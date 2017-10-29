District Boys Soccer: Anthony Wayne knocks off Findlay

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Findlay’s boys had lost its second game of the OHSAA tournament every season since 2012.

Four of those five losses came in the district semifinal as the Trojans had not appeared in a district final since their regional semifinal loss in 2010.

Findlay cleared the second-game hurdle this season, but could not sneak past a strong Anthony Wayne team with 16 seniors, losing 3-0 in Saturday’s Division I district final at Elmer Graham Stadium.

“We finally broke that second-game jinx, so I was very proud,” Findlay coach Bill Geaman said.

“Considering what they got, 16 seniors, I mean they’re loaded. This team, in my eyes, has a real good chance to get into the final four and into the state final from this area.”

Findlay, which has reached 10 wins in every season since its 9-win 2012 season, ended its year at 10-7-2 overall.

Anthony Wayne, which improved to 15-1-3 and has now won the Findlay District each of the past six seasons, will play will play Sylvania Northview — a 2-1 winner over Sylvania Southview in a double-overtime district final — in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal at Lake.

As good as the Generals were, the Trojans’ scheme was working, for the most part in the first half, collapsing the defense and fending off a litany of chances in the box.

Zach Mowka eventually found his way into the center of the defense, though, penetrating the left side. He turned toward the middle, cut back to the outside past a defender and rolled a shot back to the far post for a 1-0 lead.

“I think we have the kind of players that know they can score, so the team knows if we keep working the ball, it’ll come,” Generals coach Brian Billings said.

Findlay’s strong commitment to collapsing the defense and sending numbers back to fight off every Anthony Wayne chance, which totaled 18 shots on goal and a host of other shots not far off frame, limited its ability to counterattack, routinely failing to string together dangerous combinations downfield to produce legitimate scoring opportunities.

Taylor Miles got the Trojans’ first two real chances.

The first came five minutes into the second half when Miles got into the box on a fastbreak, played the ball back out to Ryan Montooth on the wing, who played it back into Miles. His shot rolled to the left was not quite wide enough as senior keeper Chris Huffman picked it up.

The second chance came five minutes later when Miles got a breakaway down the right side, but help was slow to come on the weak side as he was swarmed by three defenders taking away the chance at shot.

“That was probably the biggest issue we had. We did well defensively keeping them in front of us, but when we tried to spring outside and try to get going, we couldn’t get that one or two passes to spring it and really get an advantage out of it,” Geaman said.

“We knew we were gonna have to play a perfect game and get lucky for us to beat them. I was proud of the boys, we stuck to the game plan, we did pretty good.”

Pace Thomas added another dangerous chance for Findlay, this time with seven minutes left, with a breakaway again down the right side. With Taylor Miles swung out to the left but marked by a Generals defender, Thomas opted for the shot, which ricocheted off of Huffman who slowed the roll down enough to get back up and gather the ball near the baseline.

“First and foremost, we just wanted to make sure we knew where (Taylor) Miles and Pace (Thomas) were at all times because they can definitely punish you,” Billings said.

“And then from there we just wanted to extend it out wide because we thought we had the advantage in terms of ability out wide.”

Seniors John Grant and Caleb Gibbons added second-half goals, Grant’s on a play from Gibbons in the box, and Gibbons’ on a breakaway in which he deked Kuhn 1-on-1 and rolled the ball into an open net.

“Playoffs are about two things for us. It’s about urgency and senior leadership,” Billings said.

“They are often are tied together. If you have a large group of seniors who know hey, if we don’t play well we’re done, that tends to bring the urgency of the group up.

“They responded well.”

GOALS: (AW) Zach Mowka, John Grant & Caleb Gibbons 1. ASSISTS: (AW) Gibbons 1. SHOTS-ON-GOAL: Findlay 2, Anthony Wayne 18. SAVES: (Fin) Kevin Kuhn 12, (AW) Chris Huffman 2.

RECORDS: Findlay 10-7-2, Anthony Wayne 15-1-3.

