, Upper Sandusky 78. 4, Lucas 88. 5, Galion Northmor 136. 6, Carey 152. 7, Western Reserve 173. 8, Bucyrus 181. 9, Buckeye Central 192.

Mohawk’s Oler places 4th

ATTICA — Mohawk’s Destini Oler raced to fourth place in the girls White Division race to lead area performances at Saturday’s Seneca East Tiger Classic.

Oler, who later helped the Warriors post volleyball wins over Edison and Old Fort, finished the race in 20:10.08. Mansfield Christian’s Carolina Trumpower won in 19:42.52.

In the White Division boys race, Lakota’s Braden Schaser was 10th in 17:19.81. Liberty Center’s Cameron Stark took the race in 16:00.63.

Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets placed 14th in the Orange Division boys race in 17:33.99. Sullivan Black River’s Russell Schultz won in 16:12.50.

Elmwood’s Liz Hoffman led area runners in the Orange Division girls race by finishing 51st in 23:07.19. Napoleon’s Sydney Niekamp was the winner in 19:35.53.

Boys Orange Division

Area BOYS Top Finishes

14, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:33.99. 71, Cole Barton (Elm) 19:20.69.

Girls Orange Division

Area GIRLS Top Finishes

51, Liz Hoffman (Elm) 23:07.19. 74, Cashara Durst (Fos) 24:13.70.

Boys White Division

Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

10, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:19.81. 15, Devyn Smith (OF) 17:34.01. 16, Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:34.67. 22, Tyler Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 17:47.33. 24, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:55.93. 25, Jared Vargo (Moh) 17:59.08. 29, Jordan Foster (H-L) 18:06.95. 31, Dylan Moes (Lak) 18:08.96. 36, Isaiah Aurand (Moh) 18:19.44. 39, Connor Hill (Lak) 18:20.83. 41, Robert Anstead (OF) 18:24.88. 45, Bryce Hohman (NR) 18:29.52. 49, Travis Hoerig (Lak) 18:39.99.

Girls White Division

Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

4, Destini Oler (Moh) 20:10.08. 12, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 21:14.72. 13, Anna Stillberger (Moh) 21:18.04. 14, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 21:19.11. 15, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:24.45. 17, Emily Pace (H-L) 21:27.25. 19, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:53.32. 21, Maddie Fredritz (Moh) 22:10.48. 22, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:10.96. 24, Alysha Enright (Lak) 22:14.61. 27, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 22:19.26. 31, Sydnee Smith (NB) 22:36.09. 43, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 23:06.47. 46, Franki Bejarano (HN) 23:15.97.

