UF sports: Volleyball improves to 22-4

The University of Findlay volleyball team racked up another Great Midwest Athletic Conference win as the Oilers whipped Cedarville 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 on Saturday.

The Oilers (22-4, 13-1 GMAC) hit .365 in the match and received 10 kills apiece from Amanda Winner and Izzy Murphy. Molly Hammersmith added nine kills while Shelby Kin (Carey) had six.

Kara Scherger (New Riegel) led the defense with 12 digs while Ally Duncan recorded 10.

Hailee Olson had a solid all-around match with 35 assists, seven digs, four aces, three blocks and two kills while Madison Moore had five blocks and four kills.

Arlington grad Lauren Willow led Cedarville with five kills.

The Oilers host Kentucky Wesleyan for a GMAC match on Friday night.

Soccer reaches semis

The University of Findlay’s Josh Dickinson scored a pair of goals to power the Oilers to a 3-1 win over Trevecca Nazarene in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal match at DeHaven Field.

Marcel Munger scored the other goal for the Oilers (13-5).

Dickinson, Josh Burton and junior Ryan Moreno recorded assists for UF, which was outshot in the contest 17-15.

UF goalkeeper Grady Stewart recorded nine saves in getting the win.

The Oilers will play Davis & Elkins in Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. tournament semifinal at Muskingum College.

Barnes gets 3 wins

The University of Findlay’s women’s swimming and diving team won nine events to score a 163-137 win over Saginaw Valley State at Sink Natatorium Saturday.

The Cardinals topped the Oilers men 163-137.

Emma Barnes was a triple winner in the women’s meet as she won the 500 freestyle (5:15.48), 200 individual medley (2:12.16) and 200 free (1:57.3).

Amanda Stiegal (100 free), Sarah Miles (200 backstroke), Hanna Cederholm (100 back) and Ashton Klopp (100 butterfly) also scored individual wins.

UF also swept to wins in the 400 free (3:37.89) and 400 medley (3:57.42) relays.

Janko Radmanovic took the 100 free (46.87), 200 free (1:43.56) and 100 fly (50.13) to lead UF’s men’s team.

Trent Williams won the 50 yard free (21.98) and Trae Gulgin captured the 200 back (2:00.14).

The men also took the 400 yard free relay with a time of 3:12.22.

