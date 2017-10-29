Boys Cross Country: Siefker, Bostelman return to state

By JAMIE BAKER

SPORTS EDITOR

TIFFIN — Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker and Patrick Henry’s Nathan Bostelman will get yet another shot at becoming all-Ohioans.

Both earned top 10 finishes to lead a group of four individual boys state qualifiers at Saturday’s OHSAA regional cross country meet at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.

The top seven teams and individuals in the top 28 qualified for next week’s Division III state meet at National Trail Raceway.

Siefker was second in the race for the second straight year. He posted a time of 15:55.8, second behind only Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson (15:48.91).

Johnson and Siefker finished 1-2 in both the Division III regional and state meets last season.

Siefker trailed by 11 seconds entering the final 800 meters but had a strong finish to close some of that gap.

Johnson topped Siefker for the individual title at Hedges Boyer Park earlier in the year at the Tiffin Carnival.

Siefker, a state champ in the Division III 1,600-meter run during track last spring, was happy with Saturday’s performance.

“I didn’t really have a strategy with the conditions, I wasn’t really running for time as much as running for place and making sure I advanced,” he said. “I knew the first mile I like to run a 4:50 and last week I went out a little too fast so I was a bit more conservative today.”

“After that first mile, I just kind of felt the race out and ran at a pace I was comfortable with.”

While Siefker was running with Johnson at the front of the race, Bostelman was with the lead pack through much of the day.

A returning all-Ohioan for the Patriots, he ended up finishing eighth in a time of 16:46.53.

He left Tiffin hoping for a little better performance.

“Honestly, it wasn’t what I wanted today, But I’m moving on and today’s that’s what’s most important,” Bostelman said. “I was hoping for top five but it just didn’t come together. The routine is a little different racing in the afternoon. We’ll be on the same schedule for state next week so I think I’ll be a little better prepared.”

Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Columbus Grove’s Johnny Schmiedebusch were the area’s other state qualifiers.

Moes, who has made a big late-season push for the Raiders, finished 15th in 16:58.58. Schmeidebusch, who entered Grove’s lineup at midseason, qualified by placing 21st with a time of 17:01.75.

TOUGH LUCK TEAMS: As teams, area squads struggled in the 23-team Division III boys race. Liberty Center outscored New London 113-123 for the boys team crown. Liberty-Benton was the top area squad in 11th place with 320 points. Columbus Grove (13th, 334 points), Carey (15th, 348) and Hopewell-Loudon (19th, 372) also competed.

Liberty-Benton junior Keith Sansalone was the next-closest area competitor to a top 28 finish as he was 34th in a time of 17:20.89.

SHEETS LEADS IN D-II: Junior Dylan Sheets made his second regional appearance for the Redmen and moved up several spots this season to finish 25th in 17:22.53.

Ottawa-Glandorf was ninth out of 10 teams with Brent Siefker (44th, 17:50.72) leading the way.

The top three teams and 12 individuals qualified for state in Division II.

LONE TROJAN: Jordan Halliday capped his cross country career for Findlay High School by placing 28th in 17:07.83.

He was a dozen spots away from a state meet berth.

Division III Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 113. 2, New London 123. 3, Minster 195. 4, Lincolnview 195. 5, St Henry 208. 6, Colonel Crawford 235. 7, Sandusky St. Mary’s 268. 8, Fairview 270. 9, Parkway 271. 10, Norwalk St. Paul 282. 11, Liberty-Benton 320. 12, Ottawa Hills 334. 13, Columbus Grove 334. 14, Seneca East 339. 15, Carey 348. 16, Ashland Crestview 356. 17, Edgerton 356. 18, Delta 365. 19, Hopewell-Loudon 372. 20, Stryker 416. 21, Antwerp 418. 22, Convoy Crestview 488. 23, Coldwater 519.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Chad Johnson (Colonel Crawford) 15:48.91. 2, Brendan Siefker (Otto) 15:55.8. 8, Nathan Bostelman (PH) 16:46.53. 15, Dylan Moes (Lak) 16:58.58. 21, Johnny Schmiedebusch (CG) 17:01.75. 34, Keith Sansalone (L-B) 17:20.89. 36, Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:22.14. 43, Tyler Leist (Car) 17:31.22. 44 Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:31.97. 50, Davyn Smith (OF) 17:38.54. 52, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:40.75. 54, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:41.34. 61, Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:45.29. 68, Jacob Rider (McC) 17:52.02. 70, Jack Yeater (Car) 17:55.68. 74, Jared Vargo (Moh) 17:57.49. 78, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:59.27. 86, Elliott Veenstra (L-B) 18:06.46. 88, Isaiah Hoepf (Car) 18:07.85. 93, Tyler Knestrick (L-B) 18:09.25. 98, Breece Pingle (CG) 18:13.89. 101, Will Zeller (Kal) 18:15.5. 104, Ryan Lucke (Kal) 18:17.03. 109, Jonathan Cade (L-B) 18:21.1. 110, Jordan Bellman (CG) 18:21.67. 117, Joe Oren (Car) 18:31.09. 118, Jonathan Ricker (L-B) 18:31.66. 125, Marshall Reinhard (H-L) 18:39.35. 129, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:43.72. 131, Christopher Harnish (Blu) 18:44.02. 141, Kyle Rumschlag (H-L) 18:55.15. 142, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 18:55.73. 150, Tanner Stoll (Car) 19:02.55. 152, Jordyn Jury (H-L) 19:08.02. 164, Chaz Roop (Car) 19:25.49 176, Jacob Bish (CG) 19:42.98. 177, Gerardo Garcia (Car) 19:43.02. 179, Tanner Smith (CG) 19:46.26. 182, Cody Tabler (CG) 19:53.14. 185, Kevin Rickle (L-B) 20:18.65. 193, Andrew Grimm (L-B) 21:20.16.

Division II Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 42. 2, Shelby 62. 3, Van Wert 94. 4, Edison 110. 5, Wauseon 126. 6, Sandusky Perkins 150. 7, Huron 156. 8, Eastwood 185. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 236. 10, Genoa 244.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Ryan Johnston (Lexington) 15:38.78. 25, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:22.53. 44, Brent Siefker (O-G) 17:50.72. 52, Josh Rosengarten (O-G) 18:01.12. 59, Parker Schomaeker (O-G) 18:25.43. 66, Connor Niese (O-G) 18:53.78. 70, Max Buddelmeyer 19:07.22. 73, Kamron Maag (O-G) 19:28.52. 76, Daniel Hughes (O-G) 19:40.25.

Division I Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo Whitmer 36. 2, Defiance 55. 3, Perrysburg 65. 4, Ashland 110 5, Bowling Green 126. 6, Sylvania Southview 132. 7, Sylvania Northview 177. 8, Toledo St. Francis 193.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Zach Applegate (Bowling Green) 15:30.22. 28, Jordan Halliday (Fin) 17:07.83.

Baker, 419-427-8409

Send an E-mail to Jamie Baker

Comments

comments