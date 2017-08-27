Findlay High Roundup: Baxter, Haas power Findlay past Huron

Olivia Baxter smashed 16 kills with 20 digs and Britney Haas added 15 kills as Findlay High School’s volleyball team rolled to a four-game win over Huron in the Trojans’ home opener.

Amy Feczer also reached double figures in kills with 10. Grace Blatnik dished out 43 assists, Grace Ramsey had 27 digs and Elle Price was 20 of 20 serving with three aces for Findlay (2-0).

The Trojans dropped a 25-13, 25-20 decision in the junior varsity game and fell to the Tigers 25-18, 25-20 in the freshmen contest.

Boys soccer falls

MASSILLON — Garrett Hattery had his foot in both Massillon Jackson scores, garnering a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears topped Findlay High 2-1 for a nonleague boys soccer win.

Hattery assisted Chase Weatherbee’s goal at the 37:25 mark that put Jackson (1-1) on the board first.

Findlay’s Taylor Miles answered that strike seven minutes later, assisted by Jacob Gangle on a through ball.

The tie lasted only five minutes as Hattery recorded a steal and took it the distance for an unassisted strike.

Both teams went scoreless in the second half as the Trojans fell to 2-1 overall.

goals: (Fin) Taylor Miles. (MJ) Chase Weatherbee & Garrett Hattery. Assists: (Fin) Jacob Gangle. (MJ) Hattery. shots-on-goal: Findlay 6; Massillon Jackson 8. saves: (Fin) Kevin Kuhn 6. (MJ) Ryan Wood 5.

records: Findlay 2-1; Massillon Jackson 1-1.

Junior Varsity

MASSILLON JACKSON 1, FINDLAY 1

goals: (Fin) Spencer Householder. Assists: (Fin) Carson Dale. shots-on-goal: Findlay 6; Massillon Jackson 6. saves: (Fin) Paul Hansen 6.

records: Findlay 2-0-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY B : Tied, 1-1.

Comments

comments