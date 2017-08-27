Prep Volleyball Roundup: Oler powers Mohawk to two wins

MILAN — Destini Oler slammed 26 kills, stuffed six blocks and served three aces as she powered Mohawk’s volleyball team to a sweep over Old Fort and Edison in nonleague action Saturday.

It was the annual match pitting the Hoover family against one another.

Nancy Hoover is the longtime head coach at Old Fort. Son Eric Hoover coaches Mohawk while her other son, Sean, is the head coach at Edison.

Mohawk topped Old Fort 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 and beat Edison 25-18, 25-22, 25-19. Old Fort knocked off Edison 25-21, 25-22, 28-26 to notch its first win of the season.

Alexa Konkle handed out 56 assists for the Warriors (3-1), while Aubrey Margraf had a team-high 18 digs. Kaylee Ward and Madi Chester (20 kills) also had three aces.

Kiely Taylor slammed 19 kills while adding three blocks and a pair of aces for Old Fort (1-3). Jenna Clouse had 16 kills and Morgan Miller registered five blocks and nine kills.

MOHAWK (3-1)

ACES: Destini Oler, Kaylee Ward & Madi Chester 3. KILLS: Oler 26, Chester 20, Emma Myers-Huffman 15. ASSISTS: Alexa Konkle 56. DIGS: Aubrey Margraf 18, Konkle 10, Ellie Shaw 7. BLOCKS: Oler 6, Konkle 4, Myers-Huffman 3.

OLD FORT (1-3)

ACES: Kiely Taylor & Madison Guth 2. KILLS: Taylor 19, Jenna Clouse 16, Morgan Miller 9 BLOCKS: Miller 5, Taylor 3, Guth & Clouse 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mohawk def. Edison, 25-17, 25-23; Mohawk def. Old Fort, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16; Old Fort def. Edison, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24.

VAN BUREN 3

GENOA 1

GENOA — Van Buren’s Lindsey Shaw was everywhere, racking up 27 assists, 18 digs, five kills and four aces as the Black Knights got by Genoa 20-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Lydia Reineke added a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs while Faith Dewalt led the Black Knights with 28 digs. Jessica Rinehart (five assists) and Mackenzie Saltzman (four kills) each had 15 digs.

The Comets fell to 2-2.

VAN BUREN (3-1)

ACES: Lindsey Shaw 4, Emma Reineke 3, Sarah Dishong & Jessica Rinehart 2. KILLS: Lydia Reineke 12, E. Reineke 8, Sydney Leeper 7, Shaw 5, Mackenzie Saltzman 4. ASSISTS: Shaw 27, Rinehart 5. DIGS: Faith Dewalt 28, Rinehart & Saltzman 15, L. Reineke 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-13, 25-15.

ARCADIA 3

LAKOTA 0

ARCADIA — Tori Green put away 12 kills and Caity Cramer dealt 30 assists as Arcadia claimed a 25-21, 25-4, 25-13 decision from Lakota in nonconference play.

Samantha Watkins served for four aces and Sydney Ramsey made 12 digs for the Redskins, who improved to 2-1.

The Raiders fell to 1-2.

arcadia (2-1)

POINTS: Mallory Leveglia 16, Samantha Watkins 12, Tori Green 7. SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 11-11, Caity Cramer & Green 10-11. ACES: Watkins 4, Green 2, Kayla Brubaker, Megan Mock & Ramsey 1. KILLS: Green 12, Watkins 10, Saltzman 8. SPIKING: Watkins 21-25, Green 20-22, Emma Saltzman 18-20. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 30, Megan Mock 2. SETTING: Cramer 53-55. DIGS: Ramsey 12, Cramer 8, Watkins 7, Mock 6. BLOCKS: Saltzman, Green, Lyndee Ward 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-15, 25-17.

HARDIN NORTHERN 3

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

PANDORA — Hardin Northern’s Shelby Alloway totaled team-highs of 10 digs, eight kills and five aces as the Polar Bears swept Pandora-Gilboa 25-8, 25-18, 25-16 in a nonconference match.

Rylie Bame also had eight kills, while Cassidy Deckling added four aces, four kills and a pair of blocks for the Polar Bears (2-1). Madison Robson had 15 assists.

Paige Fenstermaker led Pandora-Gilboa (1-1) with seven kills and three blocks. Kayla Ferguson added nine digs and five kills.

HARDIN NORTHERN (2-1)

ACES: Shelby Alloway & Emily Jones 5, Cassidy Deckling 4. KILLS: Alloway & Rylie Bame 8, Deckling 4. ASSISTS: Madison Robson 15, Gabby Weaver 7. DIGS: Alloway 10, Ema Miller 9, Robson 7. BLOCKS: Deckling 2.

PANDORA-GILBOA (1-1)

KILLS: Paige Fenstermaker 7, Kayla Ferguson 5. ASSISTS: Addilyn Diller 9. DIGS: Ferguson 9. BLOCKS: Fenstermaker 3.

LEIPSIC 3

HOLGATE 0

LEIPSIC — Kierra Meyer’s well-rounded outing of 13 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two aces helped Leipsic sweep Holgate 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 in a nonleague contest.

Selena Loredo added team-highs of 19 assists on 43 of 44 setting and three aces on 15 of 17 serving for the Vikings (3-0).

Emily Butler made six blocks and Hayley Heitmeyer chipped in 12 kills and three blocks.

LEIPSIC (3-0)

SERVING: Lyndie Hazelton 16-16, Selena Loredo 15-17, Kierra Meyer 10-10. ACES: Loredo 3, Meyer & Hazelton 2. KILLS: Meyer 13, Hayley Heitmeyer 12. SPIKING: Meyer 32-33, Heitmeyer 18-21. ASSISTS: Loredo 19, Hazelton 9. SETTING: Loredo 43-44, Hazelton 30-30. DIGS: Kacey Dulle 12, Meyer 11. BLOCKS: Emily Butler 6, Meyer & Heitmeyer 3.

MCCOMB 3

CARDINAL STRITCH 1

MCCOMB — Hannah Schroeder and Chloe Spoon each recorded double figures in kills and digs as McComb topped Cardinal Stritch 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Both had 10 kills apiece while making 14 and 10 digs respectively for the Panthers (2-1).

Also for McComb, Lauren Grubb racked up 33 assists on 93 of 93 setting and tallied eight digs, five kills, five aces, and three blocks.

MCCOMB (2-1)

SERVING: Hannah Schroeder 23-23, Lauren Grubb 23-24, Chloe Spoon 12-12, Alyssa Herr 10-11, Maddie Buck 7-10, Kadalena Duran 4-4. ACES: Grubb 5, Schroeder & Buck 2. KILLS: Spoon & Schroeder 10, Herr 6. SPIKING: Spoon 23-25, Schroeder 23-27, Herr 20-20, Kelly Lause 11-11. ASSISTS: Grubb 33. SETTING: Grubb 93-93. PASSING: Schroeder 29-32, Spoon 15-16, Duran 6-6. DIGS: Buck 19, Schroeder 14, Spoon 10, Grubb 8, Duran 4. BLOCKS: Herr 4, Lause & Schroeder 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: McComb, 25-19, 21-25, 25-10.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 3

UPPER SANDUSKY 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky’s Lucy Smith tallied 20 assists on 49 of 49 setting, was 7 of 8 serving and added 11 digs as the Rams dropped a nonleague match to Tiffin Columbian 25-20, 25-17, 25-15.

Lillie Orians led Upper Sandusky’s offense with eight kills on 24 of 26 spiking, and she was 11 of 11 serving. Hannah Gier had a team-high 17 digs for the Rams (0-3).

UPPER SANDUSKY (0-3)

SERVING: Lillie Orians 11-11, Kenedi Hayden 9-11, Anna Johnson 8-8, Lucy Smith 7-8. KILLS: Orians 8, Johnson 5. SPIKING: Orians 24-26, Johnson 22-24, Emily Hill 14-19. ASSISTS: Smith 20. SETTING: Smith 49-49. DIGS: Hannah Gier 17, Smith 11, Bre Rosario 8.

MILLER CITY TRIANGULAR

MILLER CITY — Sofie VanWezel led Miller City with 14 kills and three blocks while Brittany Kuhlman had 38 assists and 15 digs as the Wildcats split a nonconference triangular with Toledo Woodward and Continental on Saturday.

Miller City beat Woodward 25-6, 25-11, but fell to the Pirates 25-21, 27-25.

Abbey Schroeder collected 35 digs for the Wildcats (2-2).

Continental knocked off Toledo Woodward as well to improve to 4-0.

MILLER CITY (2-2)

ACES: Kylie Berner 3, Abbey Schroeder & Elena Niese 2. KILLS: Sofie VanWezel 14, Adrienne Kuhlman 13, Kylie Berner 8, Meggan Meyer 7. ASSISTS: Brittany Kuhlman 38. DIGS: Schroeder 35, B. Kuhlman 15. BLOCKS: VanWezel 3.

RIVERDALE 5

CONTINENTAL 1

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Reygan Frey scored a pair of goals while Brooke McKamey added two assists as Riverdale’s girls soccer team knocked off Continental 5-1 on Saturday.

Gabi Rodriguez added a goal and an assist for the Falcons (2-1), while Haley Frey and Brandi Borkosky also scored. Danielle Searfoss tallied an assist and Katy Miller stopped three shots in goal.

Continental dropped to 1-1.

Comments

comments