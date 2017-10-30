Prep volleyball: Coldwater ends O-G’s tourney run

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

KALIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf volleyball coach Ann Ellerbrock could easily have invoked the words of the late football coach Dennis Green when speaking of Coldwater after Saturday’s Division III district championship volleyball match:

“They were who we thought they were.”

Indeed, after a bit of a slow start, the Cavaliers, ranked No. 1 in the final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, took care of business and beat the No. 7 Titans 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 at Kalida.

Coldwater will take a 24-1 record into Thursday’s regional semifinal against Marion Pleasant at Lake High School. O-G finished the season at 21-4, with two of their losses coming to the Cavaliers.

“We saw them at the beginning of the season at the Coldwater Invitational when we opened up; they beat us,” Ellerbrock said. “We went and watched them play when they played Ottoville and then when they played Minster. We knew they didn’t have very many weak links or very many flaws and we knew we’d have to play a heck of a game to (win). We just wanted to give them a good game.

“We’re not hanging our heads. I think we made them earn every point, and I can’t fault the effort from our team.”

Cavaliers coach Nikki Etzler said she expected a battle and got one.

“We did it as a team, that’s for sure,” she said. “We took care of our strategy, which was great. As a coaching staff, we give them the strategy, and for them to execute it, that was incredible for us. We were excited about using really aggressive serving and utilizing our middle in transition, so we had a pretty aggressive block on there.

“Our defense has really been so good this whole year. They’re really gritty and they get after it. … That’s a really good team on the other side of the net. We knew it was going to be a good contest tonight.”

The Titans let Coldwater know early that they were prepared to play by jumping out to a 9-5 lead in the first set behind two kills apiece from Carly Alt and freshman Maddie White.

The Cavaliers then got going behind hard-hitting senior Tasha Kahlig, who smashed four of her five kills in the set during a stretch in which Coldwater moved out to a 15-11 lead.

“We just knew that we had to take care of our side,” Kahlig said. “It was just the little things. We didn’t start off too strong, but we knew we had to get going if we wanted it to turn out the way we wanted it to turn out.”

O-G led 23-22, but a block and a kill by Allison Sudhoff and a Kahlig kill closed out the set.

Coldwater fell behind 4-3 in the second set but never trailed after going up 7-4. The Titans, however, never trailed by more than four points.

Ellerbrock joined Etzler in crediting the Cavaliers’ defense with being a difference maker.

“They pass so well,” she said. “When I felt we had a small seam, a small opening, that normally against other teams (the ball) would fall and become a kill for us, they’d have someone just diving in there and make a defensive play.”

Taylor Alt knocked down 15 kills for O-G with Kendra Kahle handing out 29 assists, Brooke Kleman making 30 digs and Erica Annesser four blocks.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (21-4)

SERVING: Erica Anneser 13-13, Brooke Kleman 13-13, Claire Eiden 12-12. ACES: Eiden 2, Kleman. KILLS: Taylor Alt 15, Carly Alt 5, Maddie White 4. SPIKING: T. Alt 31-37, C. Alt 22-27, Kleman 14-14. ASSISTS: Kendra Kahle 29, Kleman 3. SETTING: Kahle 97-100, Kleman 11-12. DIGS: Kleman 30, T. Alt & C. Alt 14, Kahle 13. BLOCKS: Annesser 4, T. Alt 3.

COLDwATER (24-1)

ACES: Katie Alig 3, Taylor Siefring, Olivia Harlemert, Tasha Kahlig. KILLS: Kahlig 14, Lauren Gilliland, Allison Sudhoff 8. ASSISTS: Elena Knapke 29. SERVE RECEPTIONS: Alig 10-11, Kahlig 16-17. DIGS: Kahlig 14, Siefring 13, Alig 12, Harlemert 10. BLOCKS: Kahlig & Gilliland 4, Sudhoff 3.

