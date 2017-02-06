REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Transit agency pulls subway cars due to cracks, adds buses

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Commuters who use a major Philadelphia subway line are facing delays and some might be forced to ride buses after cracks were found in two subway cars.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority took other cars out for inspection after a crack was found on a main load-carrying beam on a Market-Frankford Line car during regularly scheduled overhaul work.

The agency said it would temporarily be 30 to 40 cars short of the 144 it needs for peak-level service.

Riders reported trains were more crowded that usual early Monday but did not report major problems.

The Market-Frankford line runs as a subway downtown and is elevated in west and northeast Philadelphia.

Supplemental bus service is being made available.

Over the summer the agency had to take about one-third of its regional railroad fleet out of service because of a defect.

