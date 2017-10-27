Prep football: Games of the week

When it comes to high school sports, northwestern Ohio has some of the strongest fan support in the state.

The local team will always draw the most interest in this rural-rich, small-town area of the state. But there are also some games every week that coaches counting Harbin points, and fans lining the fences and packing the stands at schools across the area, will want to check the morning paper just to see “Who Won?”

Here’s a look at a few of them.

McComb (8-1, 7-0 BVC) at Liberty-Benton (8-1, 6-1 BVC)

McComb already has its name etched on the 2017 BVC trophy, its third straight league title. Liberty-Benton needs a win to claim a share of its first BVC championship since sharing the crown with Van Buren in 2014. Liberty-Benton opened the season with impressive nonleague wins over Wynford (7-2) and Archbold (8-1), then stumbled in its BVC opener with Leipsic, losing 21-17. McComb lost its second game of the season, a nonleague matchup with Wayne Trace (6-3), but is unbeaten since, winning seven straight BVC games by an average of 32 points per game. Two strong offensive teams, McComb and L-B have both scored 382 points through nine games. Liberty-Benton has allowed the fewest points of any BVC team (95); McComb has given up the second fewest (118). McComb has won the last two matchups by near identical scores — 41-21 last year, 42-21 in 2015. Over the past eight seasons, though, the series is tied 4-4. This game pits two of the BVC’s winningest coaches in McComb’s Kris Alge, who enters the contest with a 181-54 career record, and L-B’s Tim Nichols, who achieved his 100th win at the school earlier this season and owns a 102-24 overall slate.

Carey (7-2, 4-2 N10) at Seneca East (7-1, 5-1 N10)

All Wynford (7-2, 6-0 N10) has to do to win an outright Northern 10 title is to beat an 0-9 Buckeye Central team that is averaging 11.8 points a game and allowing an average of 43.9. That makes Carey’s game at Seneca East about positioning and the playoffs. Carey would tie for second in the N10 standings with a win. More importantly, the Blue Devils would likely lock up a home date for the first round of the Division VI, Region 22 playoffs as well. Seneca East currently sits fourth in Region 22; Carey is fifth. Spearheading Seneca East’s offense are quarterback Chase Foos (1,296 yards passing, 12 TDs) and running back Brock Martin (1,060 yards, 8 TDs). Carey quarterback Brayden Wentling has thrown for 1,079 yards and nine TDs, and is the Blue Devils leading rusher as well with 561 yards and nine TDs.

Allen East (2-7, 1-5 NWC) at Ada (6-3, 4-2 NWC)

Another matchup with no major league implications on the line, but plenty of playoff drama. Ada sits seventh in Region 22, but has not yet clinched a spot in the playoffs. The Bulldogs have 9.9611 Harbin points and have a slight edge over No. 8 Ashland Crestview (9.5500). Fairview is ninth (9.2278) and Jeromesville Hillsdale 10th (8.8167). Beating a 2-7 Allen East team would not generate a ton of points for Ada, but would be imperative for the Bulldogs to advance to the post season. Ashland Crestview plays 4-5 Division VII Plymouth and Fairview takes on 1-8 Division VII Antwerp on Friday. The team to keep an eye could be Hillsdale, which faces a 6-3, Division VI Smithville team. A Hillsdale win would generate the kind of points that would have a major effect on the Region 22 playoffs.

Mohawk (7-2) at Edon (3-6)

Mohawk makes the long trek to the northwest corner of the state to face an Edon team in what, on the surface, looks like just another nonleague filler to complete the regular season. But there will be a lot of scoreboard watching going on. Mohawk sits seventh among Division VII teams in Region 26. A Mohawk win would not generate significant second-level points considering Edon’s three wins were over 1-8 Cardinal Stritch, 1-8 Montpelier and 0-9 Toledo Christian. The teams trailing Mohawk in Region 26 have the opportunity to earn more Harbins considering No. 8 Wayne Trace faces 5-4 Tinora (Division VI), No. 9 Hilltop takes on 8-1 Gibsonburg, and No. 10 Monroeville is matched up with 9-0 Norwalk St. Paul. Who’s in and who’s not won’t be decided until the final scores come in on Friday night.

Patrick Henry (2-7, 1-5 NWOAL) at Liberty Center (6-3, 3-3 NWOAL)

No Northwest Ohio Athletic League title will be on the line when the Tigers and Patriots square off. Liberty Center is in the playoff hunt, but Patrick Henry isn’t. This is just a good old backyard rivalry between neighboring schools with strong, storied traditions and headed by two hall of fame caliber coaches who accumulated over 200 career wins, Rex Lingruen at Liberty Center and Bill Inselmann at Patrick Henry. Lingruen retired after the 2016 season, but the legacy lives on between two programs that have squared off every year since 1970, including five times in the playoffs. Patrick Henry leads the overall series 35-18.

Comments

comments