Atlanta solar company completes project on Jimmy Carter land

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta solar company plans to announce completion of a project in former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown.

SolAmerica Energy officials say the project was built on 10 acres of farmland that Carter owns and leased to the company. Carter, who is 92, is set to attend an event on Wednesday marking the project’s completion.

Carter said in a statement that he’s pleased to play a role. Solar technology has long been an interest of Carter’s. He was the first president to have solar panels installed while in the White House.

The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in the southwest Georgia city of Plains. Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter both grew up in Plains and still have a home there.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company