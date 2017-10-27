Oilers bulldoze Malone, 49-0

By ANDY WOLF

CANTON — The first touchdown for the No. 22-ranked University of Findlay football team came at a cost.

Senior running back Daouda Sylla capped the team’s methodical opening drive with a 3-yard plunge but had to be helped off the field with an injury.

He didn’t return to the game, but the Oilers still came away with a convincing 49-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory over Malone on Thursday night at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

“Credit goes to the players; it always does,” UF coach Rob Keys said. “Their maturity level, the way they’ve handled the last 13 days, playing three games, the way they prepped, the way they show up to meetings, practice — it’s the results of how they work during the week.”

Findlay (8-1, 5-0 GMAC) notched its seventh straight win while Malone dropped to 1-7, 1-4.

Even minus the nation’s seventh leading rusher in Sylla (134.5 yard per game), the Oilers racked up yards with ease and outgained the Pioneers 578-104 — 352-32 by halftime.

Sylla’s absence led to backup Michael Campbell having a strong day of 136 yards, 96 in the first half, and two touchdowns.

Jacob Hill also added 125 offensive yards, 60 on the ground, highlighted by a 56-yard scamper and an electric 15-yard scoring catch and run from Rhys Gervais. Nate Slagel shouldered the second-half load and totaled 53 yards on 15 carries with a 10-yard touchdown.

“Anytime anybody gets hurt it bothers you as a coach, because everybody is important,” Keys said. “Michael, we know what Michael can do. I thought Nate Slagel and Jacob Hill getting a couple touches at running back, you saw the big run and the explosiveness and big-play capability that (Hill) has.

“It didn’t take much steam off the numbers, but it was still a little upsetting to watch him get hurt.”

Sylla carried six times for 56 yards on the opening drive with a long of 22 yards.

He didn’t get to his feet after scoring his 15th rushing touchdown of the season to put UF on the board first at the 8:45 mark.

“It’s tough to see our starting back to go down like that,” Campbell said. “He’ll be back, and I just knew that I had to step up for my brother after he went down and had to do what I had to do.”

The Oilers did have to punt on their next series but went right back to work on dominating an undersized Malone front seven.

Campbell helped UF take advantage of a short field after a Malone punt, scoring untouched on a 15-yard bounce out to the right side.

He went for runs of 11 and 19 yards on the first two plays of UF’s next drive.

“We just got into a rhythm like as a whole, the offense got into a rhythm,” Campbell said. “We just kept going and kept going, pushing.”

Moore concluded the drive with a jump-ball 3-yard receiving touchdown grab from Gervais.

Moore caught six passes for 117 yards, his longest reception coming on a 53-yard bomb from backup Adam Bertke in the third quarter.

Moore is now 25 yards and one touchdown away from breaking both career UF marks.

Gervais threw for 122 yards on 10 of 12 attempts but exited the game late in the second half visibly limping. Bertke (6 of 12) totaled 105 passing yards off the bench and ran for 20 yards.

Meanwhile, the Oilers turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season in pitching their second shutout. They yielded one first down in the first half and five total.

“When you shut a team out, you can’t be too unhappy on the defensive side of the ball. That’s a hard thing to do,” Keys said.

Malone’s Ashton Dulin was the GMAC leader in all-purpose yards (1,255) and had scored six touchdowns of more than 65 yards.

He only had six touches, three on kick returns with the Oilers intentionally kicking away from him.

His 34-yard reception midway through the third quarter nearly matched Malone’s entire production of 40 yards up to that point.

“I was disappointed on the 34-yard pass because the safety was a little bit out of position, and it really should’ve been an interception because the underneath coverage was there,” Keys said. “He’s a dangerous return man. When we did kick it to him, our guys did a really good job of tackling him.”

Terrence Smith led UF with a career-high eight tackles, one for loss, while Tyler Long added seven. Johnny Hopkins forced a fumble, recovered by Isaac Miles.

Findlay 14 14 14 7 — 49

Malone 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

UF — Sylla 3 run (Allton kick)

Campbell 15 run (Allton kick)

Second Quarter

UF — Moore 3 pass from Gervais (Allton kick)

UF — Hill 15 pass from Gervais (Allton kick)

Third Quarter

UF — Moore 53 pass from Bertke (Allton kick)

UF — Campbell 1 run (Allton kick)

Fourth Quarter

UF — Slagel 10 run (Allton kick)

UF MU

First Downs 30 5

Rushes-yards 47-331 33-62

Passing Yards 247 42

Comp-Att-Int 18-28-0 4-10-0

Punts-Avg. 1-52 8-41.9

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 4-34 1-6

individual statistics

rushing — Findlay, Campbell 20-136, Hill 2-60, Sylla 15-53, Slagel 15-53, Bertke 2-20, Gervais 1-4, Gdula 1-2. Malone, Garland 17-41, Hobbs 5-11, Bunnell 3-10, Dulin -7, Zimmerly 2-4, Team 1-(minus-1), Ingram 3-(minus-10).

passing — Findlay, Gervais 10-12-0, 122 yards; Bertke 6-12-0, 105 yards; Gdula 2-4, 20 yards. Malone, Ingram 1-5-0, 34 yards; Bunnell 3-5-0, 8 yards.

receiving — Findlay, Moore 6-117; Hill 4-45; Boucher 2-2; Densel 2-22; Koldan 1-8; Campbell 1-4. Malone, Dulin 1-34; Hobbs 2-6; Jackson 1-2.

