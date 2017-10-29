District Girls Soccer: Coldwater cashes in against Kalida

By MICHAEL BURWELL

OTTOVILLE — Kalida didn’t give Coldwater many chances to score on Saturday.

But when Maura Hoying and the Cavaliers did get a chance, they took advantage.

Hoying scored both of Coldwater’s goals, including the go-ahead score with 14:20 left, as the Cavaliers won their first district girls soccer title in school history with a 2-1 win over Kalida in a Division III district final at Ottoville High School.

“We knew going into this game that it would be a tough match and that Kalida would be a very good team. They’ve been in this position before and they’ve won a lot of district champs and we haven’t had that opportunity,” Coldwater coach Lisa Brackman said. “So we knew that we had to hone in on their defense and play it out wide and Maura got a couple opportunities and the ones she got, she utilized.”

Coldwater (11-6-2), in its ninth year of having a girls soccer program, advanced to take on Liberty-Benton in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined by the OHSAA. The Eagles beat Riverdale 2-0 in a district final at Findlay High School on Saturday.

Kalida, the Putnam County League champs, finished 10-5-4.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” Kalida coach David Kehres said. “Last year, we had a roller-coaster season, we were just under .500 and got beat in tournament and this year, they worked hard, were league champs, play in the district finals, what more can you ask for?”

Kalida controlled possession throughout most of the match. The Wildcats had a 13-4 shots-on-goal advantage.

Coldwater’s first scoring chance, though, gave the Cavaliers the lead.

Hoying, the Western Ohio Soccer League player of the year and a four-time first-team all-WOSL selection, got the ball along the left side of the field and chipped a shot over Kalida goalkeeper Bailey White. The ball bounced into the back of the net as the Cavaliers grabbed the lead with 36:35 left in the first half.

Kalida responded late in the first half. After firing three shots on goal in a six minute span, the Wildcats broke through with 8:23 left as sophomore Sydney Wurth’s header off junior Halie Kaufman’s corner kick tied the match at 1-1.

“We’ve been working on those a lot lately at practice. We’ve got to capitalize on the corner kicks when we have those opportunities,” Kehres said. “It seems like, for the most part, we get more opportunities than the other team does on corner kicks and we don’t capitalize on those as often as I’d like, so that was very nice that we were able to do that today.”

Kalida fired a couple shots on goal midway through the second half, but Coldwater goalkeeper Grace Bruns stopped both shots.

The Wildcats also had a chance with the ball in the middle of the box with Bruns out of position, but Kalida wasn’t able to get a shot off.

Similar to her first goal, Hoying battled her way through the Wildcats’ defense and fired a shot from the right side of the box. White got a hand on the ball, but it got by and trickled into the back of the net.

“Their keeper is super good, so we knew that she would be difficult to beat and we have been talking to the girls the last couple days like how are we going to beat their keeper because we knew she was really good,” Brackman said. “So I just kept telling the girls to keep shooting as much as we can and hopefully we can get lucky.”

Kalida had three shots on goal in the final 10:30, but Bruns stopped each one. Hoying also moved to defense after scoring her second goal.

“As soon as they got the lead, they put the Hoying girl back there on defense and anything that got back there, she’s just playing long ball right back up and we were just having to try to rebuild right away,” Kehres said.

With time running out, Kalida’s McKenna Bockrath got a direct kick off with five seconds left from outside the right side of the box. But the ball just sailed over the crossbar.

“We had an uphill battle four minutes into the game when we’re down 1-0, but you know what, these girls showed a lot of heart today,” Kehres said. “They fought hard, tied the game up before half, fought hard in the second half, had some great opportunities and they capitalized on their opportunity and we didn’t.

“I can’t doubt these girls one bit. They left everything out there on the field.”

