College football: ONU, Bluffton each drop tight games

ADA — Roger Walker finished off a four-touchdown day with a pair of fourth-qurarter scoring runs as Marietta came from behind to top Ohio Northern 35-28 on Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference football.

Walker ended up with 264 rushing yards on 36 carries, including touchdown runs of 5 and 66 yards in the fourth quarter for the Pioneers (5-3, 4-3 OAC).

The Polar Bears (5-3, 4-3) took a 28-21 lead on Will Freed’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Chad Rex with 26 seconds left in the third quarter before Walker finished off his big day, which also included touchdown runs of 17 and 3 yards.

Freed completed 17 of 32 passes for 245 yards with Rex also catching a 15-yard touchdown pass and Malachi Nolletti making a 12-yard scoring grab.

David Haseleu returned a punt 30 yards for an Ohio Northern touchdown in the third quarter.

Marietta 6 7 8 14 — 35

Ohio Northern 7 7 14 0 — 28

First Quarter

ONU “” Rex 15 pass from Freed (Watson kick)

MAR “” Walker 17 run (Embrescia kick)

Second Quarter

MAR “” Walker 3 run (Embrescia kick)

ONU — Nolletti 12 pass from Freed (Watson kick)

Third Quarter

ONU — Haseleu 30 punt return (Watson kick)

MAR — Smith 3 pass from Fields (Walker run)

ONU “” Rex 33 pass from Freed (Watson kick)

Fourth Quarter

MAR — Walker 5 run (Embrescia kick)

MAR — Walker 66 run (Embrescia kick)

ROSE-HULMAN 31

BLUFFTON 28

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University forged a 21-21 tie in the third quarter, but Rose-Hulman scored the next 10 points and came away with a 31-28 win on Saturday in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football.

Garrett Wight rushed for 156 yards on 33 carries with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Fightin’ Engineers (7-2, 6-1 HCAC).

The Beavers (2-6, 2-4) knotted the score at 21 when Dylan Burkholder took an interception 80 yards for a touchdown with 8:41 to play in the third quarter.

Rose Hulman, however, got a 1-yard run by Andrew Dion for a touchdown and a 27-yard field goal by Matt Murphy to go ahead to stay.

Darian Greeley rushed 28 times for 121 yards and scored on runs of 11 yards and 1 yard for Bluffton.

Ada graduate Micah Roberson caught four passes for 63 yards and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Koch. Elmwood alumnus Keyon Camden had four receptions for 34 yards.

Rose-Hulman 14 7 7 3 — 31

Bluffton 7 7 7 7 — 28

First Quarter

R-H — Murphy 29 pass from Dion (Murray kick)

BLU “” Greeley 11 run (Watkins kick)

R-H — Wight 1 run (Murray kick)

Second Quarter

BLU “” Roberson 16 pass from Koch (Watkins kick)

R-H “” Wight 1 run (Murray kick)

Third Quarter

BLU — Burkholder 80 interception return (Watkins kick)

R-H “” Dion 1 run (Murray kick)

Fourth Quarter

R-H “” FG Murray 27

BU “” Greeley 1 run (Watkins kick)

