Prep Football: Lake trumps Lakota

MILLBURY — Lake racked up 400 yards of offense and Blake Osborn rumbled for six touchdowns as Lake trounced Lakota 49-12 on Friday.

Osborn paced the Flyers’ (1-0) offense with 175 yards on 23 carries scoring five of his six touchdowns before halftime, while Dawson Delventhal completed 6 of 7 passes for 100 yards.

Lucas Streacker led the Raiders (0-1) with 100 yards and two TDs catching all five of Tyler Gabel’s completions.

Lakota 6 6 0 0 — 12

Lake 14 21 14 0 — 49

First Quarter

LAKO — Streacker 7 pass from Gabel (kick failed)

LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)

LAK — Osborn 6 run (Chipapetta kick)

Second Quarter

LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)

LAKO — Streacker 46 pass from Gabel (conversion failed)

LAK — Osborn 11 run (Chipapetta kick)

LAK — Osborn 9 run (Chipapetta kick)

Third Quarter

LAK — Mackiewicz 20 run (Chipapetta kick)

Fourth Quarter

LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)

Comments

comments