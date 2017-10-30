Coach note: Courier seeks football all-NW District nominations

Area football coaches wishing to nominate players for all-Northwest District recognition must do so by Monday, Nov. 6.

Coaches should include complete information (height, weight, year, position, etc.) as well as complete stats.

All-league information is also helpful and will be kept confidential until specified release dates.

Information can be emailed to Send an E-mail to sports or Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman, faxed to 419-427-8480, or left on voice mail at 419-427-8408.

Comments

comments