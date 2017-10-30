Prep soccer: Bluffton advances to regional tourney

By ANDY WOLF

KALIDA — Hopes of a second straight district title looked awfully grim when Bluffton missed its first two penalty kicks and Kalida hit its first three.

That was until Dakota Clymer saved the match.

Clymer’s do-or-die performance extended the contest and shifted it in Bluffton’s favor as the Pirates prevailed 2-1 thanks to winning a 4-3 shootout in Saturday’s Division III boys soccer district final at Kalida.

“I wasn’t really thinking ‘I need to make a save,'” Clymer said. “I’m more thinking ‘man, I’m nervous.'”

The Pirates (12-5-2) advance to meet Ottawa Hills, which defeated Archbold 2-1, in the regional semifinals 6 p.m. Wednesday at Findlay High School.

Bluffton and Kalida played to a 1-1 draw through regulation.

Neither team capitalized on what rare chances there were in the two scoreless 15-minute overtime periods, sending the match to penalty kicks.

The team that scored the most goals after five penalty kicks would win the match.

Kalida (11-7-3), shooting last, could have sealed the win with a goal on either of its final two attempts.

“When you get to the PK, it’s always going to be the same — it’s a crapshoot,” Kalida coach Mark Czubik said. “You can’t simulate the pressure the kids are under, taking a kick. You don’t know what’s going through their mind. You just try to get them relaxed as much as possible.”

Clymer denied Kalida on the first try, diving to his right to deflect a low shot by Evan Roebke.

After Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker nailed a clutch goal to tie at 3-3, Kalida’s Grant Laudick sailed one over the crossbar on the Wildcats’ fifth attempt which sent the match into sudden victory.

Bluffton freshman Simon Derstine stepped up and rocketed one to the left side and past Kalida goalie Brayden Recker.

Kalida’s Carter Moore sent another one high over the crossbar, cementing a Bluffton win.

“Well, at the beginning I wasn’t really knowing what was going on,” said Clymer, who didn’t see the ball go over the crossbar. “But when I saw my team running towards me I knew we won and I was really happy.”

Bluffton coach Steve Smucker said Clymer previously made clutch saves on penalty kicks against Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf.

“He is a kid, if we had most improved he’s the one,” Smucker said. “At the start of the season he was definitely not the player he is right now. He is super.”

Smucker also noted Derstine’s goal was his first ever.

“It’s the first time I’ve really seen him smile after a match,” Smucker joked about Derstine.

But Bluffton wasn’t wearing a Pirate smile early in the shootout.

Matt Dawes went first but kicked it right to Recker, who pounced on the ball as it spun in front of the goal line.

After Kalida’s Trent Guisinger scored easily to the right of Clymer, Jesse Montel missed off the crossbar for Bluffton. The Wildcats extended a seemingly insurmountable shootout lead at 2-0 when Connor Krouse scored, again to the right of Clymer.

Braden Conrad finally put the Pirates on the board, going right side past Recker.

“I’m walking up there, I’ve got the idea in my head. I know what’s going on,” Conrad said. “I’ve done this 100 times. I know exactly where I want to put the ball. I’m going to walk up there and I’m going to do it.”

His goal was matched by Kevin Hamburg to put Kalida up 3-1, meaning Bluffton had to score twice and get two stops to stay in it.

Jordan Sieferd and Tristan Smucker each came through with Bluffton goals, allowing the match to continue and Clymer’s stops to be as clutch.

“It was a highly competitive match against a first class opponent,” Steve Smucker said. “We know Kalida is always going to have a strong side. I felt like our team played very well.

“We’ve been talking about that the last couple weeks. We still want to get better at what we’re doing. When it comes down to PKs, it can be anyone’s. I felt really fortunate to get the result today, but wow, what a match.”

Czubik shared the same sentiments.

“Two evenly-matched teams tonight,” he said. “It’s unfortunate one has to go home. Bluffton, give compliments to them. They’re a good quality opponent.”

In regulation, Bluffton dominated possession early on, keeping the ball mostly on the half with Kalida’s goal but unable to get any good touches in the penalty box.

That was until Collin Oglesbee continued a transition opportunity and lofted the ball to an open Conrad in the penalty box.

Conrad struck the ball out of midair and straight into the goal to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead at the 13:37 mark in the first half.

“Jonathon Shriner took the ball in the center, the defender stepped to him so I had 5-10 yards of space in any given direction,” said Conrad, who came off the bench. “I realized I could do anything I needed to to get off the shot.”

That score stood until the Kalida’s Gabe Hovest, on an assist from Guisinger, pelted one inside the right post and past a diving Clymer just 13 minutes into the second half.

The second straight district title has an extra bit of specialty for this Pirates squad which lost 11 letterwinners off last year’s district championship team.

“That’s the thing we’ve been working for since the beginning of the year,” Conrad said. “On Day 1, coach Smucker told us ‘I want to come back and I want to win the district title again.’ Being able to do it after losing (11) seniors, it’s incredible.

“We’re hungry. We’re going to go as far as we can go.”

goals: (Blu) Braden Conrad. (Kal) Gabe Hovest. Assists: (Blu) Collin Oglesbee. (Kal) Trent Guisinger.

records: Bluffton 12-5-2, Kalida 11-6-3.

