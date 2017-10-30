Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Coach note: Courier seeks football all-NW District nominations

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Area football coaches wishing to nominate players for all-Northwest District recognition must do so by Monday, Nov. 6.
Coaches should include complete information (height, weight, year, position, etc.) as well as complete stats.
All-league information is also helpful and will be kept confidential until specified release dates.
Information can be emailed to Send an E-mail to sports or Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman, faxed to 419-427-8480, or left on voice mail at 419-427-8408.

