Prep Football: Lake trumps Lakota
MILLBURY — Lake racked up 400 yards of offense and Blake Osborn rumbled for six touchdowns as Lake trounced Lakota 49-12 on Friday.
Osborn paced the Flyers’ (1-0) offense with 175 yards on 23 carries scoring five of his six touchdowns before halftime, while Dawson Delventhal completed 6 of 7 passes for 100 yards.
Lucas Streacker led the Raiders (0-1) with 100 yards and two TDs catching all five of Tyler Gabel’s completions.
Lakota 6 6 0 0 — 12
Lake 14 21 14 0 — 49
First Quarter
LAKO — Streacker 7 pass from Gabel (kick failed)
LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)
LAK — Osborn 6 run (Chipapetta kick)
Second Quarter
LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)
LAKO — Streacker 46 pass from Gabel (conversion failed)
LAK — Osborn 11 run (Chipapetta kick)
LAK — Osborn 9 run (Chipapetta kick)
Third Quarter
LAK — Mackiewicz 20 run (Chipapetta kick)
Fourth Quarter
LAK — Osborn 5 run (Chipapetta kick)