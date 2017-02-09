REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Men in cat scalding case ordered to work in animal shelter

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to jail and ordered to work in an animal shelter for taking part in the videotaped scalding of a cat.

Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December. The video was posted online.

News organizations report 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and a Moss Point city judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The judge also ordered each man to work 200 hours at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

A third person, 23-year-old Karmen Coleman, has pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company