Prep football: Playoff pairings are set

Rematches will the theme of the state football playoffs as four of the area’s seven teams who qualified for postseason play will be squaring off for the second time this season.

McComb and Leipsic, who clashed in a Week 6 Blanchard Valley Conference matchup, will tee it up once again when the Vikings (7-3) make a return trip to McComb (8-2) on Friday for a Division VII, Region 26 regional quarterfinal. McComb won the earlier contest 29-14 and went on to earn a share of the BVC title with Liberty-Benton.

Carey and Wynford will also be squaring off for the second time when they meet Friday in a Division VI, Region 22 quarterfinal. Carey also travled to Wynford in Week 5 for a Northern 10 Conference game between the two schools. Wynford came out on top in that matchup, 37-20.

The lower bracket of the Region 26 playoffs features an all-area cast. In addition to McComb’s game with Leipsic, Mohawk travles to Pandora-Gilboa in a matchup of 8-2 teams. P-G ended up third in the final Region 26 Harbin rankings; Mohawk was sixth.

Liberty-Benton finished No. 1 in the Division VI, Region 22 rankings and, in another all-area matchup, will host Ada (7-3) on Friday in its first-round game. Ada clinched the eighth and final berth in the Region 22 playoffs, amassing 12.000 total points and edging No. 9 Ashland Crestviw (11.9500) by .0500 of a point for the final qualifying spot.

Unlike past years, all prep football playoff games until the state finals will be held on Friday nights this season. Higher seeded teams will host all first-round games; after that, playoff sites will be determined by the OHSAA.

OHSAA Playoffs

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Region 2

8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 3

8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)

6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)

7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)

6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)

5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)

Region 6

8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)

6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)

5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Region 8

8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)

7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)

5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)

Division III

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Region 10

8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)

7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)

6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)

5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)

Region 11

8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)

7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)

6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)

Region 12

8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)

6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)

5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)

7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)

6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)

5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)

Region 14

8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)

6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)

5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)

Region 15

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)

6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)

7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)

5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

Division V

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Region 18

8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)

7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)

6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)

5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)

Region 19

8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)

5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)

Region 20

8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)

5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)

7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)

6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

Region 22

8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)

7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)

5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)

Region 23

8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)

5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)

5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)

Division VII

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)

Region 26

8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)

6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)

6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)

Region 28

8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)

