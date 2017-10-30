Prep soccer: L-B continues mastery of Falcons

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

Liberty-Benton’s Savanah Richards was scoring district-final goals as a freshman.

So, for the junior captain to make an impact in Saturday’s Division III title game was expected.

Richards’ first chance came five minutes in when Alexis Rickenbacher, on a counterattack following a blocked Reygan Frey shot, played a ball in the middle of the field, made a move toward her defender and then toward the box before belting a goal into the upper-left half of the net.

Richards scored again less than 10 minutes later in leading the Eagles (14-3-2) to a 2-0 win over Riverdale and claim the school’s third straight district girls soccer title at Elmer Graham Stadium.

“We played in the regular season, we were up in that game, they came back and beat us,” L-B coach Mark Pagano said of the rematch of a North Central Ohio Soccer Association contest.

“So that was the message at halftime, even going in with a 2-0 lead, that we had to play like we were down a goal because we knew they were gonna come and play really really hard, like they always do.”

Liberty-Benton will play Coldwater, a 2-1 winner over Kalida in another Saturday district final, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal at Lima Senior.

Now having beat Riverdale (13-3-3) in three consecutive district title games, L-B was faced with a predicament it hadn’t been forced to deal with against the Falcons on this stage — possession wasn’t easy to come by.

Typically, the Eagles relentlessly worked the midfield before finding the one gap in the defense and it had the goal-scorers to finish. This year, Riverdale used some of the same formula against L-B.

“They did out-possess us a little bit in this game, but we took advantage of some of those open spaces, getting the ball to Savanah,” Pagano said.

Richards got her second goal by finding space near the box in the middle of the field, opted against a lateral pass and rocketed a shot out of junior captain keeper Katy Miller’s reach and into the upper left corner again.

“I think, for as young of a team as we are this year, it really boosted our confidence a lot,” Richards said of L-B’s five freshmen and three sophomores starters. “Because we started off kind of shaky and they were really dominating us in the beginning.”

Despite getting opportunities over the top and into the Eagles’ box via the long ball, the Falcons were never able to generate consistent, dangerous shots, and as a result, unable to punish L-B for leaking out on the other end.

“Nope,” Riverdale coach Andrew Snook said when asked if the plan was to attack L-B’s defense over the top.

“Their defense sits deep, that’s not what we wanna do at all. Their defense sits deep, they clear the ball first time. We know what they do, you can’t play direct on that team.

“We watched film and we knew that their forwards were going to be opportunistic, put us under pressure and basically just want us to make mistakes and create opportunities for them and ultimately that’s what happened.”

The Falcons did generate seven shots on goal, the first of which was Frey’s blocked shot that led to Richards’ first goal. The Eagles had five shots overall and just three on frame.

Riverdale, which beat L-B during the regular season, is forced to wait another year before getting a district title, but it added a North Central Ohio Soccer Association crown in what was its third season in a decade reaching the 13-win threshold.

“Yeah, we fell short in the district tournament, but we’re still champs. We won the regular season, we got our first title, and falling short again, it’s hard but it’s a successful season. We got something on our banner, finally. There’s no reason to hang your head,” Snook said.

“There’s nothing I’m gonna be able to tell the seniors that’s gonna make this feel better. But those three (senior) captains, gave me everything for four years. I have no words for expressing what the captains have meant to me. I wish I could give them this win, they’ve given me everything.”

The Eagles’ defense, which extended its school-record to 13 shutouts this season and has outscored its opponents 35-1 in the past eight games, deserves as much credit for Riverdale’s offensive struggles as anything.

Senior Carson Garlock has been the rock of the backline, while freshmen Taylor Ward, Alexis Rickenbacher and Jayde Bailey did not back down from Riverdale’s physicality and cleared the ball at almost every turn. Freshman keeper Sophie Aschemeier led the effort with seven saves.

“Us and Riverdale, we know it’s always going to be a very competitive and very hard-fought game. We have come out, for the most part, on top but that’s never a given because we know what kind of a quality program they have,” Pagano said.

“I assume it’s going to be the same next year and every year because of the quality of team that Riverdale has and the quality that Liberty-Benton has.”

GOALS: (L-B) Savanah Richards 2. ASSISTS: Alexis Rickenbacher. SHOTS-ON-GOAL: Liberty-Benton 3, Riverdale 7. SAVES: (L-B) Sophie Aschemeier 7; (Riv) Katy Miller 1.

RECORDS: Liberty-Benton 14-3-2, Riverdale 13-3-3.

