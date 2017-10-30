Cross country: Grove has high hopes after qualifying for state as a team

By JAMIE BAKER

TIFFIN — Columbus Grove’s girls cross country team has a goal in mind.

That goal is a top-five finish at this week’s OHSAA state championships.

The Bulldogs weren’t about to let wet weather and cold temperatures dampen Saturday’s effort at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.

Columbus Grove finished third in the 24-team Division III girls field to qualify for state for the second straight year.

Minster ran away from the field, finishing with 40 points. Pettisville edged Columbus Grove 136-150 for second place. Hopewell-Loudon (400), Liberty-Benton (450) and Carey (460) finished in 16th through 18th place.

The top eight teams and individuals in the top 32 qualified for this week’s OHSAA Division III state girls meet.

“They ran well. You come in with the same game plan. You do what you have done all season to be successful,” Columbus Grove coach Jason Jay said.

“I think they stepped it up as far as their competitive level today and I think it’s going to help them next week.”

As she has all season, sophomore Alyssa Ellerbrock gave the Bulldogs the finish they needed at the top of the lineup, finishing seventh with a time of 19:30.

The Bulldogs’ Erin Downing (33rd, 20:20.7), Taylor Ellerbrock (47th, 20:52.33) and Leanndra Price (48th, 20:54.32) also finished in the top 50. Sydney Witteborg (78th, 21:23.55), Morghan Deffenbaugh (121st, 22:06.21) and Allie Choi (142nd, 22:29.97) will also represent the Bulldogs at state.

While the weather, 36 degree temperatures and a wet course, affected some runners, it didn’t seem to bother a veteran Columbus Grove team that’s competed in plenty of big races.

“The girls were actually looking forward to it. The last few races were on the warm side and we’d been wanting a little cooler weather. There’s been no in between, it’s been one extreme or the other,” Jay said.

“That’s part of the mental aspect of it. Everyone has to run in the same conditions. You’re either going to let it beat you up mentally or you are going to go out and compete and not worry about times.”

BACK TO STATE: Liberty-Benton’s Lindsey Bishop earned a second straight trip to state. She qualified with a 10th-place finish last season as a junior and led the Eagles Saturday by placing 22nd in 20:06.3.

“It was a bloodbath. And, a mudbath. The competition was pretty tough. Even a little tougher than I thought,” Bishop said “It was very slippery. I wish I had worn longer spikes because I was slipping and sliding. But I made it to state so I met my hopes.”

FIRST TIMERS: The area’s three other qualifiers in Division III — Kalida’s Taylor Lucke (10th, 19:38.9), Mohawk’s Destini Oler (28th, 20:16.7) and Lakota’s Reilly Cozette (21st, 20:04.8) — will be at state for the first time.

Oler and Lucke were state qualifiers in track and field last spring but have never run at state cross country.

Cozette, a freshman, has really picked up the pace toward the end of the season.

“I really didn’t think I’d make it to state until I was a senior. Because of the way I ran last week, I thought, maybe, I could make it,” Cozette said.

“I think my teammates helped me get here. I’ve been in more and harder races as the season has went on and it’s just made me push a little harder.”

NO RETURN: Carey’s Keely Wentz and Upper Sandusky’s Madeyn Shasteen were unable to secure return trips to state.

Wentz, a two-time qualifier, was the first across the finish line for the Blue Devils in the Division III race in 74th in 21:19.6. Shasteen was in the middle of the pack early in the Division II race before falling back to 98th in 24:55.75.

Division III Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 40. 2, Pettisville 136. 3, Columbus Grove 150. 4, St. Henry 166. 5, Archbold 188.6, Liberty Center 222. 7, Lincolnview 233. 8, New London 248. 9, Huron 259 10, Coldwater 267. 11, Western Reserve 274. 12, Marion Local 334. 13, New Bremen 349. 14, Colonel Crawford 355. 15, Fort Recovery 365. 16, Hopewell-Loudon 400. 17, Liberty-Benton 450. 18, Carey 460. 19, Evergreen 464 20, Sandusky St. Mary’s 472. 21, Edgerton 520. 22, Seneca East 535. 23, Margaretta 556. 24, Fairview 617.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Emma Watcke (Minster) 19:00.1. 7, Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 19:30.0. 10, Taylor Lucke (Kal) 19:38.9. 21, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:04.8. 22, Lindsey Bishop (L-B) 20:06.3. 28, Destini Oler (Moh) 20:16.7. 33, Erin Downing (CG) 20:20.7. 40, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 20:37.5. 45, Juleigha Collier (Riv) 20:48.17. 47, Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 20:52.32. 48, Leanndra Price (CG) 20:54.32. 58, Sydney Hoff (Blu) 21:06.04. 66, Anna Stillberger (Moh) 21:10.44. 74, Keely Wentz (Car) 21:19.6. 78, Sydney Witteborg (CG) 21:23.55. 84, Destiny DeFeo (Car) 21:26.82. 86, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:28.13. 94, Kendra Collier (Riv) 21:36.48. 95, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:37.27. 105, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:50.34. 118, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 22:04.49. 121, Morgan Deffenbaugh (CG) 22:06.21. 122, Emily Pace (H-L) 22:06.6. 123, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 22:07.14. 124, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:07.45. 126, Evie Stump (L-B) 22:12.96. 132, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 22:20.82. 139, Emmy Wood (Car) 22:24.61. 142, Allie Choi (CG) 22:29.97. 148, Audrey Purphy (L-B) 22:38.88. 149, Tara Gleason (L-B) 22:40.03. 157, Lily Kintner (L-B) 22:53.54. 160, Josie Traxler (Car) 22:55.66. 165, Nellie Bianchi (Car) 23:00.33. 182, Liberty Heinze (Car) 23:39.40.; 202. Tara Green (L-B) 25:51.18. 203, Paige Peplinski (L-B) 25:57.04.

Division II Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 42. 2, Defiance 68. 3, Edison 130. 4, Toledo St. Ursula 131.5, Ontario 141. 6, Napoleon 191. 7, Celina 214. 8, Tiffin Columbian 217. 9, Bryan 225. 10, Bellevue 231. 11, St. Marys Memorial 241. 12, Clyde 283. 13, Norwalk 286.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Carina Weaver (Lex) 19:15.44. 98, Madelyn Shasteen (US) 24:55.75.

Division I Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sylvania Northview 44. 2, Toledo Notre Dame 54. 3, Perrysburg 57. 4, Anthony Wayne 88. 5, Ashland 94.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Jenna Kill (Sylvania Northview) 19:00.5.

