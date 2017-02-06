REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say memorabilia from Kobe Bryant’s high school career have been stolen from a display case at the former NBA star’s school near Philadelphia.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lgF8nV ) the theft from “Kobe’s Shrine” outside the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School was discovered by school officials on Sunday evening.

The thief busted a lock on the display case and took Bryant’s framed high school jersey, several pairs of signed Nike sneakers and the 1996 state championship trophy and net.

School officials say the items have little monetary value. The jersey is a replica of the one worn by the Los Angeles Lakers legend as a student.

Lower Merion police are reviewing surveillance video to try to solve the crime.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company