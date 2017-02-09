REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nearly 1 in 5 immigrants in US illegally in NYC, LA areas

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A report shows nearly one in five immigrants in the U.S. illegally live in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas.

The report released Thursday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center estimates more than 2 million immigrants in the country illegally lived in the two areas in 2014.

Pew says the country has about 11.1 million immigrants who do not have legal status.

The report also estimates more than a third of the immigrant population in the Houston, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix metropolitan areas lacked legal papers.

The report comes as President Trump tries to boost ties with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal immigration.

Many large cities including New York and Los Angeles have pushed back and pledged to help protect immigrants from deportation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company