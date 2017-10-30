Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 27, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 27, Toledo Scott 12

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Monroeville 0

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Gilmour Academy 22

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 25, Akr. Firestone 6

Akr. Hoban 35, Cle. Benedictine 17

Akr. Kenmore 22, Hudson WRA 19

Cin. Gamble Montessori 21, Cin. Shroder 14

Cin. McNicholas 42, Hamilton Badin 20

Cle. Cent. Cath. 46, Cle. VASJ 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Lakewood St. Edward 10

Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14

Kiski School, Pa. 37, Cols. Crusaders 7

Martins Ferry 21, Bellaire 18

Massillon Washington 16, Can. McKinley 15

Racine Southern 27, Reedsville Eastern 0

Salem 48, Beloit W. Branch 8

Strasburg-Franklin 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

Tol. Horizon Science 22, Elyria Open Door 21

Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Mantua Crestwood 18

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Finals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

Mansfield Madison 4, Ontario 1

AT ELIDA

Wapakoneta 4, Elida 2

AT LAKE

Toledo Central Catholic 4, Lake 1

Division III

AT FINDLAY

Liberty-Benton 2, Riverdale 0

AT OTTOVILLE

Coldwater 2, Kalida 1

AT GENOA

Archbold 6, Swanton 1

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT LAKE

Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 7

AT BRECKSVILLE

Strongsville vs. Avon, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LYNDHURST BRUSH

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Mayfield, 7

AT WASDWORTH

Massillon Jackson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Hilliard Darby vs. Olentangy Liberty winner, 7

AT TBA

Dublin Jerome vs. Pickerington North winner, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT MASON

Loveland vs. Fairfield, 7

AT MONROE

Mason vs. Springboro, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Mentor Lake Catholic, 7

AT RAVENNA

Canfield vs. Richfield Revere, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LIMA SENIOR

Mansfield Madison vs. Wapakoneta, 7

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Bay Village Bay, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT TBA

New Concord John Glenn vs. New Philadelphia, 7

AT BLOOM-CARROLL

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LEBANON

Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Bellbrook, 7

AT DAYTON CHAMINADE JULIENNE

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Hamilton Badin, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division III

AT GREEN

Bergholtz Springfield vs. Elyria Catholic, 7

AT SOLON

Rootstown vs. Kirtland, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT SANDUSKY

Doylestown Chipppewa vs. Archbold, 7

AT TBA

Liberty-Benton vs. Coldwater, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WAVERLY

Wheelersburg vs. Lynchburg Clay, 7

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Sidney Lehman vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. West Liberty Salem, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Anthony Wayne 3, Findlay 0

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

Sylvania Northview 2, Sylvania Southview 1, 2OT

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

Mansfield Christian 6, Oak Harbor 1

AT KALIDA

Bluffton 2, Kalida 1, shootout

AT ROSSFORD

Ottawa Hills 2, Archbold 1

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT SOLON

Hunting Valley University School vs. Hudson, 7

AT TBA

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Massillon Jackson, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT BRUNSWICK

Medina vs. Olmsted Falls, 7

AT LAKE

Sylvania Northview vs. Anthony Wayne, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT HILLIARD BRADLEY

Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Darby, 7

AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Dublin Jerome vs. Westerville South, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LEBANON

Centerville vs. Beavercreek, 7

AT MONROE

Cincinnati Anderson vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Alliance Marlington] vs. Gates Mills Hawken, 7

AT RAVENNA

Aurora vs. Warren Howland, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT BAY VILLAGE BAY

Bay Village Bay vs. Ontario, 7

AT FINDLAY

Sandusky vs. Elida, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Warsaw River View vs. Columbus DeSales, 7

AT TBA

Albany Alexander vs. Athens, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT TBA

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Kettering Alter, 7

AT SPRINGFIELD

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division III

AT HUDSON

Independence vs. Rootstown, 7

AT TBA

Hanoverton United vs. Kidron Central Christian, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT MOUNT VERNON

Mansfield Christian vs. Worthington Christian, 7

AT FINDLAY

Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills, 6

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WAVERLY

South Webster vs. McDermott Northwest, 7

AT LEXINGTON

Columbus Grandview Heights vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Dayton Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 7

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT LAKE

Toledo Notre Dame 3, Sylvania Southview 0

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo St. Ursula 3, Oregon Clay 1

Division III

AT KALIDA

Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

AT SENECA EAST

Asland Crestview 3, Western Reserve 1

AT DEFIANCE

Eastwood 3, Tinora 0

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6

Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT NORWALK

Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6

Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6

Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6

New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6

Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6

Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6

Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6

Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LOGAN

Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6

Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6

New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6

Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LANCASTER

Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2, series tied 2-2

Sunday’s RESULT

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 8:20 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (undecided), 8:20 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188

Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161

Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 41, Houston 38

Dallas 33, Washington 19

Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday’s Game

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6 Game

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 4 2 .667 —

Toronto 3 2 .600 ½

Brooklyn 3 4 .429 1½

New York 2 3 .400 1½

Philadelphia 2 4 .333 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 4 2 .667 —

Washington 4 2 .667 —

Charlotte 3 3 .500 1

Miami 2 3 .400 1½

Atlanta 1 6 .143 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 5 2 .714 —

Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½

Indiana 3 3 .500 1½

Cleveland 3 4 .429 2

Chicago 1 4 .200 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 5 1 .833 —

Houston 5 2 .714 ½

San Antonio 4 2 .667 1

New Orleans 3 3 .500 2

Dallas 1 6 .143 4½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 4 2 .667 —

Minnesota 3 3 .500 1

Utah 3 3 .500 1

Denver 3 3 .500 1

Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —

Golden State 4 3 .571 1

L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½

Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½

Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

New Orleans 123, Cleveland 101

Boston 96, Miami 90

Memphis 103, Houston 89

Oklahoma City 101, Chicago 69

Philadelphia 112, Dallas 110

Utah 96, L.A. Lakers 81

Portland 114, Phoenix 107

Detroit 95, L.A. Clippers 87

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Charlotte 120, Orlando 113

Denver 124, Brooklyn 111

Washington 110, Sacramento 83

New York 114, Cleveland 95

Detroit 115, Golden State 107

Monday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30

San Antonio at Boston, 7:30

Charlotte at Memphis, 8

Orlando at New Orleans, 8

Philadelphia at Houston, 8

Dallas at Utah, 9

Toronto at Portland, 10

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7

Indiana at Cleveland, 7

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7

Phoenix at Washington, 7

Chicago at Miami, 7:30

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30

Houston at New York, 8

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Memphis, 8

Portland at Utah, 9

Toronto at Denver, 9

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31

Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33

Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40

Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35

Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29

Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36

Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44

Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31

Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50

Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 33 27

N.Y. Islanders 11 6 4 1 13 39 35

Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31

Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41

Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30

N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28

Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31

Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32

Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34

Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31

Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34

Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20

Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19

Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25

Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33

Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33

San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26

Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33

Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 4, Columbus 1

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Nashville 2

Colorado 6, Chicago 3

Washington 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday’s Results

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Boston at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8

Dallas at Vancouver, 10

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30

Toronto at Anaheim, 10

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s RESULTS

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Conference Semifinals

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0

MONDAY’S GAMES

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY NOV. 5

New York City FC at Columbus, TBA

Portland at Houston, TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1523 1

2. Georgia (2) 8-0 1465 3

3. Ohio St. 7-1 1332 6

4. Wisconsin 8-0 1256 5

5. Notre Dame 7-1 1254 9

6. Clemson 7-1 1196 7

7. Penn St. 7-1 1189 2

8. Oklahoma 7-1 1147 10

9. Miami 7-0 1075 8

10. TCU 7-1 942 4

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 936 11

12. Washington 7-1 874 12

13. Virginia Tech 7-1 837 13

14. Iowa St. 6-2 670 25

15. UCF 7-0 654 18

16. Auburn 6-2 576 19

17. Southern Cal 7-2 562 21

18. Stanford 6-2 434 20

19. LSU 6-2 338 23

20. NC State 6-2 333 14

21. Mississippi St. 6-2 279 NR

22. Memphis 7-1 270 24

23. Arizona 6-2 204 NR

24. Michigan St. 6-2 136 16

25. Washington St. 7-2 122 15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (65) 8-0 1625 1

2. Georgia 8-0 1549 3

3. Ohio State 7-1 1426 6

4. Wisconsin 8-0 1418 5

5. Clemson 7-1 1295 7

6. Miami (Fla.) 7-0 1238 8

7. Penn State 7-1 1221 2

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1212 10

9. Oklahoma 7-1 1192 9

10. Oklahoma State 7-1 1000 12

11. Washington 7-1 977 11

12. TCU 7-1 944 4

13. Virginia Tech 7-1 878 13

14. Central Florida 7-0 727 17

15. Auburn 6-2 622 19

16. Iowa State 6-2 571 NR

17. Southern California 7-2 560 21

18. Stanford 6-2 494 20

19. North Carolina State 6-2 382 15

20. LSU 6-2 372 23

21. Memphis 7-1 288 NR

22. Mississippi State 6-2 210 NR

23. South Florida 7-1 193 14

24. Michigan 6-2 176 25

25. Arizona 6-2 153 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 145, Washington State 127, South Carolina 53, Kentucky 33, Toledo 10, West Virginia 9, Boise State 8, San Diego State 6, Texas A&M 4, Troy 3, Navy 3, Iowa 1.

Saturday’s Scores

EAST

Albright 26, Wilkes 23

Alfred 35, Morrisville St. 7

Alfred St. 18, Mount Ida 8

Amherst 31, Tufts 26

Assumption 68, Stonehill 0

Bates 27, Colby 24

Becker 14, Nichols 13

Brockport 33, Buffalo St. 0

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

California (Pa.) 31, Mercyhurst 21

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

College of NJ 20, William Paterson 0

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

Curry 17, Endicott 7

Delaware Valley 35, Lebanon Valley 0

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Edinboro 69, Seton Hill 20

Elon 19, Villanova 14

Fairmont St. 34, W. Virginia St. 27

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Framingham St. 34, Mass.-Dartmouth 14

Franklin & Marshall 36, Moravian 14

Gettysburg 29, Susquehanna 21

Grove City 25, Geneva 7

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Hillsdale 37, Alderson-Broaddus 31

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

Husson 70, Anna Maria 13

Indiana (Pa.) 42, Gannon 26

Ithaca 14, Utica 0

Johns Hopkins 31, Muhlenberg 24

Juniata 38, Dickinson 14

Kean 27, Christopher Newport 7

King’s (Pa.) 18, FDU-Florham 15

LIU Post 41, Pace 14

Lake Erie 45, Kentucky Wesleyan 27

Lock Haven 27, Bloomsburg 24

Lycoming 35, Misericordia 17

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Merrimack 41, St. Anselm 3

Millersville 59, Cheyney 7

Missouri 52, UConn 12

New Haven 20, American International 19

Notre Dame Coll. 17, Charleston (WV) 12

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Penn 17, Brown 7

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Plymouth St. 17, Westfield St. 0

RPI 21, St. Lawrence 17

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

S. Connecticut 45, Bentley 42

SUNY Maritime 61, Castleton 7

Salisbury 33, Rowan 0

Shepherd 45, WV Wesleyan 14

Shippensburg 27, Kutztown 13

Slippery Rock 24, Clarion 9

St. Francis (Pa.) 36, Robert Morris 7

St. John Fisher 35, Cortland St. 28

Thomas More 21, Bethany (WV) 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

Trinity (Conn.) 27, Middlebury 5

Tuskegee 45, Central St. (Ohio) 0

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27, 2OT

Ursinus 28, McDaniel 21

W. Connecticut 55, Fitchburg St. 34

W. New England 35, Salve Regina 26

WPI 24, MIT 21

Washington & Jefferson 21, St. Vincent 3

Waynesburg 34, Thiel 7

Wesley 26, Montclair St. 7

Wesleyan (Conn.) 21, Bowdoin 10

West Chester 31, East Stroudsburg 26

West Liberty 44, Concord 14

Westminster (Pa.) 21, Carnegie-Mellon 7

Williams 24, Hamilton 6

Winston-Salem 27, Shaw 21, OT

Worcester St. 48, Mass. Maritime 0

Yale 23, Columbia 6

SOUTH

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Averett 12, Maryville (Tenn.) 7

Belhaven 63, Louisiana College 46

Benedict 17, Albany St. (Ga.) 12

Berry 35, Birmingham-Southern 18

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

Bluefield South 17, Union (Ky.) 7

Bowie St. 86, Lincoln (Pa.) 14

Brevard 58, NC Wesleyan 42

Carson-Newman 27, Tusculum 7

Catawba 45, Limestone 28

Catholic 10, Norwich 7

Centre 28, Millsaps 13

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Cumberlands 21, St. Andrews 14

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Faulkner 49, Warner 35

Fayetteville St. 28, Livingstone 26

Ferrum 19, Methodist 14

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Fort Valley St. 52, Morehouse 7

Frostburg St. 35, S. Virginia 3

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

Gallaudet 28, Dean 7

Georgetown (Ky.) 31, Campbellsville 24, 2OT

Georgia 42, Florida 7

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Guilford 49, Bridgewater (Va.) 23

Hampden-Sydney 38, Emory & Henry 30

Houston 28, South Florida 24

Howard 28, SC State 20

Huntingdon 52, Greensboro 7

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48, 3OT

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Kentucky Christian 30, Cincinnati Christian 6

Kentucky St. 32, Lane 5

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Lindsey Wilson 35, Bethel (Tenn.) 17

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

North Alabama 20, Delta St. 7

Point (Ga.) 40, Ave Maria 17

Reinhardt 44, Pikeville 21

Rhodes 28, Sewanee 10

Sam Houston St. 33, SE Louisiana 23

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Shenandoah 50, Apprentice 15

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

St. Augustine’s 24, Johnson C. Smith 0

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

UAB 30, Southern Miss. 12

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

UNC-Pembroke 14, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Virginia St. 26, Chowan 23

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Virginia Union 37, Elizabeth City St. 21

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

West Alabama 35, West Florida 18

Widener 20, Stevenson 14

Wingate 44, Newberry 20

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

MIDWEST

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

Albion 48, Wis. Lutheran 14

Ashland 30, Wayne (Mich.) 10

Augsburg 35, Hamline 28

Avila 34, Mid-Am Nazarene 27

Baker 49, Cent. Methodist 0

Baldwin-Wallace 52, Capital 34

Benedictine (Ill.) 61, Concordia (Ill.) 32

Benedictine (Kan.) 42, William Penn 29

Carthage 45, Millikin 27

Case Reserve 45, Washington (Md.) 28

Central 65, Loras 24

Chicago 49, Ripon 36

Colorado Mines 27, Chadron St. 15

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Taylor 14

Concordia (Moor.) 35, Carleton 12

Concordia (Neb.) 38, Dakota Wesleyan 16

Concordia (Wis.) 26, Rockford 20

Cornell (Iowa) 52, Knox 51, OT

Dayton 27, Butler 22

DePauw 42, Allegheny 26

Denison 45, Hiram 14

Dickinson St. 28, Dakota St. 25

Doane 13, Hastings 7

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Eureka 40, St. Scholastica 34

Evangel 21, Missouri Valley 0

Ferris St. 24, Northwood (Mich.) 14

Fort Hays St. 34, Emporia St. 7

Franklin 66, Mount St. Joseph 39

Glenville St. 34, Urbana 14

Grand Valley St. 28, N. Michigan 3

Grand View 47, Culver-Stockton 12

Greenville 48, Iowa Wesleyan 41

Gustavus 41, St. Olaf 13

Hanover 37, Defiance 29

Heidelberg 37, Wilmington (Ohio) 14

Hope 50, Kalamazoo 0

Illinois College 30, Grinnell 7

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

Illinois Wesleyan 47, Elmhurst 15

Indianapolis 42, William Jewell 3

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Jamestown 27, Mayville St. 14

John Carroll 24, Muskingum 0

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Kansas Wesleyan 56, Bethany (Kan.) 28

Lakeland 41, Aurora 38

Lawrence 49, Beloit 13

Lindenwood (Mo.) 35, Nebraska-Kearney 31

Luther 36, Coe 28, 3OT

Manchester 48, Earlham 13

Marian (Ind.) 27, Siena Heights 21

Marietta 35, Ohio Northern 28

Martin Luther 44, Crown (Minn.) 28

McKendree 36, Lincoln (Mo.) 12

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Michigan Tech 17, Davenport 10

Minn. St.-Mankato 27, Winona St. 6

Minn. St.-Moorhead 51, Mary 19

Minot St. 42, Minn.-Crookston 35

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

Monmouth (Ill.) 42, Lake Forest 7

Morningside 36, Midland 15

Mount Union 51, Otterbein 14

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

North Central (Ill.) 60, Carroll (Wis.) 21

North Park 20, Augustana (Ill.) 17

Northern St. (SD) 21, St. Cloud St. 16

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31, 3OT

Northwestern (Iowa) 41, Dordt 23

Northwestern (Minn.) 21, Minn.-Morris 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Ohio Dominican 39, Walsh 21

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Ohio Wesleyan 34, Oberlin 26

Olivet 44, Alma 20

Olivet Nazarene 49, Trinity Bible 6

Peru St. 55, Graceland (Iowa) 34

Pittsburg St. 20, NW Missouri St. 10

Rose-Hulman 31, Bluffton 28

S. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Saginaw Valley St. 14, Tiffin 9

Simpson (Iowa) 49, Buena Vista 21

Sioux Falls 21, Augustana (SD) 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

Southwestern (Kan.) 35, Bethel (Kan.) 7

St. Ambrose 35, Robert Morris-Chicago 29

St. Francis (Ind.) 70, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0

St. Mary (Kan.) 41, McPherson 28

St. Norbert 47, Macalester 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 58, Bethel (Minn.) 13

St. Xavier 30, St. Francis (Ill.) 28

Sterling 41, Ottawa, Kan. 7

Tabor 45, Friends 14

Trine 55, Adrian 34

Truman St. 31, Quincy 7

Upper Iowa 31, SW Minnesota St. 20

Valley City St. 66, Presentation 27

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Wartburg 23, Dubuque 0

Washburn 34, Missouri Western 24

Wayne (Neb.) 27, Concordia (St.P.) 23

Westminster (Mo.) 21, Mac Murray 13

Wis.-LaCrosse 27, Wis.-Platteville 20

Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-River Falls 28

Wis.-Stout 55, Wis.-Eau Claire 7

Wis.-Whitewater 35, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Wittenberg 21, Wabash 14

Wooster 51, Kenyon 41

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas Tech 38, East Central 10

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Cent. Oklahoma 48, Cent. Missouri 30

E. Texas Baptist 42, Sul Ross St. 28

Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern (Texas) 7

Harding 42, SE Oklahoma 3

Henderson St. 36, S. Arkansas 30

Hendrix 38, Trinity (Texas) 35

Langston 27, Okla. Panhandle St. 14

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0

Midwestern St. 66, Texas-Permian Basin 8

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

Northeastern St. 32, Missouri Southern 29, 2OT

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

Oklahoma Baptist 28, SW Oklahoma 24

Ouachita 55, Ark.-Monticello 21

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

S. Nazarene 44, NW Oklahoma St. 37

SW Assemblies of God 28, Lyon 13

Southern U. 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Tarleton St. 28, W. Oregon 6

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

Wayland Baptist 54, Texas Wesleyan 24

FAR WEST

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Arizona Christian 56, Texas College 0

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

CSU-Pueblo 40, Western St. (Col.) 7

Carroll (Mont.) 59, Montana St.-Northern 7

Cent. Washington 34, Azusa Pacific 23

Chapman 46, Cal Lutheran 38

Claremont-Mudd 17, La Verne 7

Coll. of Idaho 38, E. Oregon 20

Colorado 44, California 28

Colorado Mesa 77, NM Highlands 14

Dixie St. 54, Adams St. 28

Fort Lewis 44, S. Dakota Tech 35

Humboldt St. 47, Simon Fraser 7

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Linfield 16, Pacific Lutheran 10, OT

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Puget Sound 14, Willamette 13

Redlands 42, Pomona-Pitzer 20

Rocky Mountain 30, Montana Tech 27

S. Oregon 44, Montana Western 19

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

Whittier at Occidental, ccd.

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

First Data 500

Final Results

1. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 505 laps, 58 points.

2. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 505, 48.

3. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 505, 36.

4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 505, 53.

5. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 505, 36.

6. (34) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 505, 31.

7. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 505, 31.

8. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 505, 38.

9. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 505, 31.

10. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 505, 27.

11. (21) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 505, 26.

12. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 505, 33.

13. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 505, 26.

14. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 505, 23.

15. (15) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 505, 22.

16. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 505, 24.

17. (23) Danica Patrick, Ford, 505, 20.

18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 505, 19.

19. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 505, 18.

20. (19) Paul Menard, Chevy, 505, 17.

21. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 505, 16.

22. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 505, 15.

23. (33) Landon Cassill, Ford, 505, 14.

24. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 504, 29.

25. (30) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 504, 12.

26. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 504, 11.

27. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 504, 21.

28. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 503, 9.

29. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 503, 8.

30. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 501, 7.

31. (35) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 501, 6.

32. (32) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 500, 5.

33. (36) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 500, 4.

34. (40) Hermie Sadler, Chevy, 494, 3.

35. (38) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 488, 2.

36. (39) Carl Long, Chevy, accident, 444, 0.

37. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 300, 1.

38. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, rear gear, 274, 1.

39. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, electrical, 187, 1.

40. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, accident, 94, 0, 1.

Formula One

Mexico Grand Prix

Final Results

1. (2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 71 laps, 1:36:26.552, 25 points.

2. (4) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 71, +19.678, 18.

3. (5) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 71, +54.007, 15.

4. (1) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 71, +1:10.078, 12.

5. (6) Esteban Ocon, Force India, 70, +1 lap, 10.

6. (12) Lance Stroll, Williams, 70, +1 lap, 8.

7. (10) Sergio Perez, Force India, 70, +1 lap, 6.

8. (18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 70, +1 lap, 4.

9. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 70, +1 lap, 2.

10. (14) Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 70, +1 lap, 1.

11. (11) Felipe Massa, Williams, 70, +1 lap.

12. (15) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 70, +1 lap.

13. (20) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 70, +1 lap.

14. (17) Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 69, +2 laps.

15. (19) Romain Grosjean, Haas, 69, +2 laps.

Not classified

16. (9) Carlos Sainz, Renault, 59 laps.

17. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 55.

18. (13) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 30.

19. (8) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 24.

20. (7) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 5.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

HSBC Champions

Final Results

Justin Rose (550), $1,660,000 67-68-72-67–274 -14

Brooks Koepka (218), $679,667 64-68-73-71–276 -12

Henrik Stenson (218), $679,667 68-69-69-70–276 -12

Dustin Johnson (218), $679,667 68-63-68-77–276 -12

Rafa Cabrera Bello (105), $288,000 68-70-70-72–280 -8

Kyle Stanley (105), $288,000 71-68-69-72–280 -8

Peter Uihlein (105), $288,000 72-67-69-72–280 -8

Brian Harman (89), $210,000 68-69-70-74–281 -7

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $176,000 68-69-72-73–282 -6

Bernd Wiesberger, $176,000 71-70-70-71–282 -6

Paul Casey (67), $140,000 71-72-69-71–283 -5

Jason Day (67), $140,000 69-74-72-68–283 -5

Tony Finau (67), $140,000 67-72-74-70–283 -5

Tyrrell Hatton (67), $140,000 68-70-71-74–283 -5

Patrick Cantlay (55), $107,900 68-74-69-73–284 -4

Branden Grace (55), $107,900 74-69-72-69–284 -4

Charles Howell III (55), $107,900 72-67-71-74–284 -4

Daisuke Kataoka, $107,900 71-72-69-72–284 -4

Phil Mickelson (55), $107,900 71-72-74-67–284 -4

Ashun Wu, $90,250 67-72-73-73–285 -3

Tommy Fleetwood (48), $90,250 71-70-70-74–285 -3

Hideto Tanihara, $90,250 72-70-74-69–285 -3

Jhonattan Vegas (48), $90,250 70-73-72-70–285 -3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $79,500 65-70-75-76–286 -2

Daniel Berger (37), $79,500 68-71-75-72–286 -2

Poom Saksansin, $79,500 73-70-68-75–286 -2

Pat Perez (37), $79,500 72-69-76-69–286 -2

Chez Reavie (37), $79,500 69-74-71-72–286 -2

Hyun-woo Ryu, $79,500 69-73-69-75–286 -2

Matthew Southgate, $79,500 68-71-74-73–286 -2

SSP Chawrasia, $72,000 72-70-73-72–287 -1

Matt Kuchar (27), $72,000 67-70-72-78–287 -1

Alexander Levy, $72,000 71-71-71-74–287 -1

Alex Noren (27), $72,000 72-72-72-71–287 -1

Thorbjorn Olesen, $72,000 72-73-69-73–287 -1

Russell Henley (22), $68,500 75-68-76-69–288 E

Jon Rahm (22), $68,500 72-74-69-73–288 E

Paul Dunne, $64,500 67-73-70-79–289 +1

Gavin Kyle Green, $64,500 65-74-73-77–289 +1

Marc Leishman (18), $64,500 71-79-68-71–289 +1

WC Liang, $64,500 72-70-73-74–289 +1

Haydn Porteous, $64,500 66-74-74-75–289 +1

Richard Sterne, $64,500 73-72-76-68–289 +1

Richie Ramsay, $60,500 73-71-75-71–290 +2

Xinjun Zhang (13), $60,500 71-77-71-71–290 +2

Ryan Fox, $57,500 71-69-75-76–291 +3

Phachara Khongwatmai, $57,500 69-78-70-74–291 +3

Francesco Molinari (11), $57,500 77-71-72-71–291 +3

Xander Schauffele (11), $57,500 71-75-74-71–291 +3

Lucas Glover (8), $51,875 71-75-76-70–292 +4

Hao Tong Li, $51,875 72-76-71-73–292 +4

Hideki Matsuyama (8), $51,875 74-74-72-72–292 +4

Patrick Reed (8), $51,875 66-70-82-74–292 +4

Charl Schwartzel (8), $51,875 73-70-73-76–292 +4

Adam Scott (8), $51,875 72-72-74-74–292 +4

Hudson Swafford (8), $51,875 70-74-75-73–292 +4

Fabrizio Zanotti, $51,875 73-71-71-77–292 +4

Ross Fisher (6), $48,250 77-70-73-73–293 +5

Chan Kim, $48,250 69-72-72-80–293 +5

David Lipsky, $48,250 69-70-72-82–293 +5

Jordan L Smith, $48,250 69-73-74-77–293 +5

Wesley Bryan (5), $46,750 77-72-71-74–294 +6

Bill Haas (5), $46,750 71-73-76-74–294 +6

Scott Hend, $46,750 71-68-78-77–294 +6

Adam Hadwin (4), $46,125 69-74-79-73–295 +7

Mike Hendry, $46,125 73-75-71-76–295 +7

Matthew Griffin, $45,625 68-77-74-77–296 +8

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $45,625 71-71-77-77–296 +8

Zecheng Dou (4), $45,125 71-76-75-75–297 +9

Si Woo Kim (4), $45,125 71-71-79-76–297 +9

Thomas Pieters (3), $44,625 75-79-69-76–299 +11

Graeme Storm, $44,625 75-74-75-75–299 +11

Yan Wei Liu, $44,250 72-73-77-78–300 +12

Ashley Hall, $44,000 74-71-80-76–301 +13

Andrew Dodt, $43,750 74-79-74-77–304 +16

Brandon Stone, $43,500 78-87-68-75–308 +20

Yi Cao, $43,250 74-83-79-75–311 +23

Champions Tour

Powershares Championship

FINAL RESULTS

x-Bernhard Langer, $305,000 69-69-67–205 -11

Miguel Angel Jim?nez, $180,000 68-70-67–205 -11

David Toms, $144,800 66-72-69–207 -9

Scott McCarron, $119,000 70-69-69–208 -8

Fred Funk, $84,333 74-68-68–210 -6

Billy Andrade, $84,333 69-70-71–210 -6

Doug Garwood, $84,333 71-69-70–210 -6

Paul Broadhurst, $55,500 71-71-69–211 -5

Jerry Kelly, $55,500 72-70-69–211 -5

Jeff Maggert, $55,500 66-73-72–211 -5

Gene Sauers, $55,500 74-68-69–211 -5

Glen Day, $45,000 73-71-68–212 -4

Scott Dunlap, $45,000 68-72-72–212 -4

Scott Parel, $45,000 74-69-69–212 -4

Kenny Perry, $45,000 72-68-72–212 -4

David Frost, $38,000 71-71-71–213 -3

Billy Mayfair, $38,000 75-70-68–213 -3

Jesper Parnevik, $38,000 67-74-72–213 -3

Stephen Ames, $28,000 73-71-70–214 -2

Tom Lehman, $28,000 74-68-72–214 -2

Joey Sindelar, $28,000 69-73-72–214 -2

Marco Dawson, $21,000 71-74-70–215 -1

Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 70-70-75–215 -1

Vijay Singh, $21,000 73-68-74–215 -1

Jeff Sluman, $21,000 70-71-74–215 -1

Kirk Triplett, $21,000 73-69-73–215 -1

Colin Montgomerie, $17,800 74-71-72–217 +1

Kevin Sutherland, $17,800 74-74-69–217 +1

Olin Browne, $14,486 75-74-69–218 +2

Joe Durant, $14,486 71-78-69–218 +2

Mike Goodes, $14,486 71-76-71–218 +2

Steve Flesch, $14,486 72-75-71–218 +2

Paul Goydos, $14,486 71-71-76–218 +2

David McKenzie, $14,486 76-70-72–218 +2

Duffy Waldorf, $14,486 74-68-76–218 +2

Tom Byrum, $11,250 73-71-75–219 +3

Jay Haas, $11,250 73-74-72–219 +3

Corey Pavin, $11,250 72-73-74–219 +3

Tom Pernice Jr., $11,250 76-72-71–219 +3

Tommy Armour III, $9,200 73-74-73–220 +4

Todd Hamilton, $9,200 77-73-70–220 +4

Jerry Smith, $9,200 75-71-74–220 +4

Rod Spittle, $9,200 72-75-73–220 +4

Esteban Toledo, $9,200 77-71-72–220 +4

Scott Verplank, $9,200 75-73-72–220 +4

Woody Austin, $7,200 72-70-79–221 +5

Carlos Franco, $7,200 73-70-78–221 +5

Lee Janzen, $7,200 74-69-78–221 +5

Brandt Jobe, $7,200 78-71-72–221 +5

Michael Allen, $6,200 77-74-71–222 +6

Fran Quinn, $5,800 70-78-80–228 +12

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby Malaysia

Final Results

Cristie Kerr, $270,000 70-63-65-71–269 -15

Danielle Kang, $127,016 68-67-69-66–270 -14

Jacqui Concolino, $127,016 68-68-67-67–270 -14

Shanshan Feng, $127,016 66-65-68-71–270 -14

Brooke M. Henderson, $58,391 70-69-68-64–271 -13

Nelly Korda, $58,391 68-68-70-65–271 -13

Sung Hyun Park, $58,391 68-69-67-67–271 -13

Stacy Lewis, $58,391 71-66-66-68–271 -13

In Gee Chun, $38,776 72-66-68-66–272 -12

Sei Young Kim, $38,776 69-65-68-70–272 -12

Lydia Ko, $33,072 64-72-70-67–273 -11

Madelene Sagstrom, $33,072 66-66-73-68–273 -11

Lizette Salas, $28,161 72-68-66-68–274 -10

So Yeon Ryu, $28,161 72-67-66-69–274 -10

Sarah Jane Smith, $28,161 74-65-65-70–274 -10

Charley Hull, $24,998 72-67-71-65–275 -9

Suzann Pettersen, $23,174 67-69-71-69–276 -8

Carlota Ciganda, $23,174 70-66-69-71–276 -8

Megan Khang, $20,984 72-69-68-68–277 -7

Gaby Lopez, $20,984 68-68-71-70–277 -7

Eun-Hee Ji, $20,984 66-72-68-71–277 -7

Marina Alex, $19,524 71-70-69-68–278 -6

Azahara Munoz, $17,769 72-65-73-69–279 -5

Su Oh, $17,769 65-71-72-71–279 -5

Brittany Lincicome, $17,769 69-67-70-73–279 -5

Candie Kung, $17,769 67-69-70-73–279 -5

Caroline Masson, $16,148 70-72-66-72–280 -4

Nicole Broch Larsen, $14,342 72-72-72-65–281 -3

Minjee Lee, $14,342 68-73-72-68–281 -3

Aditi Ashok, $14,342 70-73-69-69–281 -3

Angel Yin, $14,342 73-73-65-70–281 -3

Lee-Anne Pace, $14,342 73-70-67-71–281 -3

Cheyenne Woods, $11,465 72-71-71-68–282 -2

Haru Nomura, $11,465 70-68-75-69–282 -2

Ariya Jutanugarn, $11,465 72-72-68-70–282 -2

Brittany Altomare, $11,465 70-70-71-71–282 -2

Gerina Piller, $11,465 73-67-70-72–282 -2

Karine Icher, $11,465 69-69-70-74–282 -2

Angela Stanford, $9,671 70-73-76-65–284 E

Moriya Jutanugarn, $9,671 68-69-75-72–284 E

Anna Nordqvist, $8,759 71-75-70-69–285 +1

Kim Kaufman, $8,759 74-69-72-70–285 +1

Brittany Lang, $8,759 69-72-71-73–285 +1

Mi Hyang Lee, $7,481 71-72-72-71–286 +2

Pornanong Phatlum, $7,481 70-75-69-72–286 +2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $7,481 70-70-73-73–286 +2

Chella Choi, $7,481 73-69-67-77–286 +2

Jane Park, $7,481 71-70-66-79–286 +2

Peiyun Chien, $6,523 73-71-72-71–287 +3

Alison Lee, $6,523 74-74-65-74–287 +3

Austin Ernst, $6,113 73-71-69-75–288 +4

Sandra Gal, $6,113 72-67-74-75–288 +4

Jeong Eun Lee, $5,565 78-68-74-69–289 +5

Mirim Lee, $5,565 71-74-71-73–289 +5

Jessica Korda, $5,565 70-74-70-75–289 +5

Mo Martin, $5,565 70-71-72-76–289 +5

Amy Yang, $5,018 76-67-77-70–290 +6

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $5,018 69-72-78-71–290 +6

Mi Jung Hur, $4,593 77-71-72-71–291 +7

Michelle Wie, $4,593 74-70-74-73–291 +7

Olafia Kristinsdottir, $4,593 74-67-73-77–291 +7

Alena Sharp, $4,333 71-74-75-72–292 +8

Ayako Uehara, $4,333 75-70-73-74–292 +8

a-Winnie Ng 72-70-75-76–293 +9

Tiffany Joh, $4,151 78-73-70-74–295 +11

Jennifer Song, $4,151 72-68-78-77–295 +11

a-Natasha Andrea Oon 72-73-79-73–297 +13

Michelle Koh, $4,014 75-74-76-74–299 +15

Cydney Clanton, $3,924 71-77-76-76–300 +16

Aretha Pan, $3,786 79-73-75-74–301 +17

Kelly Tan, $3,786 82-67-75-77–301 +17

Paula Reto, $3,650 78-76-73-75–302 +18

Nur Durriyah, $3,605 72-78-79-75–304 +20

Yani Tseng, $3,557 79-77-76-76–308 +24

a-Liyana Durisic 77-74-79-78–308 +24

a-Zulaikah Nurziana 81-76-81-84–322 +38

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Washington G Carrick Felix and F Markieff Morris one game for leaving the bench area during an altercation and fined Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr. $15,000 for aggressively entering an altercation.

Hockey

National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Marcus Hogberg from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Thomas Ebbing to Brampton (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Michael Houser from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Pete Fitzgerald as emergency backup.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Thomas Hodges as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Alex Vazzano as emergency backup.

College

FLORIDA — Announced football coach Jim McElwain has reached an agreement to leave the school. Named Randy Shannon interim football coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

College Athletics

CROSS COUNTRY

OAC CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Otterbein 51, 2. John Carroll 68, 3. Mount Union 69, 4. Ohio Northern 100, 5. Baldwin Wallace 124, 6. Muskingum 167, 7. Heidelberg 179, 8. Capital 193, 9. Wilmington 272.

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Ohio Northern 33, 2. Mount Union 61, 3. John Carroll 64, 4. Otterbein 85, 5. Baldwin Wallace 130, 6. Heidelberg 140, 7. Capital 227, 8. Wilmington 235, 9. Muskingum 270

HCAC CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Rose-Hulman 56. 2, Manchester 60. 3, Bluffton 63. 4, Earlham 94. 5, Franklin 127. 6, Hanover 179. 7, Anderson 187. 8, Transylvania 197. 9, Mount St. Joseph 233.

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1. Rose-Hulman 52. 2, Hanover 75. 3, Earlham 78. 4, Manchester 113. 5, Anderson 114. 6, Bluffton 118. 7, Franklin 122. 8, Mount St. Joseph 250. 9, Defiance 290.

MEN’S SOCCER

Transylania 2, Bluffton 0

Marietta 1, Ohio Northern 1

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton 3, Earlham 0

Bluffton 3, Illinois Tech 0

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Transylania 1, Bluffton 0

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference quarterfinals

LOCAL & AREA

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

H-L Preseason Meeting

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.

P-G Volleyball Club

PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Please send your letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

