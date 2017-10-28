Girls soccer: Kalida, Ottoville split top PCL awards

Ottoville finished the regular season with 12 wins, but it was Kalida which swept its way through the Putnam County League as the two schools split the all-PCL awards with the Big Green’s Kasey Knippen earning player of the year honors and Kalida’s David Kehres being named the PCL Coach of the Year.

Knippen, after a first-round exit and sub-.500 record a year ago, helped spark Ottoville to a 12-2-2 record as a junior and the third seed in the Division III Ottoville district while outscoring opponents 66-19.

Kehres, in his 12th season, helped lead Kalida to an 8-4-4 season including a 4-0 finish in the PCL while allowing just one goal in its four conference matches. Kehres also helped lead the Wildcats to the top-seed in the Ottoville district with a conference-best four players named to the all-PCL first-team.

Senior Hannah Warn was named to the first-team along with juniors Lauren Langhals and Halie Kaufman and sophomore Bailey White.

Lindsay Schweller and Haley Hoersten joined Knippen as first-team representatives from Ottoville. The first-team was rounded out by Continental’s Alex Hoeffel and Kaitlyn Alvarado, Fort Jennings’ Marissa Krietemeyer and Miller City’s Kylie Niese.

Sophomores Abby Wurth and McKayla Maag as well as junior Alecia Dunn were second-teamers for Kalida. Also named were Continental’s Sierra Prowant and Riley Fenter, Madison Neidert of Fort Jennings, Megan Niese and Abby Niese of Miller City and Ottoville’s Madicyn Schnipke, Elyse Baker and Megan Burgei.

2017 All-PCL Girls Soccer

First Team

CONTINENTAL — Alex Hoeffel, soph.; Kaitlyn Alvarado, sr. FORT JENNINGS — Marissa Krietemeyer, sr. KALIDA — Hannah Warn, sr.; Lauren Langhals, jr.; Bailey White, soph.; Halie Kaufman, jr. MILLER CITY — Kylie Niese, sr. OTTOVILLE — Kasey Knippen, jr.; Lindsay Schweller, sr.; Haley Hoersten, jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kasey Knippen, Ottoville.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Kehres, Kalida.

Second Team

CONTINENTAL — Sierra Prowant, jr.; Riley Fenter, jr. FORT JENNINGS — Madison Neidert, jr. KALIDA — Abby Wurth, soph.; McKayla Maag, soph.; Alecia Dunn, sr. MILLER CITY — Megan Niese, sr.; Abby Niese, jr. OTTOVILLE — Madicyn Schnipke, sr.; Elyse Baker, sr.; Megan Burgei, sr.

Honorable Mention

CONTINENTAL — Katie Keller, soph.; Maddie Burke, jr.; Brooke Davis, sr. FORT JENNINGS — Vanessa Wallenhorst, sr.; Sydnie Siebeneck, soph.; Makenna Ricker, sr. KALIDA — Madison Langhals, soph.; Taylor Zeller, sr. MILLER CITY — Chloe Lammers, sr.; Makenna Lehman, sr. OTTOVILLE — Katlyn Kelch, sr.; Nicole Williams, sr.; Brittany Whinover, sr.

