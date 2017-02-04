Iranian baby will be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump’s executive order will now be allowed to travel for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo said Friday that Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Medical Center has offered to perform the surgery. But the family reportedly chose to do it in Portland, Oregon, where they have a relative.

The baby girl’s family had planned to enter the country earlier this week after picking up a tourist visa in Dubai. But they were abruptly turned back as travelers of one of seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted under the president’s executive order.

Cuomo says he worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to help secure a waiver of Trump’s order.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company