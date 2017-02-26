Sectional Girls Basketball: Gillig helps New Riegel sink Carey

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

GENOA — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig couldn’t keep track of the number of times she got knocked to the ground during Saturday’s Division IV sectional final.

She picked herself up one final time to collect an offensive rebound and scored the game-winning bucket with seven seconds left to push the Blue Jackets past Carey 44-43 at Genoa High School.

“I knew we had to get a bucket and in a limited amount of time, so I put it up quick,” Gillig said.

At the other end, Carey’s Sydney Ferguson got a wide open look at a long two-pointer from the left wing but couldn’t connect as time ran out.

New Riegel (13-10) will meet Arcadia (14-8), which pummeled Toledo Christian 58-23 in Saturday’s second sectional final at Genoa, in a district semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Fostoria High School.

Gillig, a 5-foot-9 junior who averaged a double-double in the regular season, racked up a game-high 29 points.

Her last bucket came off a series of misses, the first by her from a baseline inbounds pass into the paint.

She dropped to a knee in a struggle with Carey’s Sydney Kin for the rebound eventually corralled by teammate and younger sister Brooklyn Gillig, who immediately fired up an unsuccessful putback.

Nobody boxed out Brianna as she collected the miss from the left block and put it back in.

“She came to play. I could tell that from the get-go,” New Riegel coach Cindy Walerius said of Brianna. “She was going really strong to the basket offensively. Defensively, she was helping on Kin quite a bit.”

New Riegel’s Lindsay Bouillon served as the primary defender in disrupting the 6-foot-2 Kin, another double-double machine.

Kin still found ways to record 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The constant double teams Gillig and Kin received in the paint at either end led to hard contact and bodies hitting the floor.

“We talked before the game and I said ‘girls, you have to be more physical,'” Walerius said. “Everybody says they’re not physical enough; they’re just nice girls, which they are. I said, let’s be basketball players today. They proved that they are.”

The physicality picked up in a low-scoring fourth quarter.

Brianna Gillig scored 1:20 in to give New Riegel its first lead (40-39) of the game and complete a game-long comeback after having trailed by as much as 17-4 in the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime.

Both teams went the next four-plus minutes without a bucket until Kin scored inside to give Carey the lead back. Bouillon quickly answered, assisted by Brianna Gillig. A few possessions later, Kin asserted herself in the paint to get to the foul line and knock down two free throws to put the Blue Devils back up 43-42 with 1:08 to go.

Carey went 1 of 8 from the field in the fourth quarter with four turnovers.

“We came out strong, couldn’t ask for any better start than that,” Carey coach Phil Vaughn said. “I don’t know if we relaxed a little bit, took things for granted a bit with the score. It didn’t feel like we relaxed or anything. New Riegel was just chipping away and chipping away.

“We just didn’t keep the foot down and increase that lead.”

In the second game, Arcadia closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run to break the game open at 17-7.

They Redskins dominated both ends of the floor to win the second frame 17-3 and go up 34-10 at the half.

The sectional title is the 13th for the Redskins under 34th-year coach Randy Baker, who reached 500 wins earlier in the season.

Baker finished cutting down the net and kept the last piece for himself, as one of his players placed the net over his head to wear as a lei.

“It’s special. It means you’ve accomplished something,” Baker said. “You play until you get beat. We know we’re going to play another game.”

Arcadia did so with balance and without a player scoring in double figures.

Kennedy Pratt and Mariah Monday each scored nine points while Emma Saltzman and Taylor Ware had eight apiece.

The Redskins routinely and unselfishly shared the ball with patience to find quality shots.

“It’s nice, we got a few people back. This is the first time we’ve had everybody back (from injury) except our ACL girl (Liliana Velazquez),” Baker said. “I’m just happy to get everybody back.”

The Eagles, with their tallest players at 5-9, couldn’t compete with the collective height of Pratt (6-2), Saltzman (6-0) and Ware (6-0) at either end. Monday grabbed six rebounds; Ware and Pratt each had five.

Annie Kempton had 11 points and three rebounds to lead Toledo Christian, which hit just 8 of 33 shots from the field.

First Game

New Riegel (13-10)

Mathias 2-0–5, E. Theis 1-2–4, Bri. Gillig 12-3–29, Bouillon 1-0–2, Bro. Gillig 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17-37 5-6 — 44.

Carey (16-7)

Ferguson 3-0–7, Curlis 1-0–3, DeFeo 1-0–3, Nash 3-0–8, Kin 7-7–22. TOTALS: 15-37 7-9 — 43.

New Riegel 8 15 15 6 — 44

Carey 21 7 11 4 — 43

3-POINT GOALS: New Riegel 3-7 (Bri. Gillig 2, Mathias); Carey 6-16 (Nash 2, Curlis, Kin, DeFeo & Ferguson).

REBOUNDS: New Riegel 18 (Bri. Gillig 6); Carey 20 (Kin 12).

TURNOVERS: New Riegel 12, Carey 12.

Second Game

Toledo Christian (12-12)

Wensink 1-0–3, Kempton 3-3–11, Young 2-0–5, Jones 1-0–2, McIntyre 1-0–2. TOTALS: 8-33 3-9 — 23.

Arcadia (14-8)

Ward 2-0–5, Monday 3-0–9, Saltzman 4-0–8, Burnett 1-1–4, Keiffer 2-0–5, Pratt 2-5–9, Watkins 1-0–2, Ware 4-0–8, Brubaker 2-0–4, Peters 0-2–2, Cramer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-45 8-12 — 58

Toledo Christian 6 3 4 10 — 23

Arcadia 17 17 10 10 — 58

3-POINT GOALS: Toledo Christian 4-14 (Kempton 2, Young & Wensink); Arcadia 6-12 (Monday 3, Keiffer, Burnett & Ward).

REBOUNDS: Toledo Christian 11 (Wensink & Kempton 3); Arcadia 32 (Monday 6).

TURNOVERS: Toledo Christian 16; Arcadia 10.

Wolf, 419-427-8496,

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments