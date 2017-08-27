Girls Soccer Roundup: Riverdale knocks off Continental

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Reygan Frey scored a pair of goals while Brooke McKamey added two assists as Riverdale’s girls soccer team knocked off Continental 5-1 on Saturday.

Gabi Rodriguez added a goal and an assist for the Falcons (2-1), while Haley Frey and Brandi Borkosky also scored. Danielle Searfoss tallied an assist and Katy Miller stopped three shots in goal.

Continental dropped to 1-1.

LIBERTY CENTER 8

CORY-RAWSON 1

RAWSON — Liberty Center was the beneficiary of a penalty kick and a Cory-Rawson own goal, but it scored enough on its own in beating the Hornets 8-1 in nonconference action.

Goal scorers for Liberty Center, which improved to 3-0-0, included Cassidy Chapa, Kennedy Roell, Lydia Ball and Constance Roell (PK) in the first half, while Samantha Engler and Mackenzie Armey scored in the final 40 minutes.

Hayley Waltz scored for C-R (1-2) and Hannah Bixler made eight saves in goal.

goals: (LC) Cassidy Chapa, Kennedy Roell, Lydia Ball, Constance Roell, Samantha Engler & Mackenzie Armey 1. shots-on-goal: Liberty Center 16, Cory-Rawson 3. saves: (LC) Morgan Garber 2. (C-R) Hannah Bixler 8.

records: Liberty Center 3-0, Cory-Rawson 1-2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Cory-Rawson, 2-0.

LAKE 3

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 1

MILLBURY — Maddy Hodgson put Lake on the board first and Collette Askins tacked on two more goals as the Flyers knocked off Ottawa-Glandorf 3-1 in a nonleague matchup.

Caitlin Bockrath put O-G (0-2-1) on the board, assisted by Kadie Hempfling, with 4:04 remaining to prevent the shutout.

The Flyers improved to 3-0 overall.

goals: (O-G) Caitlin Bockrath. (Lak) Collette Askins 2, Maddy Hodgson. Assists: (O-G) Kadie Hempfling. shots-on-goal: Ottawa-Glandorf 9; Lake 10. saves: (O-G) Paige Sutter 6; (Lak) Hayley St. Johns 9.

records: Ottawa-Glandorf 0-2-1; Lake 3-0.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lake, 4-0.

BRYAN 3

OTTOVILLE 3

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville’s Lindsay Schweller and Nicole Knippen each recorded a goal and an assist as the Big Green’s girls soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Bryan on Saturday.

Elyse Baker also scored for Ottoville (2-0-1).

Gracie Voigt had a pair of goals to lead Bryan, while Allye Minor added a goal.

FORT JENNINGS 6

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 1

FORT JENNINGS — Madison Neidert booted a hat trick in leading Fort Jennings to a 6-1 win over Delphos St. John’s in a nonconference match.

Marissa Krietemeyer was a close second behind Neidert scoring two goals of her own for the Musketeers (2-1), Sydnie Siebeneck scored once and Kristen Luersman had an assist.

Paige Gaynier scored the lone goal for St. John’s with less than 11 minutes to go in the second half. Reagan Ulm made eight saves.

goals: (FJ) Madison Neidert 3, Marissa Krietemeyer 2, Sydnie Siebeneck 1; (DSJ) Paige Gaynier 1. Assists: (FJ) Kristen Luersman 1. shots-on-goal: Fort Jennings 12, Delphos St. John’s 3. saves: (FJ) Vanessa Wallenhorst 2; (DSJ) Reagan Ulm 8.

records: Fort Jennings 2-1.

BOWLING GREEN 2

MILLER CITY 0

BOWLING GREEN — Madi Wagner and Emma Grisdale scored for Bowling Green as the Bobcats beat Miller City 2-0 in a nonleague match.

The Bobcats had a 23-9 shots-on-goal advantage.

Miller City dropped to 0-2.

UPPER SANDUSKY 2

KENTON 2

KENTON — Upper Sandusky’s Alivia Oney connected on a direct kick from 25 yards out with 8:31 remaining to lift the Rams to a 2-2 tie with Kenton in nonconference play.

Meghan Hensel also added a goal for the Rams (1-1-1).

Caitlyn Tudor and Haley Hunt cored goals and Kori Barrett added an assist for Kenton (2-0-1).

Kenton had a 21-3 edge in shots. Cortni Brown had 19 saves for the Rams. Alivia Purtee had one save for the Wildcats.

