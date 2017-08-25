Liberty-Benton 49, Wynford 0

Justin Risner returned a first-quarter interception for a touchdown, Austin May threw three scoring passes and Jonathan Sadler had a 100-yard rushing performance Friday night as Liberty-Benton steamrolled Wynford 49-0 in a nonconference season opener.

The Eagles, who have handled the Royals in the past three seasons, ended Wynford’s 19-game regular-season winning streak.

Wynford netted 106 yards rushing and 228 passing, but the Eagles stalled the Royals’ attack with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Risner returned one of those pickoffs 76 yards for L-B’s first TD of the 2017 campaign. Before the first quarter ended, Will Poling hauled in a 70-yard scoring bomb from May, who also connected with Conor Greer (10 yards) and Risner (22 yards) for scores.

Sadler ran just nine times for 162 yards and a 63-yard TD breakaway, May scored from 2 yards out and Sadler went 52 yards for a third-quarter tally.

Greer added 87 yards rushing on eight carries as the Eagles netted 260 yards on the ground and May was 3 of 7 for 102 yards.

Wynford’s Wyatt Smith was 12 of 25 passing for 228 yards and three interceptions.

Wynford 0 0 0 0 — 0

Liberty-Benton 15 14 20 0 — 49

First Quarter

L-B — Risner 76 interception return (Sadler pass to Poling)

L-B — Poling 70 pass from May (Heaster kick)

Second Quarter

L-B — Greer 10 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — May 2 run (Heaster kick)

Third Quarter

L-B — Sadler 63 run (Heaster kick)

L-B — Risner 22 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — Sadler 52 run (kick blocked)

